Italy seizes oligarchs' villas and yachts in initial swoop

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Crispian Balmer and Emilio Parodi
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gennady Timchenko
    Russian businessman and billionaire
  • Alisher Usmanov
    Uzbek-born Russian business magnate
  • Alexei Mordashov
    Russian businessman
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Vladimir Solovyov
    Russian philosopher (1853-1900)

By Crispian Balmer and Emilio Parodi

ROME (Reuters) -Italian police have seized villas and yachts worth at least 140 million euros ($153 million) from four high-profile Russians who were placed on an EU sanctions list following Moscow's attack on Ukraine, sources said on Saturday.

A police source said a villa owned by billionaire businessman Alisher Usmanov on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia, and a villa on Lake Como owned by state TV host Vladimir Soloviev, had both been seized.

In addition, sources confirmed that yachts belonging to Russia's richest man, Alexey Mordashov, and Gennady Timchenko, who has close tied with Russian President Vladimir Putin, were impounded overnight in northern Italian ports. [L5N2V75YZ]

Russian oligarchs are believed to have bought numerous villas in choice Italian locations over the past 20 years and sources said more assets were expected to be seized in coming days as Western states implement massive sanctions to try to force Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.

Italian banks were instructed by the Bank of Italy's financial intelligence division on Friday to urgently let it know of all measures taken to freeze the assets of people and entities placed on the EU list.

Uzbekistan-born metals and telecoms tycoon Usmanov is well known in Italy for owning multiple properties on Sardinia, while Italian media say Mordashov owned a villa worth some 66 million euros ($72 million) on the same island.

Taking into account the assets of his whole family, Forbes magazine estimates that Mordashov had an estimated net worth of $29.1 billion before sanctions hit.

His 65 metre (215 ft) yacht the "Lady M" had a price tag of 65 million euros and was impounded in the northwest port of Imperia, while Timchenko's boat Lena was worth some 50 million euros and was seized in nearby Sanremo, a judicial source said.

Timchenko made a fortune in oil trading and has been described by Putin as one of his closest associates.

Soloviev reportedly complained https://tinyurl.com/2p8994kf on Russian television when he found out last month that he risked losing his Italian villa.

"Suddenly someone makes a decision that this journalist is now on the list of sanctions. And right away it affects your real estate. Wait a minute. But you told us that Europe has sacred property rights," he was quoted saying by The Daily Beast.

While the European Union has moved quickly against individuals seen as close to the Russian government, Britain has moved more slowly.

However British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quoted as saying on Saturday that amendments to Britain's economic crimes legislation would be presented to parliament on Monday to help the government act with more speed.

($1 = 0.9156 euros)

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Giuseppe Fonte; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by David Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • French government seizes yacht of top Putin ally Sechin as sanctions on oligarchs continue

    The Amore Vero is tied to Igor Sechin, head of the Russian energy giant Rosneft and one of the Russian president's closest allies.

  • Italian Cops Seize Yachts of Sanctioned Russian Billionaires

    (Bloomberg) -- Italy’s Finance Police seized a second superyacht of a sanctioned Russian billionaire, detaining Gennady Timchenko’s Lena in the coastal city of Sanremo.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: UN Council to Meet, Safety Corridors Set UpRussian Forces Occupy Site of Nuclear Plant as Fire ContainedUkraine Update: Russian Troops Occupy Nuclear Plant SiteWhite House Weighs Ban on Russian Oil Imports as Congress FumesPutin’s Financial Isolation by World’s Powerful Is a Cautionary Tale

  • In New York's 'Little Odessa,' Ukrainians see Russians as neighbors, not enemies

    In just one day, Inga Sokolnikova filled two rooms in her beauty salon in New York City's Brighton Beach with donated diapers, clothes and medical supplies for her native country of Ukraine. The war in Ukraine has shaken Brighton Beach, a neighborhood filled with Cyrillic signage where residents from Russia and a slew of former Soviet Union countries have been living side by side for decades following waves of immigration beginning in the 1970s, earning it the nickname Little Odessa. Russia's invasion of Ukraine less than two weeks ago has stirred complicated emotions, but many Ukrainians here said the community has come together to support them.

  • Russian oligarchs’ yachts are being seized by governments

    World governments have begun seizing the property of Russian oligarchs with connections to Vladamir Putin in wake of Russia’s further invasion of Ukraine.

  • Could India face US sanctions over its ties to Russia?

    India’s tightrope between Russia and the US is getting tighter. The US may be considering imposing sanctions on India under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) for the latter’s defence deals with Russia. This is likely a consequence of India’s multiple abstentions at various United Nations forums on votes to criticise Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

  • Russia and Ukraine leaders meet for second round of talks in Belarus

    Delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for the second time Thursday in Belarus. Like earlier talks, no breakthrough towards peace was made. CBS News reporter Mary Ilyushina joins us from Moscow with more on the meeting and how the Russian people are responding to the war.

  • Russian Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin sacked by Haas

    Haas confirmed its partnership with title sponsor Uralkali has also been terminated.

  • Russian oligarch yacht seizures - what has been confiscated and what might be next?

    Ultra-wealthy Putin allies rush to protect assets as authorities close in

  • Kim Kardashian Is "Anxious" But "Hopeful" After Being Declared Legally Single

    Kim Kardashian has been declared legally single amid her divorce proceedings with Kanye West, and she's feeling both anxious and hopeful.

  • Michael Arace: The sports world turns on Russia and gets on the right side of history

    As Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics, put it: "Sport has to join these efforts to end this war. We cannot and should not sit this one out."

  • Yield curve recession signal intensifies as war fuels 'stagflation' fears

    Recession concerns are showing up more prominently in the U.S. Treasury yield curve, as soaring commodity prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuel worries over inflation and slower growth. The closely watched gap between yields on two- and 10-year notes stood at its narrowest since March 2020 on Friday, a signal that some investors may be anticipating that economic growth will slow from its current robust pace. On a two-month rolling basis, the 2s/10s flattening has been its most extreme since 2011, said Jonathan Cohn, head of rates trading strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Yacht seized as U.S. ramps up oligarch sanctions so Putin 'feels the squeeze'

    French authorities seized four cargo vessels and one luxury yacht linked to oligarchs as the United States and other governments ramped up sanctions on Russia's super-rich on Thursday over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Customs officials seized the yacht of Rosneft boss Igor Sechin, who is on the U.S. and EU sanctions lists, before it attempted to flee a French Riviera port, the French finance minister said.

  • Pictures show various Russian ballistic weapons but not its new “Satan 2” missile

    Images of three different missile systems have been shared widely on Facebook alongside a claim that Russia recently unveiled a new weapon that could eradicate every living being on Earth. But this is false: the weapons featured in the posts are old and do not show the fearsome new RS-28 Sarmat, also known as Satan 2, which will only enter service towards the end of 2022, according to experts. One of the Facebook posts, which features three images of surface-to-air missile defence systems, was p

  • Kim Kardashian Drops ‘West’ From Instagram After Being Declared Legally Single

    Kim Kardashian dropped ‘West’ from Instagram one day after a judge granted her petition to be declared legally single.

  • Ukraine-Born Mila Kunis Makes Big Money Promise For Refugees

    The actor and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, vowed to match $3 million worth of donations to assist people fleeing the Russian invasion.

  • Inflation and gas prices overshadow strong jobs report: Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details the Biden administration's statement considering a U.S. ban on Russian oil imports, alternative energy options for European countries, and the jobs report data in comparison to rising inflation and oil prices.

  • Brexit on back burner as Ukraine war hits Boris Johnson’s ability to trigger Article 16

    The war in Ukraine has curbed Boris Johnson's ability to trigger Article 16 before the Stormont elections in May, government sources have told The Telegraph.

  • Chrissy Teigen Shares Hilarious Video of Son Miles Giving 'Very Informative' Insight on His Name

    According to 3-year-old Miles, his name means exactly what it sounds like: Miles

  • Why Is Ukraine Facing Russia Alone?

    Former US ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul talks about his long relationship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky and what makes him such "a badass." Since the United States and NATO have no intention of deploying troops to Ukraine because of the risk of nuclear war, Zelenskky and his nation are taking on the Russian military alone. McFaul explains why it's been so essential that Zelenskky has remained in the trenches with his brethren, what the Ukrainian leader needs most from the US

  • Kanye West buries Pete Davidson cartoon the day his divorce is finalized

    After a short hearing that she attended virtually, Kim Kardashian was ruled legally single yesterday by Los Angeles County Superior […] The post Kanye West buries Pete Davidson cartoon the day his divorce is finalized appeared first on TheGrio.