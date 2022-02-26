Italy reports 38,375 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 210 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 38,375 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 40,948 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 210 from 193.

Italy has registered 154,416 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.7 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 11,103 on Saturday, from 11,706 a day earlier.

There were 44 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 58 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 763 from a previous 799.

Some 434,077 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 440,115, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alison Williams and Ros Russell)