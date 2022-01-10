Italy reports 101,762 coronavirus cases on Monday, 227 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 101,762 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 155,659 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 227 from 157.

Italy has registered 139,265 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and has reported 7.55 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,340 on Monday, up from 15,647 a day earlier.

There were 114 new admissions to intensive care units, against 142 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,606 from a previous 1,595.

About 612,821 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the last day, compared with a previous 993,201, the health ministry said.

