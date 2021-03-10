Italy reports 332 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 22,409 new cases

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Rome
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 332 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 376 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 22,409 from 19,749 the day before.

Some 361,040 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 345,336, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 100,811 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.12 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 22,882 on Wednesday, up from 22,393 a day earlier.

There were 253 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 278 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,827 from a previous 2,756.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 117.6 million and U.S. death toll nears 528,000

    The global tally for confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed above 117.6 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while the death toll rose above 2.6 million. The U.S. has the highest case tally in the world at 29 million, or about a quarter of the global tally, and the highest death toll at 527,699, or about a fifth of the global toll. The U.S. added at least 56,507 new cases on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 1,885 people died. The U.S. has averaged 58,877 new cases a day in the past week, down 13% from two weeks ago. Texas officially ends its face mask mandate today, even though it is still recording more than 5,000 new COVID cases a day and has vaccinated a small part of its population. Brazil has the second highest death toll at 268,370 and is third by cases at 11.1 million. India is second worldwide in cases with 11.3 million, and fourth in deaths at 158,063. Mexico has the third highest death toll at 191,789 and 13th highest case tally at 2.1 million. The U.K. has 4.2 million cases and 125,032 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

  • Death toll soars to 98 from Equatorial Guinea explosions

    The death toll from a series of explosions in a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea has risen to 98, the health ministry said on Monday after volunteers searched the rubble for bodies. At least 615 people were injured in the blasts on Sunday, which started with a fire at the Nkoantoma Military Base in the coastal city of Bata, according to the defence ministry. Citing Vice President Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, the health ministry put the death toll at 98, more than triple an earlier estimate of 31 killed.

  • Texas Governor: Biden border crisis a 'self inflicted wound'

    Gov. Abbott joins 'America Reports' live from the Southern border

  • Preliminary data indicates Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine effective against Brazilian P1 variant: official

    Preliminary data from a study in Brazil indicates that the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd is effective against the P1 variant of the virus first discovered in Brazil, Sao Paulo's state governor Joao Doria said on Wednesday. Doria's comments at a news conference in Sao Paulo confirm a Reuters report from earlier this week, which said the study had tested the blood of vaccinated people against the Brazilian variant of the virus. Coronavac, as the Sinovac shot is known, is the main vaccine currently being used to inoculate people in Brazil.

  • Alaska becomes first U.S. state to make vaccine available to everyone 16 and older

    Alaska has become the first U.S. state to make COVID-19 vaccines available to anyone age 16 or older, eliminating eligibility requirements for people who work or live in the state. Governor Mike Dunleavy, a Republican, announced the new rules on Tuesday for his state of about 730,000 people. More than one quarter of Alaskans have received least one vaccine shot, second only to New Mexico, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Italy reports 376 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 19,749 new cases

    Some 345,336 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 184,684, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 100,479 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. There were 278 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 231 on Monday.

  • What is justice? In Derek Chauvin case, a weary city that wears George Floyd's face waits for an answer

    A weary country, particularly Black residents, are hoping for even a modicum of the justice and peace they spent a summer – or a lifetime – seeking.

  • Children lose parents as thousands flee after Equatorial Guinea blast

    Callers seeking the parents of lost children have been regularly dialling in to radio and television programmes since a series of explosions levelled much of Equatorial Guinea's largest city and sent thousands fleeing for the countryside. Three days on, residents of Bata are still coming to grips with the full scale of a tragedy that has killed at least 105 people and injured more than 600 others. Drone footage aired on state television showed block after block of public housing in the coastal city either completely destroyed or close to it, the remnants of their roofs and walls strewn across the neighbourhood's dirt roads.

  • The picture from a year ago today that tells the story of the UK’s disastrous COVID response

    If it was an image that made you feel uneasy then, it will fill you with disbelief now.

  • Salesforce reportedly scrapped plans for additional office space in San Francisco following its decision that most employees will only come into the office a few days per week

    The decision follows Salesforce's announcement last month that it would adopt three new ways of working going forward.

  • Hogan: Maryland lifting some COVID-19 restrictions March 12

    Maryland will relax some COVID-19 restrictions later this week, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday. Effective Friday, March 12 at 5 p.m., capacity limits will be lifted on outdoor and indoor dining. Restaurants and bars will still be limited to seated and distanced service only. Capacity limits will also be lifted on retail businesses, religious facilities, fitness centers, personal services and indoor recreational establishments (casinos, bingo halls, bowling alley, skating rinks).

  • Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

    The COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE was able to neutralize a new variant of the coronavirus spreading rapidly in Brazil, according to a laboratory study published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Monday. Blood taken from people who had been given the vaccine neutralized an engineered version of the virus that contained the same mutations carried on the spike portion of the highly contagious P.1 variant first identified in Brazil, the study conducted by scientists from the companies and the University of Texas Medical Branch found.

  • Dumped British TV host Morgan pours more scorn on Meghan suicide, racism claims

    Piers Morgan, the pugnacious British TV presenter who lost his job over his attacks on Prince Harry's wife Meghan, said on Wednesday he still did not believe what she had said during her Oprah Winfrey interview. Morgan, 55, left ITV's Good Morning Britain on Tuesday after a backlash against his comments on Meghan's interview with Winfrey, in which she revealed she had felt suicidal while living as a royal in Britain.

  • Prosecutors oppose Ghislaine Maxwell's 3rd quest for bail

    Prosecutors urged a judge to reject a third quest for bail by a British socialite charged with soliciting teenage girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. There are multiple reasons to deny Ghislaine Maxwell’s effort at freedom before her July trial, prosecutors said in a Tuesday filing in Manhattan federal court. Last month, the 59-year-old Maxwell argued through her lawyers that bail should be granted because she is willing to renounce her citizenship in England and France.

  • Biden's name will not appear on 'memo line' on stimulus checks: White House

    President Joe Biden's name will not appear on the memo line of stimulus checks that will be issued to most Americans following passage of his coronavirus aid bill, the White House said on Tuesday. Then-President Donald Trump had asked that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) put his name on the first round of stimulus checks issued during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said doing so was not a priority for Biden.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb for second day as data eases inflation jitters

    Economic data from the Labor Department said its consumer price index rose 0.4% in February, in-line with expectations, after a 0.3% increase in January. "We will see what happens in terms of when inflation begins to pick up over the next couple of years, but the market seemed to like it OK today," said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager at F.L.Putnam Investment Management in Wellesley, Massachusetts. While analysts largely expect a pickup in inflation as vaccine rollouts have led to a reopening of the economy, worries persist that additional stimulus in the form of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package set to be signed by U.S. President Joe Biden could lead to an overheating of the economy and uncontrolled inflation.

  • Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't just expose the royal family - it also revealed just how the broken US healthcare system is

    British people were shocked by how many pharmaceutical ads ran during Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle, exposing how dire things are in the US.

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Thomas Markle took a dig at Prince Harry and said 'I've never played naked pool' or 'dressed like Hitler'

    Thomas Markle also told "Good Morning Britain" that Prince Harry did not support Meghan Markle enough when she was struggling with her mental health.

  • Saudi Arabia to take action to protect oil facilities, foreign minister says

    Saudi Arabia will take action to deter attacks on its oil facilities, its foreign minister said on Wednesday, following an attack on the heart of the industry this week by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement. Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at a news conference with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, also said Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in the OPEC+ framework to ensure oil prices that are fair for producers and consumers. Oil prices spiked briefly following Sunday's missile and drone assault on the kingdom, including on an oil storage yard at Ras Tanura, site of a refinery and the world's biggest offshore oil-loading facility.