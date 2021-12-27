Italy reports 142 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 30,810 new cases

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 health pass checks in Naples
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 142 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 81 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 30,810 from 24,883.

Italy has registered 136,753 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 5.68 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 9,723 on Monday, up from 9,220 a day earlier.

There were 100 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 85 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 1,126 from a previous 1,089.

Some 343,968 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 217,052, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Andrea Mandalà)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Two children die from injuries in early morning fire in Utica

    Two children died in a morning residence fire on the 1200 block of Thorn Street, Utica police reported Monday.

  • Greece expands restrictions to contain Omicron variant surge

    Greece on Monday announced further restrictions effective from Jan. 3-16 to contain a further upsurge in COVID-19 infections including the Omicron variant, targeting mainly night-time entertainment venues. As confirmed new COVID-19 cases surged to a record of 9,284 on Monday, resulting in 66 deaths, the health minister said that under the new measures, high-protection masks would be compulsory at supermarkets, public transport and eating establishments. There will also be a maximum limit of six people per table.

  • Doc’s Prescription: U.S. economic outlook for 2022

    Despite accelerating COVID cases in December, America enjoyed strong growth in Q4 2021. COVID-19 remains a threat, but its economic impact is fading.

  • Defense seeks dismissal of indictment in Whitmer kidnapping plot case

    The lawyers representing the men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) last year asked a judge to dismiss the case, pointing to what they called "egregious overreaching" on the part of federal agents and informants."The key to the government's plan was to turn general discontent with Governor Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions into a crime that could be prosecuted. The government picked what it knew would be a sensational...

  • Could America’s longest-serving ‘political prisoner’ be on the verge of freedom?

    Native American Leonard Peltier has spent four decades in jail and is in poor health. Clemency from President Biden is his only hope, writes <strong>Jade Bremner </strong>

  • Desmond Tutu: South Africa mourns anti-apartheid hero

    The nation is holding a week of commemorative events after the clergyman's death at the age of 90.

  • Watch: The Year in Climate

    From an interview with Jane Goodall to a documentary about a new generation of activists, here are TIME's top climate videos of the year

  • China Evergrande reports progress in resuming home deliveries

    China Evergrande Group said on Sunday it had made initial progress in resuming construction work with its chairman vowing to deliver 39,000 units of properties in December, compared with fewer than 10,000 in each of the previous three months. Evergrande is the world's most indebted property developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. It is struggling to repay bondholders, banks, suppliers, and deliver homes to buyers, epitomising a bloated industry suffering from the Chinese government's deleveraging campaign.

  • Evergrande Races to Restart Projects as Debt Repayments Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said it has resumed construction at most of its housing projects as authorities push the debt-laden developer to pay migrant workers and deliver apartments.Most Read from BloombergCoronavirus Can Persist for Months After Traversing BodyU.S. Futures Rise as Traders Mull Virus, China Vow: Markets WrapCases Surge Globally; Fauci Warns of Complacency: Virus UpdateFauci Backs Domestic Air Vaccine Rule; China Cases: Virus UpdateFauci Says Domestic Travel Vaccinati

  • S. African president Ramaphosa arrives at Tutu's house

    The anti-apartheid hero died in a Cape Town nursing home aged 90 on Sunday (December 26).Tutu, a Nobel laureate who had preached against the tyranny of the white minority, was revered by Black and white South Africans alike as the nation's moral conscience.His passing prompted an outpouring of tributes worldwide, including from U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessors Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter, Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Pope Francis and the foundation of Nelson Mandela, South Africa's first Black president and friend of Tutu.

  • Staff at BNP's Italian bank stage first strike since 1990s

    Workers at BNL, the Italian arm of French banking group BNP Paribas, went on strike for the first time since the 1990s on Monday in protest at back office and IT staff cuts. Official figures were not available and a BNL representative had no comment. Workers are protesting against BNL's decision to use external providers for IT and back office services, a move that unions said affects 90 out of a total of 11,500 BNL employees in its central offices and around 700 branches across Italy.

  • Israel begins trial of fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose

    Israel has started trials of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday at a medical center in Tel Aviv, The Associated Press reports. The country's trial of a fourth dose booster shot of a coronavirus vaccine is believed to the first of its kind worldwide, the AP notes.The trial is being conducted with 150 medical workers who received a third dose booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in August at the Sheba Medical Center.Gili Regev-Yochay,...

  • New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

    Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s (PFE) pill, Paxlovid, and Merck’s (MRK) molnupiravir last week.

  • The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven and his "Ode to Joy"

    He was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but he had to overcome a lifetime of maladies – including hearing loss – to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony, with its optimistic final movement.

  • Happy post-Christmas week! Amazon's No. 1 bestselling anti-thinning shampoo is $30 — 'Changed my life'

    The wildly popular shampoo has racked up over 12,000 five-star reviews.

  • Where to find at-home COVID tests — including for free — and how to use them correctly

    COVID tests are in short supply, but it's still possible to find some, including for free. Here's what to look for, and how to get an accurate result.

  • Breastfeeding mom is shocked when she pumps pink ‘strawberry’ milk: ‘Things they never teach us in school’

    "Wait, why does nobody talk about this?"

  • Right-Wing Podcaster Reportedly On Ventilator For COVID After Attending Rally

    Doug Kuzma posed with supplies of ivermectin, which the FDA and CDC have warned against using to treat COVID-19.

  • Candace Owens Tells Fans to Take Quack Cure That Turns Skin Blue

    Jason Kempin/GettyRight-wing personality Candace Owens is urging her fans to consume a quack medical cure known for turning users’ skin blue.In an Instagram video posted on Thursday, Owens praised the use of colloidal silver as a daily supplement, a treatment that comes with no valid medical use and plenty of health risks.“Yes, colloidal silver!” Owens said in the video. “I take colloidal silver every single day, I love colloidal silver. That is a great one. That is another one that people proba

  • Viewpoint: Cost of freedom and choice should not be borne by those who chose to be vaccinated

    The cost of freedom and choice should not be suffered by Oklahomans who chose to be vaccinated.