Italy shortens COVID curfew, eases other restrictions -sources

FILE PHOTO: Tourists come back to Venice as Italy lifts COVID-19 quarantine for EU, UK and Israel
·2 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's ruling parties on Monday agreed to shorten a nightly curfew to 11 p.m. from 10 p.m. with immediate effect and ease other coronavirus curbs in areas where infections are low, government sources said.

Speaking after a meeting of medical advisers to Mario Draghi's government and coalition representatives, the sources said in these areas the curfew will begin at midnight from June 7, and be abolished altogether from June 21.

Italy, which has the second-highest COVID-19 death toll in Europe after Britain, is gradually loosening restrictions on business and people's freedom of movement as daily deaths and cases decline, and more people are vaccinated.

As of Monday, some 8.6 million Italians, or 14.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated, while slightly over 30% have received at least one shot.

Italy has registered over 124,000 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year. But the daily toll has steadily fallen in recent weeks, with less than 100 fatalities reported on Sunday for the first time since October.

Monday saw an increase to 140 deaths.

Late in April, the government reinstated a four-tier colour-coded system, from white to red, to calibrate curbs in its 20 regions, allowing bars and restaurants to serve clients at outside tables in the low-risk yellow and white areas.

Some 19 out of 20 Italian regions are currently yellow and one, the tiny Valle d'Aosta, is orange. None are currently deemed high-risk red.

Six regions - including the northern Veneto around Venice - will become white by the end of the first week of June, government sources said.

In low-risk white regions no curfew will be imposed and only face masks and social distancing will remain compulsory.

At a meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. (1630 GMT), the cabinet is expected to allow restaurants to serve clients at inside tables for dinner as of June 1, and to bring forward the reopening of gyms to May 24 from June 1 in yellow and white regions.

Mountain cabin lifts will be allowed to reopen as of May 22.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Gavin Jones and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • British official says UK-EU relations 'bumpy' after Brexit

    Britain’s Brexit minister predicted Monday that relations between the U.K. and the European Union would continue to be “bumpy” amid tensions over post-Brexit trading arrangements. David Frost said talks with the EU on ironing out the problems were “not hugely productive” so far. Since Britain made its final economic break from the 27-nation bloc at the end of 2020, the two sides have sparred over EU boats’ fishing rights in U.K. waters and new trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

  • Mortgage rates are low because of COVID — but property taxes are much higher

    The pandemic is largely to blame for your soaring tax bill.

  • Germany to offer free COVID-19 shots for all adults from June 7

    Germany will stop restricting coronavirus vaccines to more vulnerable groups from June 7, paving the way for the entire adult population to get free immunizations from that date onwards, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Monday. The decision to end the prioritization in Germany's vaccination campaign does not mean everybody will get vaccinated immediately in June, Spahn said, pointing to ongoing logistical and supply bottlenecks. But Spahn repeated the government's pledge that every citizen who wants to get vaccinated should get a COVID-19 shot in the course of the summer.

  • Head of CDC defends eased mask guidance; British health chief confident vaccines are effective against India variant: Live COVID-19 updates

    CDC's Rochelle Walensky said her agency is working on guidance for the school year that begins in 3 months in some districts. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • India's virus cases decline but WHO expert says positive tests ominously high

    India reported a further decline in new coronavirus cases on Monday but daily deaths remained above 4,000 and experts said the data was unreliable due to a lack of testing in rural areas where the virus is spreading fast. For months now, nowhere in the world has been hit harder than India by the pandemic, as a new strain of the virus fuelled a surge in infections that has risen to more than 400,000 daily. Even with a downturn over the past few days, experts said there was no certainty that infections had peaked, with alarm growing both at home and abroad over the highly contagious B.1.617 variant first found in India.

  • Country praised for model COVID response suffers worst outbreak of crisis after hotel mix-up

    The outbreak has reportedly been linked back to a mix-up in an airport hotel in April that saw China Airlines staff quarantining alongside domestic tourists.

  • Amazon shoppers say this cordless vacuum is just as powerful as the Dyson — and it's over $500 cheaper

    This smart vacuum cleaner has an LCD touch screen, can vacuum and mop simultaneously, has super-strong suction and so much more.

  • Kid reporter who interviewed Obama dies at 23

    The student reporter who gained national attention when he interviewed then-President Barack Obama at the White House in 2009 has died of natural causes, his family says.

  • Former Louisiana Gov. Buddy Roemer has died at 77

    Buddy Roemer, a Harvard-educated reform-minded politician whose one tumultuous term as Louisiana’s governor was marked by bruising political battles over taxes, budgets and abortion, died Monday at age 77. Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered flags at the Capitol and state office buildings lowered to half staff and said Roemer “proudly represented the state he so dearly loved.” Roemer, a congressman before he was elected governor in 1987, never held office again after he finished third in the 1991 race, having switched from the Democratic to the Republican party that year.

  • NATO attempts to appease Serbian concerns over Croatian troops in Kosovo

    "All troops provided by NATO allies and partner countries to our operation in Kosovo operate under ... a well established framework, which is set out by the UN resolution 1244," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Brussels. Vucic has been dismayed over an announcement by Croatia to deploy more troops to Kosovo as part of KFOR, according to media reports.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Recreates '90s Tom Ford Suit for Addison Rae and Gives Her Advice About Fame

    Gwyneth Paltrow told Addison Rae to "do what's best for you" when navigating fame

  • Americans Can Now Travel to Italy — Here's How to Book a Flight

    Vaccinated travelers are required to get tested before departure and again on arrival, but are exempt from quarantine. Here's what you need to know about "COVID-free flights" and planning your trip.

  • Capitol riot suspect shoots mountain lion, defies order to not own guns, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors say Patrick Montgomery, 48, violated orders to not possess a gun when he shot and killed a mountain lion at park in Denver, Colorado.

  • Under a tree, one Indian village cares for its COVID-19 sick

    In a village in northern India engulfed by COVID-19, the sick lie on cots under a tree, glucose drips hanging from a branch. There is no doctor or health facility in Mewla Gopalgarh in India's most-populous state of Uttar Pradesh, a 90-minute drive from the national capital Delhi. Instead, village practitioners of alternative medicine have set up an open-air clinic where they distribute glucose and other remedies to patients with symptoms of COVID-19.

  • Inside the tiny NY county with one of the nation's highest vaccination rates

    New York's Hamilton County is rural, remote and Republican. It also has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. In general, vaccine hesitancy is estimated to be higher in rural areas, according to an ABC News analysis of county-level data.

  • Emirates Air faced "tough year" as virus looms over travel

    Passenger levels for the Middle East's largest airlines plummeted by 70% last year and it furloughed more than a quarter of its staff due to the coronavirus pandemic, Emirates' chairman and chief executive said Monday. Despite the turbulence of last year and the continued uncertainty around global travel, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said he expects passenger levels for Dubai's flagship carrier to climb back to nearly three-fourths of what they were before the COVID-19 outbreak by the end of the year. “It’s been a very tough year,” Al Maktoum said.

  • Around 3,000 Moroccan migrants cross into Spanish territory

    Around 3,000 Moroccans, a third of whom were presumed to be minors according to Spanish authorities, swam and used inflatable boats Monday to cross into Ceuta, the largest number of migrant arrivals in a single day into Spain's enclave in northern Africa. The influx followed the souring of Spain's relations with Morocco, its southern partner and key ally on controlling migration flows, over Madrid's decision to allow the leader of a militant group fighting for independence from Morocco to receive hospital treatment.

  • WHO chief urges COVID-19 vaccine makers to advance doses for COVAX

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization called on COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers to make shots available to the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility earlier than planned due to a supply shortfall left by Indian export disruptions. COVAX, which supplies doses to poorer countries, relies heavily on India's Serum Institute's exports of the AstraZeneca shot but many of these are instead being used by the country as it battles a massive second wave of infections. The head of UNICEF on Monday asked wealthy G7 countries ahead of a summit next month to donate supplies as an emergency measure to make up the shortfall estimated at 140 million doses by end-May.

  • Malaysia mulls shutdown of richest state amid COVID-19 surge

    Malaysia's health ministry on Monday said it may push for a total lockdown of the country's most industrialised state if current coronavirus curbs are unable to rein in a spike in new cases. The government banned social activities and travel between districts and states two weeks ago, as part of a Movement Control Order (MCO) imposed before the Eid al-Fitr holidays, as it grapples with a surge in COVID-19 infections that experts have said may involve highly contagious variants. Business activity can still operate, but the government may need to shut that down in the state of Selangor if the situation worsens, Health Minister Adham Baba said.

  • Cinemas reopen as lockdown restrictions ease in England

    The owner of a cinema in central London expresses his relief that his establishment is able to reopen as part of the easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in England.