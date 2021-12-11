Italy reports 21,042 new COVID cases, 96 deaths

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 health pass checks in Naples
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 96 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 118 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 21,042.

New cases had jumped by nearly two thirds on Friday to 20,497.

With 96 victims in the past 24 hours, Italy has registered 134,765 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 5.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 6,539 on Saturday, up from 6,483 a day earlier.

There were 76 new admissions to intensive care units, the same as the previous day. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 818 from 816 on Friday, which compares with 708 a week earlier.

Some 565,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 716,287, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Gareth Jones and David Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan coronavirus cases: Tracking the pandemic

    How the coronavirus pandemic has spread across Michigan, including information on COVID-19 vaccine rollout and cases and deaths throughout the state.

  • Scholz meets with Macron in 1st trip as German chancellor

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday as their governments work to deescalate tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The leaders held a joint news conference during Scholz's first trip abroad following his coalition government's swearing-in on Wednesday. “We all view the situation on the Ukrainian border with concern,” Scholz said.

  • Poll: Three in ten voters want Roe v. Wade overturned

    Three in ten voters surveyed in a new Hill-HarrisX poll want Roe v. Wade overturned.Thirty percent of the registered voters who responded to the Dec. 6-7 survey said the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion rights should be overturned.Another thirty-three percent of respondents said Roe v. Wade should be changed but kept in place and another 37 percent said it should be affirmed as is without any changes. Forty-one...

  • Germany's Scholz calls on party to back ruling coalition

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called on members of his Social Democratic party (SPD) to back the country's new ruling coalition, adding promises made during the election campaign now had to translate into concrete action. Speaking at a virtual convention of the SPD at which the party's new leadership was elected, Scholz said the new government needed to allay Germans' fears over globalisation, climate change and digitalisation. "I am counting on you to support this work," said Scholz, who succeeded Angela Merkel as chancellor on Wednesday. He added that a modern social democratic party had to convey the feeling to the public that things will "end well", including keeping well-paid industrial jobs in Europe's top economy.

  • Lansing police investigate shooting that left 12-year-old injured

    Lansing police are searching for two suspects in connection with a shooting Friday that left a 12-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

  • Biden speaks with Germany's Scholz, discusses Russian buildup near Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday to congratulate him on his appointment, and the two leaders discussed issues including efforts to address Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, the White House said. "Today, I spoke with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to congratulate him on his appointment," Biden said in a Twitter post.

  • Sawant claims victory in recall election

    Seattle Councilwoman Kshama Sawant has claimed victory in a recall election against her, despite a 232-vote margin

  • Unruly DC passenger forces emergency landing

    Unruly passengers have become an all too familiar problem on airlines these days and now FOX 5 is learning more about a DC man who caused an emergency landing on a Delta flight out of DCA.

  • LETTER: Roe vs Wade should not stand

    Pray that SCOTUS wakes up and does not again follow "woke" erroneous precedent policies as it rules for life.

  • Terrifying scene unfolds in the sky as plane diverted to Oklahoma Cityi

    Terrifying scene unfolds in the sky as plane diverted to Oklahoma City

  • Tornado touches down overnight near Lexington

    Storms that rocked Kentucky overnight Monday caused at least one tornado in the state and brought plenty of rain through the Louisville area.

  • Low vaccination rates are driving Michigan's worst COVID-19 surge. Healthcare workers anticipate it will only get worse.

    "Vaccination is the only way out of this pandemic," Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. Marschall Runge told Fox2 Detroit.

  • Iran cautions against reported U.S.-Israeli military drills

    Iran cautioned the U.S. on Saturday against going through with reported planned military drills in coordination with Israel. "Providing conditions for military commanders to test Iranian missiles with real targets will cost the aggressors a heavy price," an unnamed military official said, according to Nournews, Reuters reported.Nournews is affiliated with Iran's top security body, according to the wire service. The warning comes after Reuters...

  • Migrants hold ​Mexico President responsible for crash

    Migrants travelling in a caravan in southern Mexico have blamed the Mexican president for the death of 55 people killed in a truck accident on Thursday (December 9).At least 160 people were crammed into the truck when it overturned in the southern state of Chiapas.Every month, thousands of migrants fleeing poverty and violence in Central America travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border.But many complain of mistreatment in Mexico.Leslie Mejia from Guatemala says she blames the Mexican Migration Institute and the President for what has happened."I don't know why the President doesn't react while seeing what happens. Maybe it is because he never fought for a dream. He never fought the way we are fighting now. The only thing we want is that he helps us and not put more obstacles in our way. We are already tired after one and a half months of walking, and he still doesn't let us continue our way."Responding to the accident, officials from Guatemala and Mexico pledged on Friday (December 10) to tackle international people-smuggling networks, which they blamed for the accident.The Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said a regional "action group”, backed by Central American nations and the U.S., had been set up.It will "investigate, identify, learn, and bring to justice” those responsible for the recent crash.There have also been calls by officials for Guatemala, Mexico and the United States to align and standardize their migration policies to prevent future tragedies and improve dangerous conditions.Thursday’s incident is one of the worst fatal accidents involving migrants trying reach the United States.

  • Plane diverted after unruly passenger assaults flight crew, air marshal

    A Delta plane headed to Los Angeles from Washington, D.C., was diverted to Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger assaulted a flight attendant and an air marshal.

  • Joe Biden wages financial warfare against Putin as Ukraine tensions mount

    As Vladimir Putin amasses 70,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, Joe Biden is threatening a “shock and awe” campaign of financial warfare which could bring its adversary to its knees.

  • Cataract surgery may affect risks of developing dementia, study finds. Here’s why

    The findings add to experts’ understanding of the connection between age-related changes to the eyes and brain.

  • 9 Omicron COVID-19 Symptoms Infectious Disease Experts Say You Shouldn't Ignore

    Symptoms of this new strain of SARS-CoV-2 are proving to be similar to earlier versions of the virus, but fatigue seems to be the most common side effect reported in breakthrough infections. Here are other signs you may be suffering from an Omicron case.

  • Controversial Idaho doctor no longer part of St. Luke’s health care network

    The group includes Idaho’s largest health system, as well as independent clinics and medical providers.

  • The unvaccinated should be at the back of the line for emergency care: Letters

    Letter writers seem to be losing patience with those who won't get vaccinated against COVID-19. And a Portsmouth couple pays tribute to Jim Splaine.