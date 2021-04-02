Italy: Officer held for spying says he had no sensitive info

  • Roberto De Vita the lawyer of Italian Navy Captain Walter Biot talks with Associated Press in front of Regina Coeli prison in Rome, Friday, April 2, 2021. The Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia is defending himself by saying he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday. (AP Photo/Gordon Walker)
  • Roberto De Vita the lawyer of Italian Navy Captain Walter Biot talks with Associated Press in front of Regina Coeli prison in Rome, Friday, April 2, 2021. The Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia is defending himself by saying he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday. (AP Photo/Paolo Lucariello)
1 / 2

Italy Russia Espionage

Roberto De Vita the lawyer of Italian Navy Captain Walter Biot talks with Associated Press in front of Regina Coeli prison in Rome, Friday, April 2, 2021. The Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia is defending himself by saying he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday. (AP Photo/Gordon Walker)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
NICOLE WINFIELD and GORDON WALKER
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — An Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia says he didn’t have access to any information that would have compromised the security or strategic operations of Italy or NATO, his lawyer said Friday.

Attorney Roberto De Vita met with Capt. Walter Biot at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison, where the frigate captain and Defense Ministry policy officer is being held on espionage charges in an isolation cell, a normal procedure for new inmates during the pandemic to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Biot was arrested Tuesday after Italian special operations forces allegedly caught him hanpen driveding over a flash drive with 181 documents stored on it to a Russian Embassy diplomat in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,881).

Italy expelled the Russian and another embassy diplomat for what Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio called a “hostile act of extreme gravity.”

A judge on in Rome on Thursday denied Biot’s request to be released from jail and put under house arrest, citing the gravity of the accusations and the concern that he might commit further crimes.

Italian news reports quoted the judge’s order as saying Biot’s actions were “not isolated or sporadic” but well-planned, The judge said the evidence showed the officer used four different cellphones and “had no scruples betraying the trust of his institution for economic reasons.”

Defense lawyer De Vita said Biot, who initially declined to respond to prosecutors’ questions, was ready to provide his version of events and to demonstrate that the documents in question were “of little or scarce relevance and that regardless, in most cases were already available from other sources.”

“He will specify how he did not have access to information that could compromise national, military, strategic and NATO operations,” De Vita told The Associated Press outside the prison. “Precisely because the position he held did not allow him access.”

Biot’s relatives have said he would never betray his country. But they said he struggled to provide for his family of six and to pay his mortgage on a monthly Defense Ministry salary of 3,000 euros ($3529).

De Vita said his client was most concerned about the impact of the scandal on his family. The lawyer said the case raises geopolitical and institutional issues “beyond the judicial dimension” of the captain's conduct.

“He is convinced that he can reduce or put into perspective the significance of his actions compared to what was divulged and what was said,” De Vita said.

___

AP video journalist Luigi Navarro contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. envoy Kerry heads to India to try and lift "climate ambition"

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry will hold talks with Indian leaders during an Asian tour starting on Thursday in an effort to narrow differences on climate change goals to slow global warming. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is facing calls from the United States and Britain to commit India, the world's third biggest carbon emitter, to a net zero emissions target by 2050. India, whose per capita emissions are way lower than that of the United States, European countries and even China, is concerned that binding itself to such a target could constrain the energy needs of its people.

  • Detective says Chauvin knee on neck a 'totally unnecessary' use of deadly force

    Richard Zimmerman gives testimony and tells court ‘if your knee is on someone’s neck – that could kill them’ Richard Zimmerman said: ‘I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt. And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force.’ Photograph: AP A Minneapolis homicide detective has described Derek Chauvin’s decision to press his knee into George Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as a totally unnecessary use of “deadly force”. Lt Richard Zimmerman, who leads the Minneapolis homicide department, said in testimony on Friday that in four decades as a police officer he had never been trained to place a knee on someone’s neck as a means of restraining them during an arrest. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” he said. In evidence likely to be highly damaging to the defence claim that Chauvin was acting out of concern for his own safety as he arrested Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, in Minneapolis last May, Zimmerman described the level of force used by officers after Floyd was in handcuffs as “totally unnecessary”. “Once a person is cuffed, the threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed, how can they really hurt you?” he said. Video shows Floyd was already handcuffed by the time he was forced onto the ground. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt. And that is what they have to feel to use that level of force,” said Zimmerman. Chauvin, 45, has denied charges of second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter, over Floyd’s death. He faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the most serious charge. Three other officers face separate charges. Zimmerman was one of 14 police officers who published a public letter to the citizens of Minneapolis a month after Floyd’s death, to “wholeheartedly condemn” Chauvin’s actions. “Like us, Derek Chauvin took an oath to hold the sanctity of life most precious,” they wrote. “Derek Chauvin failed as a human and stripped George Floyd of his dignity and life. This is not who we are.” Zimmerman told the trial officers are trained in the dangers of keeping a detained person in the prone position on the ground. Floyd was held for more than nine minutes with Chauvin’s knee on his neck and two other officers pinning his torso and legs. “Once you secure or handcuff a person, you need to get them out of the prone position as soon as possible because it restricts their breathing,” Zimmerman said. Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, put it to Zimmerman “that in a fight for your life, you as an officer are allowed to use whatever force is necessary?” Nelson challenged the detective’s claim never to have been trained to put a knee to a suspect’s neck, but Zimmerman said the training was to place the knee on a person’s shoulder and only while handcuffing them. Zimmerman also told the court that police failed to follow critical incident procedures intended to ensure officers are properly interrogated. Zimmerman said that procedure meant the officers involved in Floyd’s death should have been taken in separate squad cars to an interview room for questioning. Yet he found two of the officers, Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, still at the scene. He ordered them taken for questioning. Earlier, a Minneapolis police sergeant, Jon Edwards, who secured the scene after Floyd’s death, told the trial he found Kueng and Lane in their squad car together. He ordered them out and to turn their body cameras on to record their conversations. Zimmerman’s evidence followed similar testimony from Chauvin’s shift supervisor, Sgt David Pleoger, on Thursday. He said there was no justification for the officer to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes or for the other officers to continue to hold him down once he stopped resisting. “When Mr Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers they could have ended their restraint,” said Pleoger, who arrived at the scene shortly after Floyd was taken away by ambulance. He also said Floyd should not have been kept in the prone position because of the danger of “positional asphyxia”. “If they are left on chest or stomachs for too long, their breathing can be compromised,” he said. Pleoger said police officers are trained about the danger that a suspect can suffocate if they are not put on their side in the recovery position. The police evidence came at the end of a week that began with the prosecution putting witnesses on the stand who gave emotional evidence about Floyd’s struggle for life under Chauvin’s knee. Some of the most emotional testimony was heard on Thursday as Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, spoke about their shared struggle with opioid addiction. Ross, who dated Floyd for about three years, said they both became hooked after being prescribed narcotics to treat chronic pain. Three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are scheduled to be tried together later this year on charges of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The trial continues. Next week, the chief of the Minneapolis department, Medaria Arradondo, is expected to testify. In a highly unusual move, he will give evidence against his own former officer. Arradondo fired Chauvin shortly after Floyd’s death.

  • UK opposition leader says 'British instinct' likely to oppose COVID passports

    Britain's opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer has expressed scepticism about the use of so-called vaccine passports to allow people to access hospitality and entertainment venues, saying the "British instinct" could be against such documents. The government is reviewing the idea of asking people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to access crowded spaces such as pubs or sports events to help with the reopening of some sectors of the economy. Starmer said he would not make any formal decision on whether to support the initiative before studying government proposals but indicated there could be opposition to the idea from the public if death rates are near zero and hospital admissions are very low.

  • Colorado Democrats want action on gun control after Boulder shooting

    Democratic lawmakers from Colorado are demanding concrete action to address gun violence in the days after a mass shooting in Boulder left 10 dead. What's happening: The conversation is increasingly focused on banning assault weapons and those like the Ruger AR-556 that the accused gunman used at the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.A push for a federal assault weapons ban — backed by President Biden — appears unlikely to pass given the narrow Democratic margin in the U.S. Senate.A state-level effort could prove easier, though it wouldn't stop others from bringing guns across Colorado lines.The big picture: Seven states and the District of Columbia prohibit some assault weapons — but Colorado is not among them.In Washington, Colorado's four Democratic members of the U.S. House signed a letter Wednesday that urged Biden to make it more difficult to purchase weapons like the AR-556.Days earlier, the lawmakers called on Biden to issue an executive order banning the importation of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.At the state Capitol in Denver, lawmakers want to ensure any action "doesn't just make us feel good, but actually can save lives," said Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg (D-Boulder). "It would be irresponsible for the legislature not to do anything in light of the tragedy last week," state House Speaker Alec Garnett (D-Denver) said.Republican leaders stand opposed to gun restrictions.Worth noting: Two measures being discussed wouldn't have directly impacted the Boulder situation. A proposed bill to affirm the ability of local governments to ban assault weapons — a move Boulder took that is being challenged in court — wouldn't have helped because the alleged shooter purchased the gun in neighboring Arvada.Likewise, legislation being considered to implement a five-day waiting period for gun purchases wouldn't apply because the shooter legally bought the gun after a background check six days earlier.What's next: Democratic lawmakers are unsure about how to proceed and some are urging a focus on mental health measures. Whether Gov. Jared Polis will put his weight behind new gun regulations remains unclear. The question exposes the Democrat's mixed record on the issue.In 2013, as a congressman, Polis said he opposed a ban on assault-style weapons, saying it would "make it harder for Colorado families to defend themselves and also interfere with the recreational use of guns."In 2018, as he ran for governor, Polis did an about-face and sponsored a bill to ban weapons such as AR-15s and AK-47s.In response to the latest push for legislation, Polis won't say where he stands — only that he'll review what arrives on his desk.This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Russia seeks to buy anti-riot gear ahead of planned Navalny protest

    Russia has issued tenders to buy anti-riot kits and protective police gear, state procurement documents showed, ahead of a protest that allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny hope will be the largest in modern Russian history. His allies, who staged three demonstrations in the winter to demand his release, said they would announce a date for a new nationwide street protest once 500,000 people had registered to attend. The authorities have called such street protests illegal and have pledged to break them up.

  • AB or SEIC: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

    AB vs. SEIC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Suspected Italian spy gave Russia highly confidential material -source

    Italian police have found a stash of classified and highly classified military documents they believe an Italian navy captain gave to a Russian official in return for cash, a judicial source said on Friday. Walter Biot, 54, was arrested on Tuesday in a Rome carpark. A police source said he had been seen handing information to a Russian military attache in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • ‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness Stand

    Pool via ReutersFormer Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin did not follow police policy when he held his knee on George Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes during a May arrest, his former peers have testified in his murder trial.Over the last two days, two current and former Minneapolis police officials have slammed Chauvin’s decision to use a restraint position that they said was not only against police training and wrong—but “totally unnecessary” after Floyd had stopped resisting.Lt. Richard Zimmerman, the longest-serving officer in the Minneapolis Police Department, testified on Friday that officers have never been trained to kneel on a person’s neck while they are handcuffed.“If you knee on a person’s neck, that can kill them,” Zimmerman told jurors in Hennepin County court. “That person is yours. His safety is your responsibility. His safety is your responsibility.”EMT Bystander: I Was ‘Desperate to Help’ Floyd but Cops Wouldn’t Let MeChauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—have pleaded not guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a felony, as well as aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with culpable negligence.Chauvin’s defense lawyer, Eric Nelson, has argued that Floyd’s death was the result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”But Chavuin’s former peers who were involved in the aftermath of Floyd’s arrest disagreed with that assessment, stating that they would never use the kind of force used on May 25—and captured in a video that was shared around the world.“Totally unnecessary. First of all, pulling him down to the ground face down and putting your knee on a neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for,” Zimmerman said when asked about the videos of the incident. “I saw no reason why the officers felt they were in danger. And that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force”Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman just testified that the force Derek Chauvin used on George Floyd was "totally unnecessary" and "uncalled for." He said, “Putting your knee on the neck for that amount of time is just uncalled for.” pic.twitter.com/Ntp1FQzG08— Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 2, 2021 Several bystanders testified earlier this week that during the arrest they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT, who was ignored when she repeatedly offered her assistance, and an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers said they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors state that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.Zimmerman, who has been with the department since 1985, said that officers are trained to turn people on their side or have them sit up after handcuffing them. He added that the training also notes that having a person handcuffed and lying on their stomach might make it difficult to breathe and is considered a “deadly force.”“You need to get them off their chest,” he added. “If you’re lying on your chest, that’s constricting your breathing even more.”During cross-examination, Zimmerman admitted that the department’s training does allow officers to put a knee on a shoulder and bottom of the neck during handcuffing. After that, he insisted, it is unnecessary.George Floyd’s Girlfriend Tearfully Recounts Their Life Together—and Addiction StrugglesWhen asked if people can be dangerous after they are in handcuffs, Zimmerman stressed: “The threat level goes down all the way. They’re cuffed; how can they really hurt you?”“If they become less combative, you may just have him sit down on the curb. The idea is to calm the person down, and if they are not a threat to you at that point, you try to help them so that they’re not as upset as they may have been in the beginning,” he later added.On Thursday, retired Sgt. David Pleoger, a former shift supervisor with the Minneapolis Police Department who received a call about Floyd’s arrest from a concerned 911 dispatcher, also said that Chauvin’s use-of-force went too far.“When Mr. Floyd was no longer offering up any resistance to the officers, they could've ended the restraint,” Pleoger said.Pleoger revealed to jurors that Chauvin did not immediately admit to him that he’d placed his knee on Floyd's neck during the arrest. He said it was not until they were at Hennepin County hospital, where Floyd had been taken, that Chauvin admitted doing it—although he did not say for how long.“I believe he told me that they had tried to put Mr. Floyd... into the car. He had become combative,” Pleoger said. “I think he mentioned that he had injured—either his nose or his mouth, a bloody lip, I think, and eventually after struggling with him, he suffered a medical emergency and an ambulance was called and they headed out of the scene.”He added that, per department policy, Minneapolis police officers are trained to roll people on their side “so they can breathe easier” after they have been restrained in the prone position.Cup Foods Store Clerk Who Disputed Floyd’s $20 Bill Describes ‘Disbelief and Guilt’Minneapolis Police Sgt. Jon Edwards also testified against Chauvin on Friday, though his testimony was focused on how he secured the scene after he was alerted by Pleoger that Floyd “may or may not live.”The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden singles out Amazon for not paying federal taxes

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday singled out Amazon.com Inc for not paying federal taxes during his address in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as he spoke about raising the burden of taxes on multinational companies and hiking the corporate tax rate. Biden's infrastructure plan unveiled earlier in the day increases the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% and changes the tax code to close loopholes that allow companies to move profits overseas, according to a 25-page briefing paper released by the White House. Biden said Amazon was one of 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax," in sharp contrast to middle class families paying over 20% tax rates.

  • New York AG gathers personal finance records from Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

    Allen Weisselberg has been known for decades to be the most powerful person in the Trump Organization beyond Trump himself.

  • In Italy spy story, Navy captain struggled with mortgage

    Italy’s spy thriller took a decidedly mundane turn Thursday with indications that the Italian Navy captain accused of passing classified documents to Russia was desperate for extra money to pay his mortgage and support his four children. Walter Biot, an Italian Navy frigate captain most recently assigned to a policy position at the Defense Ministry, was being held at Rome’s Regina Coeli prison. Biot was arrested on espionage charges Tuesday after he was allegedly caught passing a pen drive of classified documents, including some on NATO operations, to a Russian Embassy official in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • I want to retire in Texas and near freshwater on $4,000 a month — where should I go?

    I want to retire to Texas. Join the line of people heading to the Lone Star State — about 1,500 every day in 2018. Just a word of caution: Maine to Texas is quite a temperature switch, so consider investigating your possibilities during the summer.

  • Iran, world powers to discuss U.S. return to nuclear deal, compliance

    PARIS (Reuters) -Officials from Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain will meet virtually on Friday to discuss a possible return of the United States to the 2015 nuclear deal, the European Union said in a statement on Thursday. The Biden administration has been seeking to engage Iran in talks about both sides resuming compliance with the deal, under which U.S. and other economic sanctions on Tehran were removed in return for curbs on Iran's nuclear program to make it harder to develop a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies. U.S. President Joe Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew from the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran, after waiting more than a year, to violate some of the pact's nuclear restrictions in retaliation.

  • The US military wants to get ahead of 'more complex' Russian operations, top North American commander says

    "Clearly Russia is trying to reassert on a global stage their influence and their capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in late March.

  • Foster Parents Forced to Break Up Family after Non-Profit Takes Home to Accommodate Migrant Children

    A foster family in Washington state was told to vacate their home by the non-profit organization that provided it, in order to make space for housing unaccompanied migrant children. Friends of Youth, a non-profit that provides services to homeless and foster children, told Edmundo Serena Sanchez and his wife Paual to vacate their home in Renton, Wa., in a story first reported by King 5, a Seattle-area NBC affiliate. In an interview with National Review, Serena Sanchez said the couple was forced to send three of their foster children to other families because they were not able to find a suitable home by the time of their eviction. A fourth teenager under their care ran away upon learning of the move, and has not returned as of Wednesday. Edmundo, a driver for Uber and Lyft, and Paual are licensed therapeutic foster parents, who are trained to raise children with serious behavioral problems. They’ve raised more than 20 foster children in the home over the seven years they’ve lived there. Serena Sanchez said that Friends of Youth, which currently serves over 3,000 children in the Seattle area, sent him a notice on January 29 that his foster home contract “will be terminated,” and that the house would be used “to provide a different scope of services in support of unaccompanied youth.” “Unaccompanied youth” is the federal term for unaccompanied migrant children, and the Biden administration is currently struggling with a major influx of migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border. The administration projects that over 16,000 children will have crossed the border in March alone, breaking the previous record of 11,475 set in May 2019, according to Axios. The projections indicate that over 20,000 migrant children may cross the border for every month from April through September in 2021. Serena Sanchez said that the order to vacate their home came as a shock to his family. “They sent us out there to die,” Serena Sanchez told National Review. “Just, go find a place in 45 days in the midst of this pandemic.” The couple was only able to find a two-bedroom condominium, which was unsuitable to house their four foster children. Washington State Representative Michelle Caldier, a Republican and former foster child, told King 5 that Friends of Youth may have taken a contract with the Department of Health and Human Services to house migrant children because of the opportunity for additional federal funding. However, Friends of Youth chief program officer DeAnn Adams said this was not the case. “The money is not a factor in this decision,” Adams told King 5. It is “directly related to being able to use our resources in order to serve the largest number of youth that we’re able. We will not be receiving additional or increased revenue as a result of this decision.” Serena Sanchez said he was not aware of any other foster families who were told to vacate their home. The decision by Friends of Youth comes as the Biden administration grapples with finding places to house migrant children crossing the southern border. Federal agencies have sought to house migrants at hotels, convention centers, and even army bases, in order to ease pressure on border officials. The Department of Health and Human Services is tasked with housing migrant children, however because of a backlog in processing due to the influx, many children are still stuck at Border Patrol detention centers near the border. One facility in Donna, Texas, is currently housing migrant children at over 1,600 percent capacity because of the backlog.

  • Georgia high school senior killed as friends shot at bottles, official says

    Candace Chrzan was set to graduate from Mount Zion High School in Carroll County, Georgia. She had already picked up her cap and gown, family and friends said.

  • Anonymous Letter Tells Asians to 'Go Home,' Threatens Business in Utah

    An Asian American-owned business in Taylorsville, Utah recently received an anonymous letter stating that all Asian people must “go home now.” Detectives with the Unified Police Department are considering this incident as a possible hate crime, FOX 13 reported. HATE LETTER - Detectives with the Unified Police Department are investigating after a disturbing and threatening letter was sent to at least one Asian-American owned business.

  • How dissident Alexei Navalny's new standoff with Russia's Putin could play out

    If Russia is 'painfully killing' jailed opposition figure Navalny, what's the Kremlin's long game?

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Biden backs moving MLB All-Star game out of Georgia over new voting law, which he called 'Jim Crow on steroids'

    "I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They're leaders," Biden told ESPN about the MLB.