Italy reports 502 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 20,396 new cases

"Killing Eve" will conclude with its upcoming fourth season, AMC Networks announced on Tuesday. Production on the final eight episodes is set to begin in Europe and the U.K. this summer for a premiere on BBC America in 2022. "Sex Education" alum Laura Neal takes the reins as head writer on Season 4. AMC also revealed Tuesday that it is currently developing "a number of potential spinoff ideas" to expand the series' universe. No specific plot or character details have been revealed, but an individual familiar with the plans told TheWrap that any potential spinoff would center on new or supporting characters from the original show, not the characters played by Sandra Oh or Jodie Comer. Sid Gentle Films, which produces the series for BBC America, will also produce any spinoffs. Also Read: Taylor Swift Plugs 'Killing Eve' Cover of Her Song by Mysterious Band, a Conspiracy Theory Is Born "Killing Eve" debuted in 2018 as an adaptation of the "Villanelle" series of novels by Luke Jennings. "Fleabag's" Phoebe Waller-Bridge served as head writer on the first season, followed by Emerald Fennell and Suzanne Heathcote for Seasons 2 and 3, respectively. The series has garnered critical acclaim across its three seasons. Oh and Comer have both received awards recognition for their work on the show, with Oh taking home a Golden Globe in 2019 and Comer winning an Emmy later that same year. "Killing Eve exploded in popular culture and attracted a dedicated and committed fan base from its very first episode. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's brilliant adaptation of the source material, the unforgettable characters given life by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, have delivered a one-of-a-kind roller-coaster ride that has taken our breath away," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks, said. "We could not be more thankful for the extraordinary talents and efforts of everyone involved, particularly Sandra and Jodie, who made Killing Eve much more than a television show. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe." "We have been unbelievably blessed to work with extraordinary human beings throughout the life of Killing Eve," Executive Producer Sally Woodward Gentle said. "From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, headed by the super-powers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona and Kim, and with brilliantly talented directors and crew. No one knew what an adventure we were embarking on and there's so much more to come. Buckle up!" Also Read: 'Killing Eve' Star Jodie Comer Breaks Down Villanelle's Explosive Family Reunion "Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Sandra Oh said. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season." "Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for," Jodie Comer said. "Thank you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember!" Executive producers on Season 4 include Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Laura Neal and Sandra Oh. The series is produced for BBC America by Sid Gentle Films Ltd. and is financed and distributed by Endeavor Content.