Italy prosecutors: WHO exec lied about spiked virus report

  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Francesco Zambon, lead author of a withdrawn World Health Organization (WHO) report into Italy's coronavirus response, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Rome. Italian prosecutors formally accused top WHO official Ranieri Guerra of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency. Emails show that Guerra tried to have one of the main report authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter the data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan when it had not. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Francesco Zambon, lead author of a withdrawn World Health Organization (WHO) report into Italy's coronavirus response, shows his report during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome. Italian prosecutors formally accused top WHO official Ranieri Guerra of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency. Emails show that Guerra tried to have one of the main report authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter the data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan when it had not. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
  • FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Francesco Zambon, lead author of a withdrawn World Health Organization (WHO) report into Italy's coronavirus response, shows his report during an interview with The Associated Press in Rome. Italian prosecutors formally accused top WHO official Ranieri Guerra of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency. Emails show that Guerra tried to have one of the main report authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter the data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan when it had not. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Italy WHO

FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020 file photo, Francesco Zambon, lead author of a withdrawn World Health Organization (WHO) report into Italy's coronavirus response, is interviewed by The Associated Press in Rome. Italian prosecutors formally accused top WHO official Ranieri Guerra of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency. Emails show that Guerra tried to have one of the main report authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter the data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan when it had not. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis, file)
NICOLE WINFIELD
·2 min read

ROME (AP) — Italian prosecutors have accused a top World Health Organization official of lying to them about a spiked U.N. report into Italy’s coronavirus response, revealing private communications Friday that are likely to embarrass the U.N. agency.

Prosecutors in Bergamo placed Dr. Ranieri Guerra, WHO’s assistant director general, under investigation for allegedly making false declarations to them when he voluntarily agreed to be questioned in November. Guerra had been WHO’s liaison with the Italian government after Italy became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in Europe last year.

Prosecutors are investigating the huge COVID-19 death toll in Bergamo and whether Italy’s lack of preparedness going into the pandemic played a role. Their probe expanded to include the related scandal over the spiked WHO report into Italy's virus response because it revealed that the Italian government hadn’t updated its pandemic preparedness plan since 2006.

The U.N. health agency pulled the report from its website May 14, a day after it went up, and never republished it. Its disappearance suggested that the WHO removed it to spare the Italian government criticism, embarrassment and liability.

When asked at the time whether Guerra or the Italian government had intervened to spike the report, WHO said it was removed by its regional office in Copenhagen because it contained “factual inaccuracies.”

But the documents released by Bergamo prosecutors, first reported by state-run RAI Report, indicated that Guerra maneuvered to have the report removed because the Italian government was upset with it. The document included private WhatsApp chats between Guerra and a top Italian public health official, Dr. Silvio Brusaferro.

Prosecutors cited Guerra's comments to them, which they said were contradicted by the facts, and concluded that “Guerra personally worked on the removal of the report from the WHO site."

Guerra was a top official in the Italian health ministry from 2014-2017 when the pandemic preparedness plan should have been updated.

Emails show he tried to have one of the report's main authors, Dr. Francesco Zambon, alter data in the report to say that Italy had “updated" its pandemic plan in 2016 when it had not. Zambon refused and filed a whistleblower complaint within the WHO alleging that Guerra had tried to pressure him to change the data. Zambon recently resigned.

Guerra apparently disregarded WHO legal advice in November that told WHO officials they were under no obligation to respond to Italian prosecutors' requests for questioning, given their diplomatic immunity as U.N. officials.

Guerra had gone in his personal capacity and was questioned as someone informed about the facts, not as a suspect. But prosecutors ended up placing him under investigation because “he made false declarations."

Neither Guerra nor the WHO responded to emails Friday seeking comment on the issue.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Recommended Stories

  • Border Crossings In March Hit Highest Level In Over A Decade

    Customs and Border Patrol also documented nearly 19,000 unaccompanied minors at the border throughout March.

  • Arrest videos undercut Derek Chauvin's murder trial defense, pathologist tells jury

    A forensic pathologist testified on Friday that the sheer volume of videos of George Floyd's arrest helped confirm the finding that oxygen deprivation caused his death, not an opioid overdose, as argued by lawyers for the former Minneapolis officer on trial for his murder. Dr. Lindsey Thomas said she agreed with the findings of the Hennepin County medical examiner who ruled Floyd's death was a homicide caused by the way Derek Chauvin and other officers pinned him to the ground on May 25, 2020. "There's never been case I was involved in that had videos over such a long time frame and from so many different perspectives," she told the jury, saying the videos made it clear physical signs associated with opioid overdose were not seen in Floyd's death.

  • Texas GOP recruiting 'army' to fight voter fraud in largely minority areas of Houston

    A Harris County GOP official said they are seeking volunteers with “the confidence and courage" to join the effort.

  • Biden gun control: Don Jr and Cruz lead GOP outrage as President declares ‘no amendment is absolute’

    Follow the latest updates

  • SC man pleads guilty to threatening federal prosecutor over Proud Boys leader

    A police body camera found in the man’s Gilbert home is among the evidence tying him to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, a federal prosecutor said.

  • Biden calls for ‘calm’ amid fresh night of violence in Northern Ireland

    ‘We are concerned by the violence in Northern Ireland, and we join the British, Irish, and Northern Irish leaders in their calls for calm,’ White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says

  • Born in Greece, Prince Philip faced exile from infancy

    Britain's irreverent media sometimes referred to him as "Phil the Greek" but in fact, Prince Philip only lived in the land of his birth for 18 months before his family was forced into exile while he was an infant. The future husband of Queen Elizabeth was born on a dining room table at "Mon Repos", a 19th century neoclassical villa on the Ionian island of Corfu, which belonged at the time to his family and is now headquarters of the local archaeological museum. Born Philippos Schleswig-Holstein Sonderburg-Glucksburg, the fifth child and only son of Prince Andrew of Greece and Princess Alice of Battenberg, Philip was part of the Danish royal family, but his birthplace tended to dominate in the public mind.

  • Manchin Reaffirms Commitment to Not Weaken the Filibuster

    Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a key moderate Democrat, on Wednesday reaffirmed his vow to protect the filibuster in the evenly divided Senate and suggested reluctance to his party repeatedly using a fast-track budget process to advance legislation without Republican votes. Manchin has long been one of the most stalwart defenders of the 60-vote threshold needed to end debate in the upper chamber, even as it threatens to derail key elements of President Joe Biden’s agenda. Despite previously toying with possible reforms to the procedural hurdle, he has repeatedly swatted away queries about what could drive him to vote to outright abolish the filibuster, even as Democrats have gamed out various scenarios in which he might relent. In an opinion piece published in The Washington Post, Manchin vowed that there was “no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster,” and he urged party leaders to compromise on legislation instead of trying to work around Republican opposition. Ten Republicans are currently needed to join all Democrats in a 50-50 Senate to pass major pieces of legislation through the regular process. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The comments took on added significance after a key Senate official on Monday issued guidance that could allow Democrats to pursue the fast-track budget reconciliation process at least one more time before the end of the fiscal year Sept. 30, after they used it to pass Biden’s nearly $1.9 trillion pandemic relief law without any Republican votes. “We will not solve our nation’s problems in one Congress if we seek only partisan solutions,” Manchin wrote. “Instead of fixating on eliminating the filibuster or shortcutting the legislative process through budget reconciliation, it is time we do our jobs.” Pressure has mounted for Democrats to further push the boundaries of what a majority party can do unilaterally when in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, in order to deliver on a series of campaign promises. While Democrats do not yet have the votes to abolish the filibuster, they have explored other avenues to ensure Biden’s agenda becomes law. In recent days, that has included expanding the frequency of reconciliation, which allows certain budgetary legislation to clear both chambers on a simple majority vote. While Elizabeth MacDonough, the Senate parliamentarian, appears to have agreed with the Democratic argument that they can use the process multiple times in one fiscal year, it remains unclear how and when they might employ those possible opportunities, and for what. While Manchin did not outright refuse to support another use of the fast-track reconciliation process, he challenged both parties to work together and compromise on critical pieces of legislation, including infrastructure and tax changes. Any use of reconciliation would require Manchin — and virtually every congressional Democrat — to remain united behind the legislation. “Senate Democrats must avoid the temptation to abandon our Republican colleagues on important national issues,” Manchin wrote. “Republicans, however, have a responsibility to stop saying no, and participate in finding real compromise with Democrats.” While many questions remain about how Democrats could potentially use another chance at reconciliation, both Biden and congressional leaders insist they want to work with Republicans to reach compromises, particularly on the sweeping $2 trillion infrastructure proposal the White House just unveiled. “There are things we’re working on together — some of which we’ve passed and some we will pass,” Biden said Wednesday. He suggested a group of 10 Republican senators who sought to compromise on his pandemic relief plan did not do enough to jump start negotiations with their initial $618 billion plan. “If they come forward with a plan that did the bulk of it and it was a billion — three or four, two or three — that allowed me to have pieces of all that was in there, I would have been prepared to compromise, but they didn’t,” he added. The group of 10 Republican senators later issued a joint statement Wednesday evening arguing that the proposal had been “a first offer to the White House designed to open bipartisan negotiations” that instead had been dismissed “as wholly inadequate in order to justify its go-it-alone strategy.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Citing high wildfire risk, judge halts construction of massive Tejon Ranch development

    A judge rejects approval of Tejon Ranch project's environmental impact report by Los Angeles County, effectively blocking construction.

  • Anti-Defamation League Calls for Tucker’s Firing for Openly Endorsing White Supremacist Theory

    Fox NewsThe Anti-Defamation League on Friday morning called for Fox News to fire Tucker Carlson after the TV talker offered up a passionate defense of the racist “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory the night prior.The theory is a “white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-white,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted on Friday morning, noting that the concept has also served as motivation for several high-profile mass murders.“It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh,” the ADL leader wrote. “Tucker must go.”.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites. It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh. Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO— Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021 During a Thursday evening guest appearance on Fox News Primetime, ostensibly to promote his new daytime show on streaming service Fox Nation, Carlson inevitably began to talk about one of his favorite topics: immigration.Speaking with guest-host Mark Steyn, who has previously touted the white supremacist novel The Camp of the Saints, Carlson rallied to the defense of those who believe the white race is under threat of being replaced and eradicated by immigrants and minorities.“Now, I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term ‘replacement,’ if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World,” the Fox News star declared. “But they become hysterical because that’s what’ happening actually. Let’s just say it. That’s true.”Adding that you “dilute the political power of the people” in one country if “you change the population,” Carlson went on to say he would become “disenfranchised as a current voter” every time “they import a new voter.” After complaining that “everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it,” the Fox host proceeded to once again defend “white replacement theory.”“No, no, this is a voting-right question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate,” he exclaimed. “Why should I sit back and take that? The power that I have as an American guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do it. Why are we putting up with this?”(A Fox News spokesperson insisted to The Daily Beast that Carlson was somehow actually “dismissing white replacement theory,” pointing to the host’s comments where he called it a “voting-rights question.”)As Greenblatt noted, this exact theory—that a shadowy elite are deliberately eradicating the white vote—was the inspiration behind some of the most gruesome and deadly mass shootings of the past few years. The racist killers behind the El Paso and Christchurch massacres, for instance, both left behind manifestos in which they wrote at length about the theory. The shooter responsible for murdering 11 Jewish worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh openly believed that George Soros and Jewish humanitarian aid groups were bringing Central American migrants (“invaders,” as he referred to them) to the United States in order to “kill our people,” the white race.The ADL’s call for Carlson’s ouster is nothing new for the Fox News host, who has long drawn condemnation and courted controversy for racist and xenophobic commentary. His program lost the bulk of its prominent advertisers after he declared in late 2018 that immigrants make the United States “poorer and dirtier.”Carlson also sparked widespread backlash and additional ad boycotts for claiming white supremacy is a “hoax” just three days after the El Paso shooter killed 22 people over fears of a “Hispanic invasion”; and for warning Fox News viewers that the Black Lives Matter “mob” will “come for you.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The most shocking deaths on 'The Walking Dead,' ranked

    We've said goodbye to a lot of characters on the AMC show since 2010. Insider ranks the deaths that fans didn't see coming and that hit the hardest.

  • Walmart is adding new Domino's and Taco Bell restaurants in its stores to replace closing McDonald's

    McDonald's will close all but 150 locations inside Walmart stores by the summer after foot traffic fell drastically during the pandemic.

  • Former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell's latest legal filing cites Buzz Lightyear

    Sidney Powell is evidently hoping she's got a friend in the court system. The attorney who served on former President Donald Trump's legal team in its failed efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election is back in court, as Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is motioning for sanctions in response to "meritless" election lawsuits, according to Business Insider. Powell's team in a new filing argued the motion is "without jurisdiction and is untimely." And as BuzzFeed News' Zoe Tillman reported, they also decided to cite clearly the greatest legal mind of our time: Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear. "Defendant would have this Court make new law, create an exception for a baseless and untimely motion, which — with no precedent in the case law or any rule — could extend the time for filing a sanctions motion 'to infinity and beyond' to harass a plaintiff in what amounts to nothing more than political grandstanding," the filing reads. Why the "infinity and beyond" quote was even necessary to make that point is anyone's guess, but perhaps the team simply enjoyed the novelty of seeing a footnote in a legal filing actually read, "Buzz Lightyear, Toy Story (Pixar 1995)." Don't be surprised if Evers seizes the opportunity to shoot back with a Buzz quote of his own: "There seems to be no sign of intelligent life anywhere." Sidney Powell and her legal team filed their oppo to WI Gov. Tony Evers' motion for sanctions in one of her election challenge cases, and it quotes Buzz Lightyear, so that's where we are https://t.co/x3B3nQEHTC pic.twitter.com/fN1zwjOzSH — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) April 9, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's bipolar summerManhattan prosecutors are getting active help flipping Trump's CFO from his former daughter-in-lawPrince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

  • A new experiment has broken the known rules of physics, hinting at a mysterious, unknown force that has shaped our universe

    An unknown force seems to be making subatomic particles called muons act weirdly. That same force could be behind dark matter.

  • BBC presenters immediately changed into black clothes following the news of Prince Phillip's death. They always have black outfits on standby, sources say.

    The BBC presenter Martine Croxall wore all black to announce Prince Phillip's death. BBC sources say presenters always have black clothes on standby.

  • Buckingham Palace announces death of Prince Philip

    The palace officially announced the Duke of Edinburgh's death with a notice outside the palace."It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," it said."The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."Prince Philip passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, the statement said.

  • Russia demanded 200,000 Sputnik V vaccines back after officials in Europe questioned the quality of the shot

    Slovakia's drug agency said roughly 80% of Sputnik V's safety and effectiveness data was missing. Russia accused it of "sabotage."

  • ‘Fox & Friends’ Inevitably Blames Harry and Meghan for Prince Philip’s Death

    Fox NewsMinutes after the British royal family announced that Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, had died at the age of 99, the sleuths at Fox & Friends blamed their inevitable culprits: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.Host Brian Kilmeade immediately linked the death of the extremely old and sickly Duke of Edinburgh to Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired last month and contained shocking claims of racism and cruel treatment against Meghan by royal family members.Kilmeade said on Friday’s show: “There are reports that [Philip] was enraged after the interview and the fallout from the interview with Oprah Winfrey, so here he is trying to recover and he’s hit with that.”Brian Kilmeade connects the death of 99-year-old Prince Philip to Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Oprah interview: "If you factor in this, there are reports that he was enraged after the interview ... Here he is trying to recover, and then he gets hit with that." pic.twitter.com/tevB9ijMeH— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) April 9, 2021 Kilmeade then went on to cite Piers Morgan, of all people, as evidence that Philip’s health was hit by the Oprah interview. Morgan resigned in disgrace from his show, Good Morning Britain, after thousands of people complained about his repeated attacks on Meghan. The low point came when he said didn’t believe her admission that she felt suicidal.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.The Fox & Friends host said: “Piers Morgan was saying on his morning show, which he famously walked off of, is like ‘Really? Your grandfather is in the hospital, you know he’s not doing well, is this really the time you have to put out this interview?’ Evidently, it definitely added to his stress.”Philip left his London hospital after a month-long stay for treatment of an unspecified infection. He also underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition in that time. He was also 99 years old.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Prince Harry expected to return to UK for Duke of Edinburgh's funeral – but not Meghan

    The Duke of Sussex is expected to return to the UK from the USA for the funeral of his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, despite widespread travel restrictions. However, it is thought unlikely that the Duchess, heavily pregnant with their second child, will join him. Prince Harry, 36, was extremely close to Prince Philip, although he is not thought to have seen him in person since the autumn of 2019. A royal source told the New York Post: "He will, of course, be there, no matter how difficult relations are between the Sussexes and the family." Current rules state that the majority of people attempting to travel to the UK must test negative for Covid within 72 hours of their flight and then quarantine for 10 days on arrival. There is an exemption for people attending the funeral of a close family member, although Prince Harry would have to self-isolate at all other times. He spoke of his grandfather during a recent television interview with James Corden, fondly describing how he conducted Zoom calls. "We've Zoomed them a few times. They've seen Archie running around," he said, laughing as he recalled how the Duke had slammed his laptop shut to end a call. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's website has been transformed into a memorial page to the Duke of Edinburgh. A short message on archewell.com, set against a dark background, says: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921-2021. Thank you for your service... you will be greatly missed." A spokesman for the Sussexes declined to comment.

  • Former Disney Channel star Alyson Stoner speaks out about her 'harrowing' experience as a child actor: 'My childhood is officially gone'

    "I narrowly survived the toddler-to-trainwreck pipeline," Stoner wrote. "In fact, nothing was designed for me to end up normal. Stable. Alive."