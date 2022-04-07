Italy reports 69,596 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 149 deaths

Pupils receive COVID-19 vaccination in Naples
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 69,596 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 69,278 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 149 from 150.

Italy has registered 160,402 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.11 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,078 on Thursday, down from 10,164 a day earlier.

There were 65 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 51 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 471 from a previous 466.

Some 469,803 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 461,448, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

