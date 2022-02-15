Italy reports 70,852 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 388 deaths

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 pandemic in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 70,852 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 28,630 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 388 from 281.

Italy has registered 151,684 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.2 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 15,602 on Tuesday, down from 16,050 a day earlier.

There were 87 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 63 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,119 from a previous 1,173.

Some 695,744 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 283,891, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Sabina Suzzi)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Despite hometown team's Super Bowl loss, Cincinnati gains national momentum

    "This year is a turning point," Bengals fan Santiago Garcia said.

  • Popcorn toss key in trial of 2014 Florida theater shooting

    The role of a tossed bag of movie popcorn played a central part Monday as a trial opened for a retired Florida police captain who fatally shot a man in a theater eight years ago. The question isn't whether Curtis Reeves shot and killed Chad Oulson at the theater on Jan. 13, 2014. “What the evidence will show you is that Chad Oulson was shot and killed over tossing popcorn,” Assistant State Attorney Scott Rosenwasser told jurors in an opening statement.

  • Hong Kong rules out citywide lockdown as cases continue to surge

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday ruled out a citywide lockdown to fight COVID-19, but a surge of infections meant she could not "preclude" the possibility of postponing next month's chief executive election. Lam, who has not confirmed whether she will seek another five-year term as head of the Chinese ruled city, said her government's response to the outbreak had not been satisfactory with hospitals and medical staff overwhelmed. Daily infections have surged by about 20 times over the past two weeks.

  • Virus surge begins to overwhelm Hong Kong's COVID measures

    Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday said a surge in coronavirus cases is overwhelming the city’s emergency resources, but defended the strict measures that have been imposed. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the Chinese central government was extending help to the city, which remains a nominally autonomous enclave. Despite its varying success, Hong Kong has stuck with China’s zero-tolerance strategy requiring lockdowns, quarantines and mass testing for COVID-19.

  • New U.S. intelligence on Ukraine led Israel to evacuate its citizens

    Israel's decision to call for its nationals to leave Ukraine immediately was based on an updated intelligence report shared by the U.S. on Friday evening, five Israeli officials with direct knowledge of the issue tell Axios.Why it matters: Israel has strong relationships with both Russia and Ukraine and for weeks avoided taking any significant steps that could upset either partner. Israeli officials say they didn’t want to automatically follow everything the U.S. did or said, but the latest inte

  • Michael Che Has Hilarious Response To Kanye's Offer To Stop Working With Pete Davidson

    Che responded to the job offer suggesting he has undying loyalty to his "SNL" cast mate — only to prove he's a tough negotiator.

  • UBS Says Wealthy Investors Are Hanging On to Cash

    Sixty-one percent of high-net-worth U.S. investors polled in January said they have more than 10% of their portfolio in cash and equivalents such as CDs. Of those, 56% said they are concerned about the impact of inflation on cash value, and 41% said they are waiting for the right opportunity to invest. What’s more, most U.S. investors polled by UBS said they believe inflation will continue through 2022, with 62% saying it will last longer than 12 months.

  • Hong Kong "overwhelmed" as COVID infections hit record

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -The latest wave of COVID-19 infections has "overwhelmed" Hong Kong, the city's leader said on Monday as daily cases surged by some 20 times over the past two weeks, leaving hospitals short of beds and struggling to cope. Carrie Lam, the head of the administration in the Chinese ruled city, issued a grim update for residents already subjected to tight restrictions on social gatherings as health authorities reported a record 2,071 infections on Monday, with 4,500 separate preliminary positive cases. "The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city's capacity of handling," Lam said, adding patients were having to wait longer to access isolation facilities.

  • Never look at messy wires again: 10 genius cord-management solutions at Amazon

    Clips, ties and boxes to magically solve your wire woes.

  • Mom searches for son after avalanche sweeps him 300 feet on Colorado mountain

    The son was carried over a 50-foot cliff, rescuers said.

  • How this 75-year-old woman lost over 60 pounds, became a fitness influencer

    Joan MacDonald went from struggling with stairs to being a fitness influencer on Instagram with more than 1 million followers -- and she did it while in her 70s. Joan MacDonald's breaking point, she said, came when she was told by a doctor that her blood pressure was rising and she would need to again increase her medication. "When Michelle gave me that ultimatum to do something about my life, I figured it's now or never," Joan MacDonald said.

  • Mom shares warning after 5-month-old develops hair tourniquet syndrome

    A Missouri mom is warning fellow parents about a rare condition caused by a strand of hair that sent her 5-month-old son to the emergency room. Sara Ward, from St. Louis, shared a Facebook post explaining that her 5-month-old son, Logan, started developing a condition called hair tourniquet syndrome on Jan. 22 and over the course of a week, had to be rushed to his pediatrician's office, urgent care and later, the emergency room at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. For Ward, the unexpected ordeal began when she and her husband noticed that one of Logan's toes was "looking a little bit pink."

  • See How Three Surgeries Disfigured This Botched Patient's Face

    New Botched patient David underwent three separate lower eyelid surgeries only to be left disfigured. Watch a sneak peek of Feb. 15's new episode to see Dr. Paul Nassif's shocked reaction.

  • Chris Crouch was anti-vaccine. Now his pregnant wife had COVID, and he faced a terrible choice.

    KINGWOOD, Texas - Chris Crouch had had low expectations for online dating. He was a police officer in his 30s, almost a year out from a painful divorce and, he said, the women he had met had been "playing games" in ways that left him dispirited. Then he met her.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. Diana Garcia Martinez was 24 and a busy single mom whose sister had set up her profile without her knowing. She was intelligent

  • Most local COVID deaths involve chronic conditions

    Reproduced from Austin Public Health; Chart: Axios VisualsLocal health officials have released new data that reveals virtually everyone who died from COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County had chronic health conditions.The big picture: At least 1,282 people have died from the coronavirus in the last two years, and local health officials found that 95% of those victims had at least one comorbidity.More than half had two or more.Hypertension, diabetes and cardiac disease accounted for many of the underl

  • Some of Us Don't Have the Luxury of Moving On From COVID-19

    The boiling point: a TikTok of a woman crying because she was turned away from a doctor’s appointment as she had no childcare and her children had to accompany her. Which, as it turns out, was life-saving, as my lump was actually cancerous.

  • Should you really be taking melatonin to help you sleep? Experts weigh in on potential risks

    A new study revealed more people are taking higher than the recommended does of melatonin. Is it actually helpful?

  • Boomer Health: New study details most effective options for male pattern baldness

    If you're considering pharmaceutical options to reduce your hair loss, you'll want to read this study. But even if you don't want to take medication, you have other options to treat male-pattern baldness.

  • To become the doctor she wants to be, Raleigh native is going to med school in Cuba

    There are other Americans at the medical school in Cuba, but a young woman from Southeast Raleigh will be the first from North Carolina.

  • At 48, Kate Beckinsale's Legs Are Beyond Sculpted As She Rocks A Sheer Dress On IG

    Kate Beckinsale's legs are beyond sculpted as she poses in her home's laundry room in a new IG photo. Strength training and yoga keep the star in killer shape.