Italy reports 256 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 5,948 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 256 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 144 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,948 from 9,148.

Italy has registered 121,433 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.1 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 18,395 on Monday, slightly up from 18,345 a day earlier.

There were 121 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 109 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 2,490 from a previous 2,524.

Some 121,829 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 156,872, the health ministry said.

