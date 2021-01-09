Italy reports 483 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 19,978 new cases

Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Rome
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 483 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 620 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 19,978 from 17,533.

Some 172,119 swab tests were carried out in the past day, the ministry said, against a previous 140,267.

Italy has registered 78,394 COVID-19 deaths since its outbreak came to light on Feb. 21, the second highest toll in Europe and the sixth highest in the world. The country has also reported 2.258 million cases to date, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 23,260 on Saturday, down 53 from the day before.

The number of intensive care patients stood a 2,593 versus 2,587 on Friday, reflecting those who died or were discharged. There were 6 admissions to intensive care units, compared with 187 on Friday.

When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating fast in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Peter Graff)

