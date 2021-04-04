Italy reports 326 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 18,025 new cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome
ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 326 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 18,025 from 21,261.

Italy has registered 111,030 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.

The country has reported 3.6 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,432 on Sunday, down from 28,489 a day earlier.

There were 195 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 234 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 3,703 from a previous 3,714.

(Reporting By Philip Pullella)

