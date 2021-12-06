Italy tightens curbs on unvaccinated as COVID-19 cases rise

·2 min read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy tightened curbs on Monday on people still not vaccinated against COVID-19, limiting their access to an array of places and services.

The measures were announced last month, even before the discovery of the Omicron variant, and come as cases of coronavirus are starting to tick up across the country, albeit at a slower rate than in many other European nations.

Under the new rules, only people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19 can access indoor seating at bars and restaurants, visit museums, go to cinemas and clubs and attend sporting events.

A basic green health pass, available to the unvaccinated but only if they have had a negative COVID-19 test within the past 48-hours, is still valid for all workers.

In addition, the basic pass became obligatory for all public transport from Monday.

Police started enforcing the measure from the early hours, with anyone caught on a bus, metro, tram or train without the health certificate facing an automatic 400-euro ($450) fine.

The pass is also now required for anyone wishing to stay in a hotel or to access sports changing rooms.

"It is an absolutely necessary measure," Rome resident Marco Formichella said. "If we don't want to go back to the restrictions that we have had to endure for a year and a half then we must adapt."

Italy has one of the highest vaccine uptakes in the world with 80% of the population having received either one or two jabs, while around 15% of people have had a booster shot.

COVID-19 infections have risen in recent weeks, hitting 15,000 on Sunday, less than half the number of cases recorded in Germany, France and Britain, with the high vaccine rate being credited for helping contain the disease.

There were violent protests against the move in October when the government first introduced the green pass for all workers, but the nationwide demonstrations have dwindled markedly over the past month.

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Oriana Boselli; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • I'm A Celebrity: Arlene Phillips reveals secret luxuries contestants enjoyed during castle evacuation

    The former Strictly judge revealed she was treated to food, Netflix and hair dye during her time away from the castle.

  • UK travel rules tightened as Covid omicron cases rise

    Sajid Javid orders pre-departure tests for all travellers to UK, regardless of vaccination status

  • Omicron Cases Now Stretch From the U.S. to Malaysia

    (Bloomberg) -- The omicron variant of Covid-19, first identified in South Africa, has now been detected in countries from the U.S. to South Korea, underscoring the difficulties of curtailing contagious new strains. Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsMost infections stem from travelers carrying the disease across borders. Israel, for instance, said a confirmed c

  • Stricter travel rules begin as US cases climb; J&J vaccine works well as mix-and-match booster, study says: COVID-19 updates

    International travelers arriving to the U.S. face stricter rules. Study says Johnson & Johnson vaccine serves as an effective booster. Live updates.

  • Suspected Omicron case in COVID outbreak on Norwegian Cruise docked in New Orleans

    Louisiana health authorities said a suspected Omicron case was one of 17 confirmed COVID-19 infections among the passengers and crew of a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship that returned to New Orleans Sunday.Driving the news: The Norwegian Breakaway departed New Orleans on Nov. 28 with more than 3,200 people on board, before making stops in Belize, Honduras and Mexico, according to a Louisiana Department of Health statement.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The

  • Omicron dashboard: Catch up fast

    Health: CDC director says number of U.S. Omicron cases "likely to rise" — Two years of COVID-19 — Prior coronavirus infections may not protect well against Omicron.Vaccines: Data demonstrates most-vaccinated counties less vulnerable to worst of COVID — Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters.Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden admini

  • Scotty Pippen Jr.: 3 facts about the Vanderbilt basketball guard, Scottie Pippen's son

    Here are three things to know about Vanderbilt men's basketball guard Scotty Pippen Jr., the son of former NBA player Scottie Pippen.

  • Oil Gains After Saudi Price Hike Indicates Confidence in Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose after Saudi Arabia boosted the prices of its crude, signaling confidence in the demand outlook despite the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.Most Read from BloombergThe Hot New Trend For Hedge Funds Is—Finally—Female FoundersAutomating the War on Noise Pollution‘Ghost Signs’ Haunt London’s Reviving NeighborhoodsFutures in New York advanced 2.4% to trade near $68 a barrel. The kingdom increased its oil prices for customers in Asia and the U.S. for January, j

  • Love Has Won cult leader Amy Carlson died of alcohol abuse, anorexia, and chronic colloidal silver ingestion, autopsy shows

    Amy Carlson told her followers that she was God incarnate, and they would call her "Mother God."

  • Texas bears brunt of US plastic pollution

    Former shrimper Diane Wilson watches in disgust as a Taiwan-owned factory in Texas spews millions of plastic pellets into the Matagorda Bay.

  • Russia sends new tanks to base in Tajikistan, practices missile defence

    Russia said on Monday it was reinforcing its military base in Tajikistan with 30 new tanks and that its forces at the facility had carried out exercises with missile defence systems, highlighting Moscow's concern about turmoil in Afghanistan. The possibility of Islamist militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south.

  • 3 reasons why the stock market hates the Omicron variant: Morning Brief

    The market is likely to see very volatile trading into year end as investors price in the omicron variant taking hold globally. Here's analysis of other top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, December 6, 2021.

  • Omicron means it’s time to switch to N95 masks

    The omicron variant is spreading fast. According to the World Health Organization, at least 38 countries, on six continents, have confirmed cases of the new variant. There is still quite a bit we don’t know about omicron—including whether it is more contagious than delta, and if it is more likely to escape vaccine protection.

  • What Is Misophonia? The Medical Diagnosis for People Who are Triggered by Annoying Sounds

    We’ve yet to meet a person who likes hearing people chew loudly. But for some people, even the smallest noises—like breathing, throat clearing and swallowing—can be anxiety- and anger-inducing. It turns out,...

  • Wearing This Increases Your Blood Clot Risk, Experts Say

    Blood clots are a crucial part of the body's ability to heal from injury. That's because when you get wounded, your circulatory system quickly gets to work at plugging any open blood vessels by clumping at the injury site. However, in many cases, blood clots within your body can pose a potentially serious risk to your health, leading to heart attack, stroke, and other life-threatening conditions.That's why experts are sounding the alarm about one thing you may be wearing that can heighten your r

  • Here's How Long Booster Vaccines Take to Replenish Your COVID-19 Immunity

    Most people know COVID-19 vaccines take at least two weeks to create strong antibodies after a first vaccine, but experts say a third dose shot may work to replenish immunity sooner.

  • Oregon Health Authority moves to implement 'permanent' indoor mask mandate

    The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) assembled a Rules Advisory Committee (RAC) earlier this week to address a permanent indoor mask mandate in Oregon, which is only one of a few states that still retains one nearly two years into the pandemic.

  • How to Reverse Visceral Fat, Say Experts

    Ever notice how the last place we tend to lose fat is in the belly? Abdominal fat oftentimes seems impossible to lose and chances are it's because it's visceral fat—"a type of body fat that's stored within the abdominal cavity between your vital organs: liver, intestines, pancreas, etc," says Jillian Michaels—creator of The Fitness App by Jillian Michaels. While it can be challenging to lose, there are ways to help reverse visceral fat and get rid of the stubborn excess weight. Eat This, Not Tha

  • A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15 of his friends who joined him at a New York anime convention also have COVID-19

    A Minnesota man who attended an NYC anime convention tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. Now 15 of his friends have COVID-19 too.

  • People Thirsty to Reverse Their Coronavirus Vaccination Love This Wacky ‘Treatment’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastA few months ago, a channel popped up in the anti-vaccine recesses of the fringe-friendly social media platform Telegram and began extolling the virtues of the “Niatonin Protocol,” a daily regimen of high doses of niacin, butyric acid, and a few other supplements. (The exact cocktail is situational and ever-shifting.) Through a barrage of anonymous anecdotes and jumbled, supposedly scientific explanations, the group argued this program was a sure