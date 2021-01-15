Italy says Pfizer to cut vaccine supplies by 29% from Monday

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination centre in Naples

MILAN (Reuters) - U.S. drugs firm Pfizer has told Italy it will cut its deliveries of vaccine shots against the novel coronavirus by 29% starting from Monday, the country's COVID-19 special commissioner Domenico Arcuri said.

Arcuri said Pfizer had informed Rome it was not able to foresee for how long it would be curtailing its supplies compared to what had been planned and by how much.

Arcuri said he had complained to Pfizer given the "seriousness and the unbelievable timing" of the communication received, and would evaluate all possible courses of action in the absence of a reply from the company.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Angelo Amante)

