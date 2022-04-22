Italy reports 73,212 coronavirus cases on Friday, 202 deaths

Italy begins to ease some of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions
ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported 73,212 COVID-19 related cases on Friday, against 75,020 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 202 from 166.

Italy has registered 162,466 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 16 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,076 on Friday, down from 10,231 a day earlier.

There were 46 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 40 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 411, decreasing from a previous 415.

Some 437,193 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 446,180, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

