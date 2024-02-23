As Italy prepares security deal with Ukraine, White House announces PM's visit in March

The White House said Friday that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (pictured in a White House meeting in July) will meet with President Joe Biden March 1. Italy also will finalize a security agreement with Ukraine in the next few days. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- As the White House Friday announced a March 1 visit by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the Italian government said a security agreement with Ukraine will be finalized in the next few days.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Italy's Parliament Thursday, "I am here to inform you about the willingness to continue negotiations for a cooperation, security and defense agreement with Ukraine, which the prime minister will finalize in the next few days."

On Friday, the White House said in a statement, "President Biden will welcome Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy to the White House on March 1 to reaffirm the strong relationship between the United States and Italy.

"They will discuss shared approaches to address global challenges, including their commitment to continue supporting Ukraine as it confronts Russia's aggression," officials said in the announcement.

Biden and Meloni also will discuss attempts to prevent escalation of warfare in the Middle East, delivering humanitarian aid in Gaza, developments in North Africa, and coordination regarding China policy, according to the White House.

According to the state-run Italian news agency ANSA, the security agreement with Ukraine will reaffirm Kyiv's territorial independence while condemning Russian aggression.

Tajani said it gives a more structured form to the Italian commitment to Ukraine.

Ukraine already has 10-year security agreements with Britain, France and Germany.