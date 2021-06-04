Italy reports 73 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,557 new cases

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Milan
·1 min read

(Adds date)

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968.

Italy has registered 126,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.227 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 5,488 on Friday, down from 5,717 a day earlier.

There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 24 on Thursday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 836 from a previous 892.

Some 220,939 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 97,633, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia. Editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

Recommended Stories

  • Nepal worries future coronavirus wave will hit children hard

    Nepal asked its hospitals on Friday to reserve beds for children for fear another surge in coronavirus infections will hit them hard, something officials in neighbouring India are also preparing for. The move came as the government approved for emergency use the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech of China. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government has been criticised by experts for its handling of the ongoing second wave in Nepal, which has led to an acute shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines.

  • Fisher-Price recalls baby Glide Soothers after deaths of four infants

    Fisher-Price is recalling its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers following the deaths of four infants, the company announced.

  • The number of taste buds you have may play a role whether you get COVID or not

    A symptom of early COVID-19 is loss of taste and smell. Yet this week I learned there is more to the taste story.

  • Child found dead at Texas motel

    Child found dead at Texas motel may be missing 6 year old boy (June 2)

  • Pakistan produces Chinese CanSinoBio COVID vaccine, brands it PakVac

    Pakistan has started producing the single dose Chinese CanSinoBio COVID-19 vaccine to be able to deliver 3 million doses a month, health officials said. Branded PakVac, an initial batch of 118,000 doses of the vaccine is ready to be delivered to the government on Friday, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said two days after the inauguration of the production plant in Islamabad. Pakistan signed a deal with CansinoBio late March to import a concentrate of the vaccine in bulk to process and package the vaccine locally.

  • Haaland sends recommendation on Utah monuments to president

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has made her recommendation about whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize two sprawling national monuments in Utah, but details on her decision were not released. The Interior Department gave her report to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, according to a court filing Thursday in a legal battle that began more than three years ago after Trump's decision. U.S. Department of Justice attorneys mentioned the report as part of a request for more time to address the judge's question about whether the legal battle has become a moot point.

  • 'Pandemic misery' index finds hardship hit most people; 'troubling' report finds teen hospitalizations increasing: Latest COVID-19 updates

    An index of “pandemic misery” released this week found that 80% of people involved in the survey experienced hardships in the past year.

  • Alzheimer's drug decision to test FDA's rigor

    The FDA will soon decide the fate of Biogen's experimental Alzheimer's drug. But there is one glaring issue — there is no conclusive evidence the drug effectively treats the crippling neurological disease. Why it matters: This will be one of the FDA's most important decisions in years. The outcome will show whether the federal agency sides with the overwhelming scientific consensus that the drug isn't proven to work, or with an industry and a patient population desperate for anything to be appro

  • Summer Calls for Frose & Giada De Laurentiis Has Just the Recipe

    When a hard seltzer just won’t cut it, reach instead for a cool glass of frozen rosé — or, frose. These frosty, fruity alcoholic slushies are not only the ultimate summer cocktail, but they’re incredibly easy to make — especially if you follow Giada De Laurentiis‘ strawberry frose recipe. Our mission at SheKnows is to […]

  • Tennis-Serena through to French Open third round after second-set blip

    PARIS (Reuters) -Former world number one Serena Williams, chasing a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title, overcame a second-set blip to reach the French Open third round with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 win against Romania's Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday. Three-time Roland Garros champion Williams, who has been stuck on 23 major titles since 2017, one behind Margaret Court's all-time record, went through the gears in the opening set before letting her guard down. Buzarnescu kept her composure to stave them off and level for 5-5 before sealing the second set on Williams's serve.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 172 million and more than 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 172 million on Friday, while the death toll rose to 3.7 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. remained in the lead globally in cases with 33.3 million and deaths with 596,434, JHU data show, but the seven-day average for cases has fallen 48% from two weeks ago, according to a New York Times tracker, for deaths has dropped 28% and for hospitalizations has declined 22% as vaccinations continue to

  • OJ Simpson's lawyer F Lee Bailey dies aged 87

    His flair for courtroom drama was crucial in securing the acquittals of controversial clients.

  • Suspect arrested in slayings of Indiana woman, 3 children

    Three children and a woman were found slain Wednesday in a Fort Wayne home, and an acquaintance of the victims was arrested hours later more than 100 miles away, authorities said. Police say Cohen Hancz-Barron, 21, was arrested in Lafayette Wednesday evening in connection with the killings. The bodies of the victims, who weren't identified, were found about 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Fort Wayne Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said.

  • Survey: Some hospital workers are still refusing to get vaccinated

    15 of the country's largest hospitals reported vaccination rates ranging between 51% to 91%, according to a survey conducted by USA Today.The state of play: USA Today surveyed more than 270 hospitals, or approximately 4.5% of U.S. hospitals. Most reported vaccination rates that fell below President Biden's goal of having 70% Americans with at least one dose by the Fourth of July holiday. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The federal gov

  • 5 Sector ETFs Hitting New Highs Amid Market Volatility

    We highlighted a number of ETFs from various sectors that are hitting new highs in the last couple of sessions.

  • 5-year-old-boy escapes sexual assault by crawling under bathroom stall, Utah cops say

    The boy ran to his mother for help after escaping.

  • Emilio Pucci Resort 2022

    Emilio Pucci's dynamic, creative and pioneering spirit continues to inspire the brand's collections.

  • Most Reliable Central Air Conditioning Systems

    Over the past months, with folks working and studying at home, homeowners began to appreciate their central air conditioning systems more than ever. In fact, 14 percent of the members we surveyed...

  • Buy Coke Stock, Analyst Says. It Could Rebound Faster Than Wall Street Thinks.

    Coca-Cola's sales could recover much more quickly than expected from depressed pandemic levels, Morgan Stanley says.

  • Trump news – live: Former aide McGahn starts testifying to Congress after two year block by former president

    Follow here for the latest updates