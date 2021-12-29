Italy plans to relax isolation rules on COVID-19 contacts

Region of Lazio makes face masks mandatory outdoors as COVID-19 cases rise and Christmas nears, in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angelo Amante
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Angelo Amante

ROME (Reuters) - The Italian government said on Wednesday it was planning to scrap self-isolation rules for those coming into contact with someone testing positive for coronavirus providing they have had a booster shot, have recently recovered or have been vaccinated.

The move comes after health experts urged the government to rethink its policies amid worries that the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant could paralyse the country by forcing millions to stay at home.

Isolation will no longer be required for those who have had a booster dose, have been vaccinated, or have recovered from the illness within the last 120 days, a government statement said. They will need a negative test five days after the contact.

Quarantine will be reduced to five days from seven for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from the disease more than 120 days previously. They will also need a negative swab afterwards.

"I think it is reasonable to apply different rules to those citizens who have followed the government's indications, taking two doses and then the booster," said health undersecretary Andrea Costa.

Those who have not been vaccinated will still face a 10-day isolation period.

The government said the new rules would be implemented after consultation with the special COVID-19 commissioner.

Daily coronavirus cases have soared in Italy this week, peaking at a record 98,030 on Wednesday, with the number of hospitalised patients rising.

The government has tightened rules for the holiday period, banning concerts and open-air events, shutting down discos until Jan. 31 and making the wearing of masks outdoors compulsory again.

Italy has also imposed restrictions on travellers, including those from inside the European Union who now need to take a coronavirus test before departure.

The Italian vaccination campaign has proved effective with almost 80% completing an initial vaccine cycle and around 30% receiving a third shot.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Chris Reese and Giles Elgood)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Least-vaccinated states led in-store holiday sales

    American shoppers flocked to brick-and-mortar stores this holiday season, with especially strong sales in several states where the rate of full vaccinations against the COVID-19 virus is less than 60%. That's according to an analysis of Mastercard SpendingPulse holiday sales data provided exclusively to Reuters, which showed that Arkansas, Kentucky and West Virginia, all of which are less than 55% fully-vaccinated, were among the states with the highest sales growth between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 compared to last year - with in-store holiday sales rising by more than 10% in each of those three states.Overall, in-store sales rose 8.1%, according to Mastercard. The highly contagious Omicron variant began spreading rapidly about halfway through the U.S. holiday shopping period.Retail consultancy firm Kantar said many consumers went out shopping because they already had low concerns about getting infected and saw little risk in doing so.In-store sales growth was more moderate in parts of the East Coast, where vaccine rates are among the highest in the country. In New York, where about 72% of people are fully vaccinated, store sales grew between 5-6% during the holidays. New York has been especially hard-hit by Omicron. But there were some highly vaccinated states where store sales also increased by more than 10%, including Minnesota and New Mexico.

  • Another round of snow before thaw comes to frigid Northwest

    A thaw-out is coming for frozen Seattle and Portland, Oregon, but not before another round of snow that could compound problems for a region more accustomed to winter rain than arctic blasts. Forecasters say parts of western Washington could see up to 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of snow Thursday and northwestern Oregon could see a similar amount. The normally temperate part of the Pacific Northwest has shivered with temperatures hitting the single digits in some areas this week after extreme cold air from Canada’s Fraser River Valley blew in on Sunday.

  • Ex-White House, DOJ officials urge Supreme Court to reject Trump effort to stymie Jan. 6 probe

    A group of former executive branch lawyers on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to reject an effort by former President Trump to hamper the House committee investigation into the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.The group of legal heavyweights, comprising a half dozen former White House and top Justice Department lawyers who served under Republican presidents, argued in an amicus brief that Trump's assertion of executive privilege over his...

  • Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Oz and his wife, Lisa, cursed out a reporter while unknowingly on the phone with her

    Oz and his wife ranted about glowing quotes in a profile by New York magazine's Olivia Nuzzi while their car's Bluetooth had Nuzzi on the line.

  • Outrage over father telling Biden 'Let's go, Brandon' louder than when Trump incurred similar insults

    Outrage over the Oregon father who concluded his family's call with President Biden by saying "Let's go, Brandon" is being mocked online, with critics pointing out there was little outrage when profane insults were aimed at former President Trump.

  • ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Dad Runs to Bannon, Claims ‘Election Was 100% Stolen’

    War Room PandemicThe Oregon father of four who quickly rose to infamy by blurting out “Let’s Go Brandon” during a Christmas Eve call with President Joe Biden is—of course—now fully leaning into his newfound right-wing celebrity status.Jared Schmeck on Monday donned a red MAGA hat and embraced election denialism during an appearance on former Trump strategist Steve Bannon’s insurrectionist podcast.While taking calls from the NORAD “Santa tracker,” the president and First Lady Jill Biden were conn

  • Jen Psaki called out a clip of Biden seeming to say states had to deal with COVID-19 on their own, saying it was misleadingly edited

    Republicans shared the clip, which Psaki said left out important context about what Biden was actually trying to say.

  • Trump Adviser Worried He’s Not Getting Enough Credit for Trying to Ruin American Democracy

    Former Trump adviser Peter Navarro details the “Green Bay Sweep” he organized with “over 100 congressmen” to keep Trump in office

  • Senior Stimulus: Which Social Security Recipients Will Still Receive a Golden State Payment?

    There's still some confusion as to whether Social Security recipients will be receiving Golden State Stimulus II payments. It all depends on state guidelines, and only certain Social Security...

  • Court Allows Biden Employer Vaccine Mandate To Take Effect

    A federal appeals court panel allowed Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger private employers to move ahead.

  • The 10 Republicans most likely to run for president

    The 2024 presidential election may still be three years away, but Republicans have already begun to jockey for their places in the primary. Former President Trump's repeated hints that he could mount another bid for the White House remains perhaps the biggest obstacle for other would-be contenders. While none have spoken definitively about their plans for 2024, many potential candidates have already started networking with GOP leaders and...

  • 'This is hypocrisy of the highest caliber': Mayor Helfrich vetoes York City 2022 budget

    After debates over federal spending, Mayor Michael Helfrich vetoed the York City 2022 budget.

  • China warns of "drastic measures" if Taiwan provokes on independence

    China will take "drastic measures" if Taiwan makes moves towards independence, a Beijing official warned on Wednesday, adding that Taiwan's provocations and outside meddling could intensify next year. China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and in the past two years has stepped up military and diplomatic pressure to assert its sovereignty claim, fuelling anger in Taipei and concern in Washington. China was willing to try its utmost to seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan but would act if any red lines on independence were crossed, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesman of the Taiwan Affairs Office, told a media briefing.

  • Custer statue stays for now; council deadlocked

    The future of the City of Monroe's George Armstrong Custer Equestrian Monument remains up in the air.

  • Why senators like Manchin and Tillis won’t support Build Back Better

    Republican senators like Mancin, Tillis and others are too corrupted by special interests to support this Biden bill. | Opinion

  • Democratic committee’s new hire supports 'abolition' of police, says abolishing ICE is her 'life's mission'

    RaeAnn Ensworth was recently hired by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) as an email and SMS strategist, but the new hire has posted several disparaging tweets about law enforcement, including calling for the “abolition” of police.

  • No-deal Brexit back on table if UK triggers Article 16, Liz Truss warned

    Brussels has threatened to collapse the post-Brexit trade deal if Liz Truss triggers Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol when negotiations resume.

  • Biden may face a North Korea crisis within months

    It may not be long before President Biden has to grapple with a North Korea crisis.The big picture: Dictator Kim Jong-un has remained relatively quiet during Biden's presidency so far, keeping his threats and missile testing well below the “fire and fury” levels of the early Trump administration. But a quieter North Korea is not necessarily a less dangerous one.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat to watch: Kim could force his w

  • Florida surgeon general says Biden admin 'actively preventing' monoclonal antibody treatments

    Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo accused the Biden administration Tuesday of "actively preventing the effective distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments" in the United States.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene tries to explain Trump's pro-vaccine stance, bashes mandates

    The far-right congresswoman relayed former President Donald Trump’s position on Twitter Monday, apparently attempting to assure skeptics that Trump’s promotion of the jab does not equal support for COVID-19 vaccine mandates.