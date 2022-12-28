Italy Reaches All 55 EU Recovery Fund Targets to Unlock Payments

Alessandra Migliaccio
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has successfully hit all 55 targets required to continue to receive European Union recovery fund cash, Minister Raffaele Fitto said in a statement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The country managed to reach targets set for the second half of the year, including creating a cyber-security agency, a reform of local public services, an education reform and changes to the fiscal system, said Fitto, who is Italy’s minister for the South, European Affairs, Cohesion Policy and the National Recovery Plan.

Italy has been allocated the lion’s share of EU funds with about €200 billion ($212 billion) coming its way in the next few years in grants and loans. So far, the country has manged to hit all its targets and receive almost a third of disbursed grants.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq prime minister orders crackdown on trademark violations

    Iraq’s prime minister has ordered a crackdown on local businesses operating under the names of international brands without legal permission, his office said Wednesday. The move by the premier, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, comes after The Associated Press reported last week that Iraq has become a major center of trademark violations and piracy. In one prominent example, a chain of fake Starbucks has been operating under the international coffee company’s logo in Baghdad, the Iraqi capital.

  • MPs ‘met by sex workers at hotel’ during foreign trip

    British MPs on a visit to a foreign country were met at their hotel by sex workers, it has been claimed.

  • Ukraine Latest: Gazprom Exports Dropped Almost by Half in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC’s exports to its key foreign markets declined by almost half this year as the Russian natural gas giant’s flows to Europe were slashed following President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $546 Million for Robi

  • US, EU Call for ‘Maximum Restraint’ as Kosovo Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- The US and the European Union called for an immediate end of tensions in northern Kosovo, where local Serbs have confronted predominantly ethnic Albanian authorities with road blockades and protests for more than two weeks.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $54

  • Next year should be decisive Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is preparing its Defense and Security Forces for next year and that it should be a crucial year. Source: Zelenskyy's video address Quote from Zelenskyy: "We continue to prepare the defence and security forces of Ukraine for the next year.

  • New Mexico allocates grants from $32M mine spill settlement

    Six entities impacted by the 2015 Gold King Mine spill will share roughly $4 million in grants from a settlement, according to the New Mexico Attorney General’s office. Outgoing Attorney General Hector Balderas announced earlier this month that nearly $4.3 million will be divided among multiple municipalities and agencies. The cities of Aztec and Farmington in San Juan County, the San Juan Soil and Water Conservation District, the state tourism department and the New Mexico State University Extension Service will all receive six-figure grants.

  • California passes law banning deceptive self-driving claims

    California will ban the use of deceptive terminology to describe driver assistance features that still require human intervention.

  • Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism

    Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. "Gold is following the decisions by China to further ease COVID restrictions," on the anticipation of higher demand from the region and in spite of rising yields, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. Gold has gained nearly $200 after falling to a more than two-year low in late September, as expectations about slower interest rate hikes from the Fed dimmed the dollar's allure and lowered the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.

  • A 48-hour travel nightmare preceded 67-point loss for SC State women’s basketball team

    The Wichita State women’s basketball team notched its largest win in school history, but that wasn’t the biggest story on Tuesday.

  • Jihadi violence hits Benin, shows spread across West Africa

    It’s been more than a year since jihadis first stormed Igor Kassah's town in northern Benin but the priest still lives in fear. Violence by extremists linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group has wracked much of West Africa's inland Sahel region for more than seven years. Now it is spreading into the coastal states with Benin the hardest hit, say experts.

  • Twitter Files: Platform Suppressed Valid Information from Medical Experts about Covid-19

    During the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, Twitter’s leaders bowed to government pressure to censor information that was true but inconvenient, suspended medical professionals who disagreed with establishment views, and relied on bots and foreign contractors to moderate complex scientific topics, according to a newest edition of the Twitter Files.

  • Record Output Slump for Top US Gas Basin Worsened Power Chaos

    (Bloomberg) -- A record production decline in the largest US natural gas basin came just as extreme cold sent demand booming for the commodity used to heat homes and fuel power plants, exacerbating the winter storm crisis that left millions in the dark. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam B

  • WH chief of staff revealed media's coverage 'frenzy' of supply chain crisis 'frustrates' Biden: book

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said it "frustrates" President Biden when the media "invents" panic on the supply chain crisis, according to a forthcoming book.

  • Why a 2023 Bear Market Could Lead You to Lasting Wealth

    The Ark Innovation ETF -- which is a good proxy for hypergrowth yet (mostly) unprofitable companies -- went from one of the best-performing exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to a major laggard. At its peak in late Feb. 2021, the Ark Innovation ETF was up a staggering 684% since its inception in Oct. 2014, compared with a 203% gain for the Nasdaq during the same time frame. Fast-forward to Dec. 26, 2022, and the Ark Innovation ETF is down 80% from that high and is now underperforming the Nasdaq by a wide margin.

  • Ethiopia's Tigray conflict: Flights resume between Addis Ababa and Mekelle

    Passenger flights resume between Addis Ababa and war-devastated Tigray, following a peace deal.

  • Navy to name ship after Marine battles in Fallujah, Iraq

    The Navy's next amphibious assault ship will be named after the city of Fallujah, which saw some of the bloodiest battles in the Iraq war when U.S. Marines fought al-Qaida extremists in deadly house-to-house combat. Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said the USS Fallujah will commemorate what have become known as the “First and Second Battles of Fallujah," following the tradition of naming the assault ships after Marine Corps battles or other early sailing ships and aircraft carriers. “It is an honor to memorialize the Marines, soldiers, and coalition partners that fought valiantly and those that sacrificed their lives during both battles of Fallujah,” Del Toro said in a statement Tuesday.

  • An Asteroid Is Passing Earth Today, so Scientists Are Shooting It With Radio Waves

    A group of researchers is attempting to bounce radio signals off a 500-foot-wide asteroid during its close flyby of Earth on Tuesday.

  • Russia banning oil sales to some countries

    The country is placing the ban on countries and companies that have agreed to the $60 price cap set by the G-7, European Union and Australia earlier this month.

  • Nearly 1,000 Crimean Tatars flee to Turkey from Russian mobilisation

    Nearly a thousand Crimean Tatars had to flee to Turkey after Russia announced mobilisation, which is being conducted in the temporarily occupied peninsula of Crimea as well. Source: press service of the Presidential representative of Ukraine in Crimea with reference to Yasin Serim, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey Quote: "Mr Serim stated that since the beginning of the illegal mobilisation on the territory of the Russian Federation and occupied Crimea, nearly a thousand C

  • Billionaire Adani Says India Will Add $1 Trillion to GDP Every 12-18 Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani is betting big on India’s growth and believes the country will add a trillion dollars to its GDP every 12 to 18 months within the next decade given its large middle class and young population. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent Sam Bankman-Fried $