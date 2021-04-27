Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 10,404 new cases

Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 301 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 10,404 from 8,444.

Italy has registered 119,912 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.98 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,312 on Tuesday, down from 20,635 a day earlier.

There were 177 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 132 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients decreased to 2,748 from a previous 2,849.

Some 302,734 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 145,819, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

