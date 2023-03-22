Italy makes biofuel demand as EU attempts to unblock combustion engine phase-out

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags fly outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels
Kate Abnett
·2 min read

By Kate Abnett

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italy has warned the European Commission that it will only support a solution to unblock the EU's planned phase-out of combustion engine cars by 2035 if it allows the sale of cars running on biofuels to continue after that date.

The European Union is racing to save its main policy for cutting car CO2 emissions, after Germany lodged last-minute opposition to the law, which would phase out sales of new combustion engine cars from 2035.

Italy and Germany have both demanded that the EU allow sales of new combustion engine cars after 2035 if they run exclusively on carbon neutral e-fuels - which could support manufacturers of combustion engine cars and parts.

In a letter to the Commission this week, Italy said the offer must also cover biofuels - those derived from biomass like plants.

"Italy would not accept an unduly restricted interpretation by the Commission of 'CO2 neutral fuels', that includes only e-fuels and not biofuels," three Italian ministers, of transport, environment and enterprises, said in the letter dated March 21 and seen by Reuters.

Brussels is in talks with Germany to attempt to resolve the row, with some officials hoping to reach a deal before a summit of EU leaders on Thursday. Countries including Poland and the Czech Republic have also raised issues with the law.

In an attempt to resolve it, the Commission has drafted a proposal to allow carmakers to register new cars that run exclusively on carbon neutral fuels. The draft, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, did not include biofuels in the definition of "carbon neutral fuels".

A spokesperson for Italy's transport ministry said it had not received a response to the letter.

The Italian ministers said in their letter that they expected the Commission to propose allowing sales after 2035 of cars running on any fuels that when combusted in an engine, only release CO2 emissions that were captured from the air during their manufacture.

A commitment from the Commission on when it will make this legal proposal could unlock a deal on the combustion engine phase-out, they three said.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, additional reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Robert Birsel)

Recommended Stories

  • Arsenal could yet pull out of Declan Rice deal, according to club cult hero

    Arsenal have been linked extensively with Declan Rice – but according to one former player, they may not break the bank for him

  • German 'wise ones' see inflation uptick if banking woes blunt monetary policy

    Germany's economic council on Wednesday warned that inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again if monetary policy is blunted by financial market risks. "The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation," the five "wise ones" who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report. "If the monetary policy response is too weak due to these trade-offs, inflation could remain high for longer than expected or even pick up again," they added.

  • Computing networking pioneer Metcalfe wins top industry prize

    Computing networking pioneer Bob Metcalfe on Wednesday won the industry's most prestigious prize for the invention of the Ethernet, a technology that half a century after its creation remains the foundation of the internet. The Ethernet is the standard connection for everything from servers inside data centers to telecommunications networks. The Association for Computing Machinery credited Metcalfe, 76, with the Ethernet's "invention, standardization, and commercialization" in conferring its 2022 Turing Award, known as the Nobel prize of computing.

  • Macron to defend French pension plan on national television

    French President Emmanuel Macron will explain how he will seek to overcome tensions prompted by his plan to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, as he speaks on national television for the first time since his government forced through the bill amid mass protests. The 45-year-old French president repeatedly said that he was convinced the retirement system needed to be modified to keep it financed. Dock workers in Marseille on Wednesday blocked access to the city's commercial port — France's biggest — preventing trucks and cars from entering amid a heavy police presence.

  • Futures edge lower on caution ahead of Fed rate decision

    The Fed's two-day monetary policy meeting will end at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday. The expected rate hike of 25 basis points is a turnaround from the steep 50 basis points rate rise anticipated before the recent banking turmoil, triggered by the recent collapse of two regional banks. Markets will also be watching out for a news conference by Fed Chair Jerome Powell following the interest rate decision, looking for cues about the central bank's future path in his commentary.

  • Iceland Deploys Jumbo Hike to Lift Western Europe’s Highest Rate

    (Bloomberg) -- Iceland’s central bank extended western Europe’s longest monetary-tightening campaign with an acceleration in hiking, braving global banking turmoil to intensify its fight against inflation. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Infl

  • Pakistani intelligence officer, driver killed, officials say

    Suspected militants ambushed a vehicle carrying a senior military intelligence officer in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, killing him and his driver, security officials and police said. Brig. Mustafa Burki, who had been deeply involved in operations against the Pakistani Taliban in recent years, was “martyred” along with his driver as he traveled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, three security officials said. It was the second major assault on intelligence officers since January, when Pakistani Taliban killed another senior officer and his colleague in Punjab province.

  • Marketmind: Leaning back to Fed hike, UK inflation jolt

    Two weeks of U.S. and European banking stress and failures leaves the Federal Reserve and other major central banks in the unenviable position of choosing between stabilising financial systems and fighting still historically high inflation. The level of uncertainty - particularly during a public blackout period for Fed officials - has seen wild swings in market interest rates each day for a fortnight and the most volatile month for Treasury bonds since the banking collapse of 15 years ago. While many think bank turmoil in itself will ultimately hasten a credit crunch that does the Fed's job for it, shocking news of a re-acceleration of UK inflation last month was a reminder to central banks that disinflation is not yet baked in.

  • Argentina drought saps dollar reserves, pressuring FX crawling peg

    Argentina's slow-and-steady currency devaluation plan is coming under rising pressure as a historic drought pummels exports of cash crops soy and corn, draining the country's reserves of dollars needed to prop up the embattled peso. The drought - hitting dollar incomes - is now raising the specter of a faster devaluation, which the government is desperate to avoid ahead of general elections in October, wary of pumping up annual inflation already running at 102.5%. "It strains the exchange plan the government is trying to implement with progressive devaluation, the alternative to avoid a sharp devaluation shock," said Santiago Manoukian, economist at consultancy Ecolatina.

  • More banks will fail over next 2 years, says Man Group CEO

    The banking turmoil sparked by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank is not yet over, and a significant number of banks will fail within two years, the CEO of hedge fund Man Group, Luke Ellis, told a Bloomberg conference in London on Wednesday. Asked whether the crisis in the sector was over, Ellis told delegates at the event he did not think so. Market chaos forced the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by its Swiss rival UBS over the weekend, in a move that has brought some calm to markets.

  • ‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’: Rachel Zegler Laments “Senselessly Mean” Criticism Of Movie

    Shazam! Fury of the Gods star Rachel Zegler took to social media over the weekend to lament what she called “senselessly mean” reactions to the film. The DC sequel had a lackluster opening at the global box office, landing with $65.5 million worldwide. It currently carries a 52% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Posting on […]

  • Opinion: Kevin McCarthy's Republicans have a clear stance on Trump's alleged crimes: They support them

    Republicans in Congress launched an investigation of New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg as a grand jury mulled charges for Donald Trump's Stormy Daniels payoff.

  • First Republic Shares Inch Higher as Eyes Turn to Rescue Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares rose in early trading as all eyes remained on how talks aimed at shoring up the midsize lender were progressing amid a crisis of confidence.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies Ways to Insure All Bank Deposits If Crisis GrowsFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisThe

  • Every One of Bowlus’s Luxe Travel Trailers Now Comes All-Electric

    You can order an electric version of all the company's models starting Tuesday.

  • Arizona utilities have long rejected covering canals with solar panels. Here's why that may change

    Utilities in the past have said the structures would cost more and produce less energy, but now SRP and ASU are partnering to study possible effects.

  • Save LBI offshore wind farm suit could get dumped, but here is why it has one more chance

    Save Long Beach Island's lawsuit to halt wind farms off the coast here is in jeopardy of being tossed from a federal district court.

  • $323M battery recycling plant eyes Richland County, would bring 310 new jobs

    Richland County Council will consider a final vote on tax incentives for the company, which would set up shop near other major Columbia-area industries.

  • Manpower shortage dims solar panel boom in Germany

    Balancing on a sloping tiled roof, apprentice Pascal Ode installs a solar panel under the watchful eye of his trainer.The Berlin start-up offers long-term solar panel rentals, complete with installation and maintenance.

  • Biden’s Made-in-USA Mandate for Tax Credit Sparks Solar Dispute

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is preparing to decide how much American-made equipment must be used in renewable projects in order to get an extra tax credit under the new climate law, addressing a key dispute between energy developers and solar panel manufacturers. Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldBiden Stunts Growth in China for Chipmakers Getting US FundsSVB’s Loans to Insiders Tripled to $219 Million Before It FailedUS Studies W

  • Conservatives, clean energy backers find common ground on community-owned solar bill

    Could community solar open the door to wider use of solar power in Wisconsin? This group of GOP lawmakers and clean energy advocates say yes.