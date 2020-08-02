In Italy, a new normal amid the pandemic while bracing for a second wave

At the peak of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy, hospitals and crematoriums in the country’s hardest-hit region were overrun and obituaries filled 10 pages of one local newspaper. But roughly five months later, the nation has become something of a success story in how to recover from the outbreak’s devastating first wave.

In northern Italy, where the coronavirus ravaged cities from late February through April, doctors credit the turnaround to the country’s strict nationwide lockdown, widespread testing, robust contact tracing and a very gradual process of reopening. But while Italy has seen a significant drop in the number of new infections — logging around 150 to 300 new cases nationwide each day for the past week, down from a record high of more than 6,500 on March 21 — experts are bracing for an inevitable second wave.

“We’re worried because the virus didn’t just disappear,” said Dr. Roberto Cosentini, head of the emergency medicine unit at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital in Bergamo, in Italy’s Lombardy region.

Still, the countrywide stay-at-home orders were essential to getting the virus under control, said Francesco Longo, a health economist and director of the Centre for Research on Health and Social Care Management at Bocconi University in Milan. He added that the sweeping mandate, enacted by the federal government, helped Italy avoid a situation similar to what’s unfolding now in the United States, where inconsistent lockdown and masking strategies among states have resulted in many different surges happening on different timelines across the country.

“If you are in Florida and you hear your governor saying something, and then the governor in New York is saying the opposite, it’s really difficult,” he said. “In Italy, it was just one voice.”

Italy has recorded more than 247,000 confirmed cases and over 35,000 deaths, the majority of which was concentrated in Lombardy. Cosentini said it’s likely that Italy will see a surge of new COVID-19 infections in the fall — which, when combined with the seasonal flu, could be tough on local hospitals. Yet, it’s also possible that a second wave could come sooner than October.

Several European nations, including Spain, Germany and France, are already seeing upticks in new infections after months of relative stability. Cosentini said he fears a return to what the country experienced in late February, but he added that doctors and hospitals are also better equipped now to deal with the coronavirus — a result of tough lessons learned during the initial outbreak.

‘60 million people in the same boat’

Cosentini’s hospital treated its first coronavirus patient, an individual suffering from severe pneumonia, on Feb. 22. Even after following the situation as it unfolded in Asia, he said he and his colleagues were unprepared for how quickly the outbreak would escalate.

“We started with 10 to 20 patients, and by the beginning of March, we had up to 80 new patients a day,” he said. “That was really hard.”

To cope with the influx of patients, the doctors quickly learned that they needed to overhaul a number of procedures. In addition to converting most other hospital wards into coronavirus wards, Cosentini reorganized the facility’s emergency rooms to accommodate the overflow from the intensive care units.

He said hospitals across northern Italy were badly strained at the time, but had the government not imposed a 2½-month nationwide lockdown March 9, things may have become catastrophic.

“We were very close to the failure threshold,” he said. “The toughest times were the first and second weeks of March, but then social distancing and the lockdowns started to be effective and gave us a chance to discharge recovering patients and have free beds for new people.”