Italy reports 347 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 13,762 new cases

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 347 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 369 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 13,762 from 12,074 the day before.

Some 288,458 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 294,411, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 94,887 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.77 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 17,963 on Thursday, down from 18,274 a day earlier.

There were 177 new admissions to intensive care units, rising slightly from 113 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 2,045 from a previous 2,043.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

