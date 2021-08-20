Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 7,224 new cases

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, in Rome
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 55 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 7,224 from 7,260.

Italy has registered 128,683 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.47 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 3,692 on Friday, up from 3,627 a day earlier.

There were 26 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 40 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 455 from a previous 460.

Some 220,656 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 206,531, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • WHO seeks 'best minds' to probe new pathogens that jump from animals to humans

    The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it was looking for the greatest scientific minds to advise on investigations into new high-threat pathogens that jump from animals to humans and could spark the next pandemic. Launching a request for applications, it said that its Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens would also review progress on the next studies into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that emerged in China in late 2019. The panel, announced by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in July, will be composed of 25 experts expected to meet first virtually in late September, a statement said.

  • Biden and DeSantis spar again on masks in schools

    After a back-and-forth spat in the media earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and President Biden are at odds again.What's happening: Biden is again threatening to take action against governors like DeSantis who are limiting coronavirus precautions in the classroom — and DeSantis is retorting by attacking Biden's global decisions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.In a memorandum this week, Biden indirectly mentioned DeSantis as one of the officia

  • Denmark to recommend COVID-19 booster for vulnerable

    Danes with weak immune systems such as cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, or those with organ transplants, will soon be recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday. The Danish decision echoes those of countries like Israel, Germany and France https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-booster-factbox/factbox-countries-weigh-need-for-booster-covid-19-shots-idUKKBN2FK12K who have also decided to offer booster shots to older adults and people with weak immune systems, though European Union officials have said they do not yet see a need to give booster shots to the general population. Guidelines for revaccinating people with weakened immune systems will be published next week, said the Danish Health Authority, adding that knowledge in the field is still very limited at this point in time.

  • NASA has paused SpaceX's $2.9 billion moon-landing contract so courts can review a lawsuit from Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin sued NASA, saying it wanted to "remedy flaws in the acquisition process" for the moon-lander contract, awarded to SpaceX.

  • Hugh Jackman talks ‘Reminiscence’ — and why he’d rather relive his honeymoon than his wedding

    His new noirish sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence" is set in a world where people can revisit a memory.

  • U.S. hits more than 1,000 COVID deaths in one day

    The U.S. recorded more than 1,000 coronavirus deaths in a single day - about 42 fatalities per hour - for the first time since March, according to a Reuters tally. The surge in deaths comes as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. That point hammered home by the White House's Covid Response team on Wednesday. "This remains a pandemic of the unvaccinated." The Reuters tally from state data on Tuesday showed 1,017 deaths. That takes death toll from the pandemic to just under 623,000 people, the highest number of deaths officially reported by any country in the world. The United States has reported more than 100,000 new cases a day on average for the past twelve days, a six-month high. The hardest hit region is the South. Florida reported a record of nearly 26,000 new cases last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lakeside Medical Center north of Miami said 90 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said the hospital is simply out of intensive care beds. "They've got 5 patients in their ER who are in desperate urgent need of an ICU level of care. I want something. What I don't want is a request for five caskets because I've had five people die while waiting for emergency health care." The surge in deaths and cases comes as school districts across the country welcome students back from summer vacation - many being met with a battle over whether to mandate masks. The Florida State Board of Education voted this week to sanction two local school boards who defied the Republican governor and required children wear face coverings. On Wednesday CDC director Rachelle Walensky, making the case for additional booster shots, said new data confirms that vaccine protection against COVID-19 decreases over time and is less effective against the Delta variant.

  • Could Biogen Acquire Axsome Therapeutics?

    It's been a great year for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). The big biotech won a controversial U.S. approval for its Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm. Because of this surprising victory, Biogen's shares have soared close to 40% year to date.

  • The best SSD for your PlayStation 5

    Here’s a list of the best SSDs for your PlayStation 5, as tested by Engadget editors.

  • GOP Leader Who Fought Against Vaccine Dies After Weekslong Battle With Coronavirus

    Pressley Stutts, a Republican leader in South Carolina, shared conspiracy theories from his ICU bed.

  • 'They were very sick': Viral photo of people on floor at Florida clinic shows troubled scene

    A man took photos of sick COVID-19 Florida patients waiting on the floor for Regeneron therapy. He says the images can't convey the pain they were in.

  • The Cannabis-COVID Connection: What We Know And What We Don't Know

    As the world continues to contend with COVID-19, much about the virus remains uncertain, including its interactions with cannabis. In the early months of the pandemic, various studies linked pot to both adverse and beneficial results. The trend continues today, with little conclusively known about the cannabis-COVID medical connection if indeed there is one. That said, it is much clearer to see that the pandemic created a significant beneficial impact on the marketplace. Almost All Conclusions R

  • Vaccines give good protection against Delta, and fully vaccinated people with a previous COVID-19 infection are the best-protected group, real-world data shows

    Regardless of previous infection, two shots of Pfizer or AstraZeneca offered good protection against the Delta variant, Oxford scientists said.

  • 8 Everyday Ways to Boost Endorphins Naturally—and Why It's So Good for You

    This happiness chemical is naturally produced in the body, and these activities can help release it.

  • Doctors in North Texas considered taking COVID-19 patients’ vaccination status into account when determining who gets ICU beds

    A North Texas Critical Care Guidelines Task Force spokesperson has since rowed back on the memo on how to triage patients.

  • Melissa Joan Hart Contracts Breakthrough COVID, Likely After Kids Exposed at School: 'It's Bad'

    "I think as a country we got a little lazy and I'm really mad that my kids didn't have to wear a mask at school," Melissa Joan Hart said

  • U.S. reviewing if Moderna shot tied to higher heart inflammation risk - Washington Post

    The review was focused on Canadian data that suggests a higher risk from the shot than the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, especially in men below the age of 30, according to paper. The Washington Post report quoted a source saying it was too early for the regulators to reach a conclusion, and that additional work was needed before any recommendation was made. "While we won't comment on internal meetings or discussions, we can say that FDA is absolutely committed to reviewing data as it becomes available to us," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

  • Doctor: Illinois threatening medical license over mandatory mask stance

    A school board member in Illinois who is also a doctor says state regulators are threatening his medical license over his criticism of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's mask mandate in schools.

  • People with both COVID-19 shots are fully vaccinated without booster, surgeon general says

    Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said Wednesday that people who received two Moderna or Pfizer shots are considered fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, even though federal officials will encourage third shots to bolster immunity to the disease.

  • In Los Angeles, Breakthrough Infections Are Now 30% Of All New Covid Cases Amid Delta Surge

    In March 2021, when Americans first began hearing about the Delta variant of Covid-19, breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated Angelenos accounted for just 2% of that month’s case total. By June, when Delta accounted for 50% of all variants in Los Angeles, breakthrough infections among fully-vaccinated residents had risen to 20% of all identified cases. In […]

  • I Got the "Liquid Nose Job" After Seeing It All Over TikTok - Here's What to Know

    I haven't been overly conscious of my nose shape, but there have been plenty of times where I've seen my side profile in a selfie and daydreamed about getting rid of the bump. After researching what goes into a rhinoplasty procedure, I decided I didn't want to go through with a permanent surgery, especially since I am getting married in a year.