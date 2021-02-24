Italy presses UN for answers on envoy's slaying in Congo

  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the Lower Chamber of Parliament on Monday's killing in the Democratic Republic of Congo of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the Lower Chamber of Parliament on Monday's killing in the Democratic Republic of Congo of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the Lower Chamber of Parliament on Monday's killing in the Democratic Republic of Congo of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the Lower Chamber of Parliament on Monday's killing in the Democratic Republic of Congo of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio claps his hands after addressing the Lower Chamber of Parliament in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, on the killing of the Italian Ambassador to Congo Luca Attanasio, Italian Carabinieri officer Vittorio Iacovacci, and their driver Moustapha Milambo while they were traveling in a convoy near Goma, North Kivu province, Congo. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP)
1 / 5

Italy Congo Ambassador Killed

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses the Lower Chamber of Parliament on Monday's killing in the Democratic Republic of Congo of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, an Italian Carabinieri police officer and their driver, in Rome, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (Filippo Monteforte/Pool Photo via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRANCES D'EMILIO
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (AP) — Italy on Wednesday pressed the United Nations for answers about the attack on a U.N. food aid convoy in Congo that left a young ambassador and his paramilitary police bodyguard dead.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told lawmakers in Rome that Italy has asked both the U.N. and the U.N. World Food Program to open an investigation into the security arrangements for convoy, which was attacked two days earlier.

The minister said Italy also will spare no effort to determine the truth behind the killing of Ambassador Luca Attanasio and Carabiniere paramilitary officer Vittorio Iacovacci. A WFP Congolese driver, Moustapha Milambo, was also killed in the attack.

“We have formally asked the WFP and the U.N. to open an inquest that clarifies what happened, the motivations for the security arrangements employed and who was responsible for these decisions,” Di Maio said.

The trip was undertaken at the U.N.’s invitation, according to Di Maio.

The two Italians had “entrusted themselves to the protocol of the United Nations,” which flew them on a U.N. plane from Kinshasha to Goma, 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, Di Maio said.

The Italian embassy in Kinshasha, Di Maio noted, has two armored vehicles at the ambassador's disposal for moving around the city and the country. But for Monday's mission, to visit a WFP school food project in Rutshuri in eastern Congo, Attanasio was traveling in U.N. vehicles.

Only hours earlier, Di Maio, flanked by Premier Mario Draghi, met the arrival of the bodies of the two Italians at a Rome military airport. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday and a state funeral for both men was set for Thursday in Rome.

A special team of Carabinieri investigators, dispatched by Rome prosecutors, arrived Tuesday in Congo on what Di Maio said would likely be multiple missions to determine what happened.

Attanasio, 43, who leaves a widow involved in volunteer projects in Congo and three young children, "was in love with his profession, with Africa and his family,'' Di Maio said. He noted that the Carabiniere was nearing the end of his security detail in Congo and was soon due back in Rome.

The World Food Program, which won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for its efforts to feed refugees and other malnourished people worldwide, is headquartered in Rome.

"For this reason, I immediately asked WFP in Rome and the United Nations, involving directing the Secretary General (Antonio) Guterres, to supply a detailed report on the attack on the convoy,'' Di Maio said.

Recommended Stories

  • Man cooked neighbour’s heart ‘to feed his family and release demons’

    Lawrence Anderson also accused of killing two family members

  • Push against public option: Opposition mounts to Democratic agenda in Colorado

    The lobbying battle is accelerating against two top priorities for Gov. Jared Polis and the Democratic majority.The priorities:A public option bill that would require health care insurers to offer a cheaper plan covering essential benefits and unspecified "high-value services" starting in 2023. If the insurers can't meet the mandated cost cuts, the state would offer the plan itself.Transportation legislation that would levy additional fees on gas and other fees on high-volume drivers, such as delivery services and ride share companies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The counterattack: Before either bill is introduced, the opposition is building its case, Axios has learned.On the public option, the local affiliate of the national Partnership for America’s Health Care Future Action — an organization backed by hospitals and insurers — is again leading the effort to kill the bill.The group commissioned a recent poll that shows a split opinion on a state-run public option and a study that suggests it would hurt some hospitals that serve communities of color.On transportation fees, the conservative Americans for Prosperity-Colorado (AFP) is pushing back.AFP will release a new poll today that found the ideas are unpopular in a handful of key state Senate districts — a move that comes after it spent money on a five-figure opposition campaign that included 81,000 phone calls and 45,000 text messages.The other side: Advocates behind the two bills conducted separate polling showing the ideas are popular.Democratic Sen. Kerry Donovan, a public option proponent, said the criticism "is less about reducing cost for our neighbors and more about protecting the profits of big corporations."“It’s not news that the special interest group that has stood in the way of pragmatic transportation proposals in Colorado for years is standing in the way of our common sense approach yet again. This is what they do,” said Rep. Matt Gray (D-Broomfield), a transportation bill sponsor. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Hong Kong plans lower budget deficit as economy expected to recover

    Hong Kong plans to run a much lower budget deficit in the coming fiscal year as the economy is expected to recover from its longest recession on record, Finance Secretary Paul Chan said on Wednesday. Often-violent protests and U.S.-China trade tensions in 2019 had plunged the global financial hub into recession even before the pandemic hit. Chan told legislators he expected the budget deficit for the upcoming year to hit HK$101.6 billion ($13.10 billion), smaller than the record HK$257.6 billion expected for 2020/21.

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin says Trump ‘remains a clear and present danger’ to Americans

    The lead House impeachment manager also tells "The View" why he considers former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial successful despite the acquittal.

  • Merrick Garland says he's concerned about 'randomness' of death penalty and its 'disparate' impact on Black Americans

    Since 1973, 185 people have been exonerated after being wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death, the Death Penalty Information Center found.

  • 'Mean tweets' threaten Biden budget pick Tanden as U.S. moderates balk

    President Joe Biden's nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the Office of Management and Budget edged toward collapse on Monday as two moderate Republicans seen as potential "yes" votes became "no's" because of her past harsh comments on social media. Senators Susan Collins and Mitt Romney both cited concerns that Tanden, 50, would be too divisive to lead the agency responsible for managing the $4 trillion federal budget. With the Senate divided 50-50 between the Republican and Democratic caucuses, Tanden will need the support of at least one Republican to win confirmation in the Senate.

  • Biden news - live: AOC blasts president’s migrant camp as Romney predicts Trump 2024 nomination ‘landslide’

    Follow all the latest news from the White House

  • Joe Biden says millions of masks will be sent 'very shortly'; Americans prefer trips over sex, Trivago poll says: Live COVID-19 updates

    The White House said this weekend that despite the drop in cases this month, life won't return to normal for quite some time. Latest virus updates.

  • ‘QAnon Shaman’ who turned on Trump seeks release after organic foods cause ‘digestive issues’

    US Capitol riot suspect had been on a hunger strike until authorities offered healthier menu

  • Amy Klobuchar shuts down Ron Johnson's conspiracy mongering at Capitol attack hearing

    On Tuesday, the former leaders of the Capitol Police and other authorities entrusted with protecting the Capitol building testified about the Jan. 6 attack, telling conflicting stories about what happened that day. One thing that clearly didn't happen was what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) shared during his chance to question the law enforcement leaders: An account of the day published in the conservative publication The Federalist alleging those who broke into the Capitol were seemingly professional provocateurs and not the "working-class" people seen protesting outside early in the day. Ron Johnson is using his questioning time during the Capitol security hearing to promote a conspiracy theory that the January 6 insurrectionists weren't actually Trump supporters, but were "provocateurs" and "fake Trump protesters" pic.twitter.com/t72QkHDbaG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 23, 2021 That suggestion flew in the face of testimony from former Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund, who said Tuesday that the attack was "pre-planned," and insurgents were "well equipped, coordinated, and prepared to carry out a violent insurrection at the United States Capitol." And when the hearing ended, Rules Committee Chair Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) made it clear that Johnson's allegations weren't correct. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) closes out the Capitol insurrection hearing with what appears to be a nod to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI): “There is clear agreement that this was a planned insurrection, and I think *most* members here very firmly agree with that.” pic.twitter.com/dyfeBCBcvZ — The Recount (@therecount) February 23, 2021 At around the same time Johnson was sharing the conspiracy theory, federal prosecutors unsealed a case against a Capitol attacker who, in the weeks after the attack, had made it clear left-wing provocateurs weren't behind the siege, HuffPost reports. Jose Padilla, prosecutors said, used online forums to detail his experiences at the insurrection, making it clear that "the guy breaking the windows weren't antifa," but rather "patriots." More stories from theweek.comCapitol Police leaders still haven't really explained why they were unprepared for the Jan. 6 siegeRepublicans' deficit hypocrisy comes home to roostDemocrats may drop $15 minimum wage from coronavirus relief because 2 senators oppose it

  • Ahmaud Arbery's mother reflects on her son's death one year after he was killed while jogging

    "I was in a state of just being numb. And as the days have passed, the numbness has left, and I'm really - it's very painful," Cooper-Jones said.

  • Woods faces hard recovery from serious injuries in car crash

    In a career filled with remarkable comebacks, Tiger Woods faces his toughest recovery of all. Woods was driving through a sweeping, downhill stretch of road through coastal suburbs of Los Angeles when his SUV struck a sign, crossed over a raised median and two oncoming lanes before it toppled down an embankment, coming to a halt on its side. A sheriff’s deputy poked his head through a hole in the windshield to see Woods, still wearing his seatbelt, sitting in the driver’s seat.

  • Tiger Woods was driving $50,000 luxury SUV at time of crash

    Golfer was driving sponsored Genesis GV80 SUV while in California

  • Chrissy Teigen begs Joe Biden to unfollow her on Twitter so she can get back to tweeting like herself

    Teigen was one of 13 people followed by the president's account on Twitter. The others include his wife, Dr. Biden, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

  • French actor Gerard Depardieu charged with rape

    French actor Gerard Depardieu has been charged for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 22-year-old actress at his Paris mansion in 2018, it was reported on Tuesday. The Paris public prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in the summer of 2018 into the allegations against Depardieu but it was subsequently dropped for lack of evidence. The inquiry resumed last summer and Depardieu, 72, was charged in December, a judicial source told AFP on Tuesday. Depardieu, France's most famous actor, is the latest high-profile figure to be charged for rape as movements against sexual abuse pick up pace in the country. The woman, a 22-year-old actress and dancer according to French media, accuses him of raping and assaulting her several times at his Paris mansion. She filed the complaint at a gendarmerie in Lambesc near Aix-en-Provence, southern France. Depardieu's lawyer, Herve Temime, told AFP that the actor, who is free but under judicial supervision, "completely rejects the accusations". He could not immediately be reached for comment. She reportedly claimed the events took place at the screen icon's "hôtel particulier" - town mansion - in Paris' central 6th arrondissement on August 7 and 13. According to a source close to the investigation, Depardieu is friends with the young woman's father and had "taken her under his wing", giving her tips on how to start her acting career. She studied in a school where he gave lessons. According to her agent, the actress has been "destroyed" by the saga. She reportedly alleged that he abused her during an "informal rehearsal" for a play. Her lawyer was not available for comment. Depardieu has appeared in around 170 films, including Jean de Florette, Green Card and Astérix et Obélix. He has had run-ins with the law in the past regarding drink driving. The charges come in the wake of a string of sexual abuse accusations against high-profile figures in France, including politicians, actors and intellectuals. Last week, a former French minister was sentenced and imprisoned for gang rape and sexual assault on an employee for the first time in modern French history. The past few months have seen the emergence of #MeTooInceste, #MeTooGay, under which survivors told their stories of abuse as children and gay people, respectively. Dozens of female students at prestigious French university Sciences Po have also shared stories of harassment, assault and rape under the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. A host of allegations were triggered by the publication of a book at the start of the year, La Familia Grande, in which author Camille Kouchner accused a top political expert and commentator, Olivier Duhamel, of sexually abusing a relative when he was a minor. Science Po director, Frédéric Mion, resigned over criticism of his handling of the scandal after it emerged he had been informed of the accusations against Mr Duhamel, a former head of the organisation that runs the university, in 2018. An investigation into rape accusations against interior minister Gerald Darmanin has also been reopened.

  • ‘Zero respect’: Ted Cruz pictured scrolling through phone during harrowing opening testimony into Capitol riot

    Senator caused controversy last week after he flew to Mexico while a winter storm battered Texas

  • Ted Cruz on leaked Cancun trip texts: ‘Here’s a suggestion, just don’t be a------s’

    Cruz also made a joke about the Zodiac Killer.

  • ‘Heidi’s pretty p****ed’: Ted Cruz complains about friends who leaked his wife’s Cancun texts

    Cruz complained of politicised and nasty atmosphere and advised people not be ‘a**holes’

  • For the first time, we have an audio recording from the surface of Mars - take a listen

    Microphones on NASA's Perseverance rover have recorded audio from Mars' Jezero Crater. You can hear the breeze.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’