Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,404 new cases

Refinery29

When we accidentally leave Mother's Day shopping until the eleventh hour, we scramble for a quick fix, sticking with the classic floral bouquet or sending a digital Macy's gift card via email. But your mom deserves a little more thought this year. She has style, she has class, and she's sacrificed a good deal of both in order to raise you. So leave the high-faultin' vacuum and household appliances to your less thoughtful siblings, and give your mom something that will make her feel like the best version of herself — ie, a fashionable woman who instilled you with an appreciation for aesthetics and great taste in clothing.Ahead, we've rounded up 30 gifts for the most fashionable woman in your life. Because — aside from the late-night FaceTime calls, carefully curated care packages, and well, everything else, — nothing reminds us how much we love her like borrowing something from her enviable closet. Click on for quirky accessories, grown-up friendship bracelets (just get two), and more chic, tasteful gifts that'll show your mom just how much of a style icon she is.At Refinery29, we're here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.Quince SuperSoft Fleece Wide Leg Pants, $, available at QuinceLululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, $, available at LululemonZara Low Heeled Crossed Leather Sandals, $, available at ZaraLisa Says Gah Phone Purse, $, available at Lisa Says GahUniversal Standard Nailah Button Down Tunic, $, available at Universal StandardCasetify Custom Compostable Case, $, available at CasetifyPleats Mama Shoulder Bag, $, available at VerishopRoxanne Assoulin Rainbow Heishi Eyeglass & Face Covering Chain, $, available at ShopbopUrban Sophistication Red Puffer Case, $, available at Urban SophisticationEverlane The Cinchable Chore Jacket, $, available at EverlaneANIMA IRIS CASSIA ZAZA, $, available at ANIMA IRISCharles & Keith Quilted Leather Loafers, $, available at Charles & KeithWarby Parker Leta Sunglasses, $, available at Warby ParkerBirkenstock Boston Leather Slippers, $, available at Net-A-PorterYOUR SMILE Satin Scarf, $, available at AmazonÉliou Caxias Freshwater Pearl & Chain Necklace, $, available at NordstromMango Pocket Denim Overshirt, $, available at MangoBaggu Puffy Glasses Sleeve, $, available at BagguFujifilm Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 Instant Camera, $, available at Urban OutfittersMadewell Bandana, $, available at MadewellSimon Miller Rib Wells Dress, $, available at Simon MillerEntireworld Organic Cotton Ankle Socks, $, available at EntireworldAna Luisa Mara Red Jasper, $, available at Ana LuisaJ. Hannah Marzipan, $, available at J. Hannah& Other Stories Oversized Wool Blend Shirt, $, available at & Other StoriesMuun Rosa G Round Straw Bag, $, available at MatchesFashionDaily Practice by Anthropologie Dolman-Sleeved Maxi Dress, $, available at AnthropologieLaura Lombardi Gold Mini Hoop Earrings, $, available at SSENSEH&M Wide-Cut Sweater Vest, $, available at H&MBrooklyn Candle Studio Santal Candle, $, available at NordstromWolf Circus Small Pearl Hoops, $, available at Garmentory& Other Stories Halter Yoga Bra, $, available at & Other Stories& Other Stories Yoga Trousers, $, available at & Other StoriesLevi's 501® Mid Thigh Denim Shorts, $, available at NordstromLacausa Ludlow Jumpsuit, $, available at LACAUSA