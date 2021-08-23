Italy reports 44 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 4,168 new cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, in Rome
·1 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 44 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, compared with 23 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,168 from 5,923.

Italy has registered 128,795 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.49 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,928 on Monday up from 3,767 a day earlier.

There were 45 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 33 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 485 from a previous 472.

Some 101,341 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 175,539, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sensor maker Velodyne's founder calls for chairman's resignation

    "Dee has spearheaded major business decisions that leave him responsible for the company's nearly 80% stock price decline, in my view," Hall, who was removed as chairman earlier this year, said in an letter to the board. Velodyne did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Velodyne shares were up about 14% on Monday after having tumbled about 80% since the company went public in September through a merger with a blank-check company.

  • Tanzania's Samia Suluhu Hassan criticised over female footballers comments

    The country's first female president recently told the BBC about facing gender discrimination.

  • UPDATE 2-Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 bln deal

    Pfizer Inc said on Monday it would buy Canadian drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc in a $2.26 billion deal to strengthen its arsenal of blood cancer therapies. Pfizer, which acquired a $25 million stake in Trillium last year, will buy the remaining outstanding shares for $18.50 apiece, representing a 203.8% premium on the stock's last closing price. Pfizer expects to benefit from Canada-based Trillium's blood-cancer therapies that target a "don't eat me" signal used by cancer cells to evade the immune system.

  • Analysis-Leaderless Lebanon on slippery slope to mayhem

    Lebanon's financial meltdown is dragging the country towards mayhem at a quickening pace, forcing its feuding leaders to face a choice between finally doing something about the crisis or risking yet more chaos and insecurity. The economic collapse that has caused Lebanese mounting hardship for two years hit a crunch point this month with fuel shortages paralysing even essential services and miles-long queues forming at gas stations with little or no petrol to sell. The country is running out of critical medicines, and the U.N. is warning of a looming water crisis, but meanwhile the ruling elite bickers over the seats in a new government.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds as banks, energy surge

    Pfizer jumped 3.9% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine made by it and German partner BioNTech SE for use in people over the age of 16. The Nasdaq Composite was up 142.81 points, or 0.97%, at 14,857.47, with Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc and Tesla Inc all up between 0.6% and 2.7%.

  • GAO report finds multiple problems with Keystone pipeline

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government watchdog found multiple problems with the construction, manufacture and design of the Keystone XL pipeline, validating President Joe Biden's decision to revoke its permit, leaders of several House Democratic committees said on Monday. The committee leaders requested the Government Accountability Office report in November 2019 after more than 11,000 barrels crude oil leaked from the pipeline in two releases in less than two years. "In its thorough review of the pipeline’s history and construction, GAO found that preventable construction issues contributed to the current Keystone pipeline’s spills more frequently than the industry-wide trends," they said in a statement.

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Why has Covid-19 had less of an impact in Africa?

    More than a year into the pandemic, scientists have some understanding of why its impact in sub-Saharan Africa remains markedly lower compared to the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

  • You aren't legally allowed to know which variant gave you COVID-19 in the US, even if it's Delta

    Sequencing tests, which pick up on variants, have be federally approved before their results can be disclosed to doctors or patients.

  • A Hospital Finds an Unlikely Group Opposing Vaccination: Its Workers

    NEW YORK — Their movement started discreetly — just a handful of people communicating on encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal. But in just days, it had ballooned tenfold. And within two weeks, it had turned into a full-blown public protest, with people waving picket signs to denounce efforts to push them to receive coronavirus vaccines. But these were not just any vaccine resisters. They were nurses, medical technicians, infection control officers and other staff who work at a hospital in Sta

  • How to Make Your Neck Look Younger

    The skin on your neck is some of the thinnest on the body, which is why it’s also one of the first places to reveal signs of aging. Here, six ways to make your neck look younger and address everything on this...

  • Rebel Wilson bares her abs in workout selfie

    The actress has been hitting the gym since embarking on a "year of health" in 2020.

  • 5 mistakes you're making when trying to lose fat and build muscle at the same time

    Losing fat and building muscle at the same time is possible if you avoid common pitfalls like dropping your calories too low and not resting enough.

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the Food and Drug Administration said about using the drug that hosts on Fox News have been pushing

  • German to drop incidence levels as key COVID yardstick - sources

    Germany has decided to stop using the coronavirus infection rate as its yardstick for deciding if restrictions should be in force to contain the spread of the virus, government sources told Reuters on Monday. The government will instead monitor hospitalisations as a key indicator for the whether the health system is becoming overburdened, the sources said. The seven-day incidence rate was a key measure in determining whether restrictions could be imposed or lifted, with infection thresholds of 35, 50 and 100 per 100,000 people triggering the opening or closure of different pars of society.

  • 7 Post-Workout Mistakes You're Probably Making

    After a killer boot-camp class, you’re dripping with sweat and feeling the burn—time to shower and congratulate yourself on another great workout, right? Not so fast. To help you get the most out of your...

  • Ask a Pediatrician: Can My Kids Do Playdates With Delta Raging?

    I have two kids ages 8 and 5 who, after a dismal 2020, were thrilled to start having playdates again this summer. My husband and I are both vaccinated but now with the Delta variant on the rise, we’re...

  • Florida COVID update: 46,571 more cases over last two days as hospitalizations rise

    Florida reported 46,571 COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the last two days on Saturday, according to Herald calculations of CDC data.

  • I'm a nutritionist in the Hamptons. My days go from negotiating with personal chefs to being sent very personal photos - here's what it's like.

    Charlotte LaGuardia prefers to work with clients who want to improve their overall lifestyle - not do a quick cleanse before a big event.