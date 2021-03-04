Italy reports 192 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 17,455 new cases

Dr Francesco Tursi, who suffered from the COVID-19, works at Codogno hospital
ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 192 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 17,455, the health ministry said.

On Saturday, the country had reported 280 COVID-19 related deaths and 18,916 new cases of the coronavirus.

Italy has registered 97,699 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 2.92 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19, excluding those in intensive care, stood at 18,638 on Sunday, up from 18,372 a day earlier.

There were 131 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 163 on Saturday. On Sunday there were 2,231 coronavirus patients in intensive care, up from 2,216 on Saturday.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

Italy carried out 257,024 tests for COVID-19 in the past day, compared with 323,047 during the previous 24 hours, the ministry said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by David Clarke and Susan Fenton)

