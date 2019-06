Italy pushing telecoms merger to break broadband logjam: sources

FILE PHOTO: Optical fiber cables for internet providers are seen running into a Enel Group server room in Perugia

By Elvira Pollina, Stefano Bernabei and Stephen Jewkes

MILAN/ROME (Reuters) - Italy's sovereign wealth fund is maneuvering to pull off a multibillion-euro telecoms merger and end a prolonged corporate stalemate that has held up Rome's plans to create a national broadband network, sources say.

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which has 425 billion euros ($480 billion) in assets, is a major shareholder in two crucial building blocks of any national network, former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) and its newer rival, Open Fiber.

TIM and Open Fiber, which is owned by CDP and utility Enel, are rolling out rival fiber-optic networks across Italy, raising concerns of duplication and wasted investment at a time when Italy, a digital laggard, needs to catch up fast.

However, squabbling among TIM's major foreign shareholders over broadband strategy has so far thwarted any merger of the two networks, prompting CDP to try and break the impasse, said the sources familiar with CDP's thinking on the matter.

"CDP's plan is to ... call the shots on creating the single network," one source said.

CDP, which is 82.8% state-owned and overseen by the treasury, aims to orchestrate a network merger in a way that would enable it become TIM's biggest shareholder. That would give it the clout to push through change after months of feuding between TIM's current top shareholder, French media group Vivendi, and No. 3 investor, U.S fund Elliott.

CDP already owns just under 10% of TIM and has put itself at "the center of the game" in recent weeks, initiating contacts with TIM executives and Vivendi, the sources said.

That influence is yielding results. On Thursday, TIM said it had signed an agreement with CDP and Enel to start talks on ways of integrating its fiber network with its rival's, including a possible merger.

No final solution has been found, but all options under scrutiny involve merging TIM and Open Fiber network assets in a share-based transaction that would lift CDP's stake in TIM close to or more than Vivendi's 23.9%, the sources said.

That could give CDP a decisive vote over TIM strategy and put it in the strongest position to advance a government plan to rapidly develop a national broadband network.

Enel, CDP, Vivendi and TIM all declined to comment.





WANTED: BROADBAND INVESTORS

Under CDP's main option, TIM would buy the sovereign wealth fund's 50% stake in Open Fiber, using its shares as payment, said the sources familiar with CDP's thinking and a banker with knowledge of the matter.

Enel, also controlled by the state through a 23.6% stake held by the treasury, would sell out of Open Fiber in a separate sale to institutional investors under this scenario, they added.

"The idea is Enel cashes out and its stake offered to long-term investors. It's not Enel's (core) business but of course it all depends on the price," the banker said.

At this point, however, Italian fixed-line broadband would be dominated by TIM and would likely fall foul of competition regulators, so CDP's plan envisages a further, large infusion of private investment to dilute TIM's position, the sources said.

The details have yet to be hammered out, but in the end the assets of both networks could be put under one roof outside TIM, perhaps under Open Fiber itself, with TIM emerging with only a minority stake in it, the sources and banker said.

They said it was too early to speculate on how much private investment would be required to achieve this outcome, but it could run into billions of euros based on network valuations.

Telecoms analysts have made widely varying valuations of the two networks, reflecting different assumptions on future growth.

They value TIM's fixed-line assets, both optic fiber and old copper wire, at 10-15 billion euros ($11-$17 billion) and Open Fiber's exclusively optic fiber network at 2-8 billion euros.

A unified and regulated broadband network could be an attractive proposition for private investors, offering steady and predictable returns.





HIGH DIGITAL STAKES

Enel has right of first refusal over CDP's stake in Open Fiber and can in theory derail CDP's plans by exercising it. In practice, though, Enel will go along with Rome's plan, said another source familiar with the matter.

"(Enel CEO Francesco) Starace has regular meetings with CDP but it's clear he's waiting for TIM first to put its house in order before making any decision," this source said.