Italy reports 75,020 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 166 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 75,020 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 99,848 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths fell to 166 from 205.

Italy has registered 162,264 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 15.93 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,231 on Thursday, up from 10,207 a day earlier.

There were 40 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 44 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 415, increasing from a previous 413.

Some 446,180 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 610,600, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)