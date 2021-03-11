Italy reports 373 coronavirus deaths on Thursday, 25,673 new cases

Italy braces for more regions being put into red zone areas
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 373 coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday against 332 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 25,673 from 22,409 the day before.

Some 372,217 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 361,040, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 101,184 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported around 3.15 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,247 on Thursday, up from 22,882 a day earlier.

There were 266 new admissions to intensive care units, rising from 253 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,859 from a previous 2,827.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Giulia Segreti)

