Italy Secures Enough Supplies for Winter Without Russia Gas

Alberto Brambilla and Chiara Albanese
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Italy has sourced sufficient alternative supplies of gas from North Africa to make up for any shortfalls this winter if Russia were to immediately cut off all exports to the country, according to people familiar with matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A boost of expected gas deliveries from Algeria and Egypt will be able to cover the remaining supplies Italy still gets from Russia, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the estimates are private. Italy originally expected to achieve independence from Russian gas by spring 2025, but it must expand its regasification capacity to ensure a repeat of this winter’s results, the people said.

Russian gas currently accounts for about 10% of Italian imports, down from around 40% before Russia invaded Ukraine in February, according to the people. A very cold winter, pipeline damage or a delay in the newly sourced supplies could also hamper Italy’s effort, the people said.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi has been scouring the globe to secure gas supplies to protect Italy from potential supply interruptions from Russia, which has been putting pressure on the European Union over several rounds of sanctions in response to the invasion. Italy has been one of the most successful countries to source alternative supplies.

A spokesperson for the Italian government declined to comment.

In contrast, Germany the biggest importer of Russian gas, is struggling to secure extra supplies, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz returning from a trip to the Middle East with an agreement for just one cargo of liquefied natural gas. The cost of replacing Russian flows with higher-priced gas from the market will cost gas giant Uniper SE about 18 billion euros ($17.3 billion) this year, which is why it is being bailed out by the government.

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC on Tuesday warned that one of two remaining routes bringing gas to Europe -- via Ukraine -- was at risk because of a legal spat. Gas prices jumped almost 20% as traders factored in the prospect that Europe will have to live without Russian gas this winter.

Italy’s improved outlook is dependent on the successful installation of a new floating regasification unit in Piombino by the spring of 2023, the people said. The unit can process 5 billion cubic meters of gas per year, but opposition from local authorities risks delaying its operations.

Algerian exports to Italy are expected to double in 2024 to 18 billion cubic meters per year, while LNG imports from Egypt will increase by the end of the year to match the amount currently sent from Russia, according to the people.

Russian flows have been essential to fill gas storage to 90% before the start of winter. The next season “could be worse if the we don’t add regasification capacity” by next spring, Eni SpA’s Chief Executive Officer Claudio Descalzi, said at a Sept. 24 at a conference in Rome.

(Updates with Gazprom warning in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill supports mobilisation in Russia

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:50 Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has spoken in a sermon of his support for mobilisation in Russia, saying that this will help to "reconcile" Ukraine and Russia.

  • Lukashenko goes to see Putin to talk about "difficult times"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:50 Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has flown to see Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country; they are discussing a "difficult time" and thanking people "for their understanding".

  • Ford investing $700 million in Kentucky truck plant, adding 500 jobs

    Ford Motor Co said Tuesday it will invest $700 million and add 500 jobs at its Kentucky plant to support production of its new 2023 model year F-Series Super Duty truck. The No. 2 U.S. automaker and its South Korean battery partner SK Innovation said in September 2021 they would invest $11.4 billion to build an electric F-150 assembly plant and three battery plants in the United States. The companies said they would invest $5.8 billion in Kentucky, and $5.6 billion in Tennessee.

  • SBU detains Russian agent ‘who targeted kamikaze drone strikes’ in Odesa

    Ukraine’s SBU security service has detained a Russian agent in Odesa Oblast who spied on Ukrainian military locations and movements in the south of the region, the agency’s press service said on Sept. 27.

  • He's back! Italy's Berlusconi wins Senate seat after tax ban

    Italy’s former premier Silvio Berlusconi is making his return to Italy’s parliament nearly a decade after being banned from holding public office over a tax fraud conviction

  • Far-right leader becomes Italy's new prime minister

    Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, is set to form a coalition government and become Italy's first female prime minister. Ruth Ben-Ghiat, a professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University joins John Dickerson on "Prime Time" to discuss the impact of the country's most right-wing government since World War II.

  • Five Headaches Awaiting Italy’s Next Prime Minister

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Giorgia Meloni is set to become premier after her right-wing coalition won Sunday’s elections, but she will have little time to pop the prosecco.Awaiting her are a darkening economic outlook, high debt and energy price hikes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The hit to Italy’s finances and the prospect of more interest-rate hikes from the European Central Bank have pushed the yield on Italy’s 10-year bonds to more than 4.5% compared with less than 1% in December

  • ‘A volley of shots’ — sheriff’s deputies respond to reported homicide in Graham

    Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a reported homicide in Graham that followed reports of one man shooting at another man.

  • 19-year-old shot, wounded after confrontation at apartment complex in south Fort Worth

    A fight escalated into a shooting that left one man seriously wounded in south Fort Worth.

  • Oil futures end lower in volatile trade, hold ground at 8-month lows

    Oil futures end lower in volatile trading Monday as fears of a recession lead to a dip in prices to their lowest since January, though concerns over tight global supplies provided earlier support.

  • Officials say 98,000 Russians enter Kazakhstan after military call-up

    About 98,000 Russians have crossed into Kazakhstan in the week since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, Kazakh officials said Tuesday, as men seeking to avoid the call-up continued to flee by land and air into neighboring countries.

  • Man repeatedly fires handgun in Brockton, residents alarmed but no injuries, police say

    Police said initial calls came in saying the man was aiming at cars. Here's what police say actually happened.

  • Investigators show video of Russia school shooting

    STORY: The identity of the attacker and the motive for the shooting in Izhevsk, about 970 km (600 miles) east of Moscow, were not clear.Russia's Investigative Committee, which handles major crimes, said the gunman was wearing a balaclava. It released a short video showing his body lying on the floor of a classroom with overturned furniture and papers strewn on the floor. He was dressed all in black, with a red swastika in a circle drawn on his t-shirt.The committee said the six adult victims included teachers and security guards. It said 21 people, including 14 children, were wounded.Tass news agency quoted investigators as saying the attacker was armed with two pistols and a large supply of ammunition.

  • Watchdog: Migrant children suffered distress at Fort Bliss site

    Unaccompanied children in U.S. custody suffered distress and panic attacks at a makeshift shelter due to deficient services, a federal government watchdog found.

  • Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out'

    Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said on Sunday that as China ponders its COVID-19 policies, epidemic experts need to speak out and China ought to conduct comprehensive research and make any studies transparent to the public. Hu's unusual call on Chinese social media for candour and transparency earned him 34,000 likes on the popular Twitter-like microblog Weibo, as well as frank responses from netizens in a normally tightly policed internet quick to censor voices deemed a risk to social stability. China's top leaders warned in May amid the COVID lockdown of Shanghai and widespread restrictions in the Chinese capital Beijing that they would fight any comment or action that distorted, doubted or repudiated the country's COVID policies.

  • U.S. ramps up search for undetected polio, as vaccinations stall in New York

    The CDC is working with health departments around the country to search for signs of poliovirus in wastewater.

  • Why Thousands of People Are Fleeing Russia Now

    Reports are prompting concerns that Russia may from Wednesday seal its border, after Putin announced a military draft.

  • Greece proposes European fund to address soaring gas prices

    Greece has proposed a multibillion-euro European fund partly financed by a gas levy on power producers to support households and businesses struggling with soaring energy costs and help Europe replace Russian gas, its energy ministry said on Tuesday. To mitigate the impact of sky-rocketing gas and power prices on European consumers and industries following the war in Ukraine, the European Commission, so far, has proposed several emergency EU measures, including windfall profit levies on energy firms and cuts in electricity use. EU countries are negotiating those proposals and aim to approve them when EU energy ministers meet on Friday.

  • Binance's CZ: Here's how to weather the crypto winter

    Having weathered the last crypto winter, I have learned a few things about how to lead a company through market volatility and uncertainty.

  • Italy's right-wing coalition set to win election

    STORY: Italy is on course to cementing a historic election result, electing its most right-wing government since World War Two and possibly its first-ever female prime minister.As voting ended in the national election on Sunday (September 25), exit polls projected a clear win for the conservative bloc led by Giorgia Meloni's far-right Brothers of Italy party.As leader of the largest coalition party, Meloni is the frontrunner to take over as prime minster. “It’s important to understand that if we will be called to lead this country we will do that for all. We will do that for all Italians, we will do that with the aim to unify this people, to underline what unifies it rather than what divides it.”The 45-year-old has often played down her party's post-fascist roots, and instead portrays it as a mainstream conservative group. She has voiced support for the West's policy in Ukraine, while also promising to crackdown on immigration and reduce taxes. But her coalition also includes Matteo Salvini's League and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia, the other major players in the country's right-wing politics.Some Italians expressed a deep feeling of uncertainty in the early hours of Monday.“What can I say? Unfortunately, first polls are clear and it seems that the centre-right won over the centre-left. An uncertain future awaits us.’'The result caps a remarkable rise for Meloni, whose party won only 4% of the vote in the last national election in 2018.This time around, they are forecast to emerge as Italy's largest group with up to 26% of the vote. But it was not a ringing endorsement.Provisional data also pointed to a record-low voter turnout in a country that usually sees a high level of voter participation.