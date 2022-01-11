Italy tightens restrictions for those unvaccinated

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"Most of the problems we are facing today are due to the fact that there are unvaccinated people," Prime Minister Mario Draghi says as Italy tightens rules for those who are not jabbed. New restrictions came into force Monday prohibiting those unvaccinated from entering restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, cinemas, sports events or public transport, with only those who recently recovered from Covid-19 exempt.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jen Psaki Schools Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy on How COVID Vaccines Work

    Fox News’ White House correspondent and perpetual nemesis of Jen Psaki thought he had Joe Biden’s press secretary cornered on Monday when he asked her why the president is still referring to COVID-19 as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” when so many people are getting breakthrough infections. He was wrong.“I understand that the science says that vaccines prevent death,” Doocy began, before undercutting that basic truth. “But I’m triple-vaxxed, still got COVID. You’re triple-vaxxed, still got COVI

  • There’s no excuse good enough to have let Florida’s warehouse of COVID tests expire | Editorial

    Florida allowed up to a million rapid COVID tests to expire in a warehouse, and Gov. Ron DeSantis’ excuses just don’t add up.

  • Jan. 6 panel fires back at Jordan over refusal to cooperate

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol accused Rep. Jim Jordan of backtracking on his commitment to cooperate after the Ohio Republican said Sunday he would refuse to voluntarily appear before the panel.

  • 27 people rescued after being stranded on floating chunk of ice off Green Bay shore

    The Brown County Sheriff's Office said the ice appears to have been weakened from barge traffic Friday. There were no reported injuries.

  • McConnell's office knocks Democrats over 'the left's Big Lie'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) office knocked Democrats over "the left's Big Lie" - which it pegged as the belief that "there is some evil anti-voting conspiracy sweeping America" - as Democrats look to push for federal voting rights legislation.A memo from the minority leader's office on Sunday predicts that Democrats will "try to use fake hysteria to break the Senate and silence millions of Americans' voices so they can take...

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court won't let Republicans in Congress offer a second redistricting plan

    The justices declined to let GOP members of Congress submit a second redistricting plan.

  • The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

    This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it. As Justice Breyer noted, the ETS was announced by the Biden Administration in early November when the chances of our health care system being completely overwhelmed seemed less likely than it does at the moment.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leaves in place limits on higher-ethanol fuel blend

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an industry group's bid to revive a decision made by the Environmental Protection Agency under former President Donald Trump to allow expanded sales of gasoline that has a higher ethanol blend, called E15. The action by the justices dealt a blow to the ethanol industry, which wants to increase sales and access to E15. Growth Energy, a biofuels industry group that had filed a petition asking the justices to review a lower court's ruling vacating the Trump administration E15 policy, expressed disappointment in the Supreme Court's decision.

  • Senate Democrats grow less confident in Manchin

    Senate Democrats are growing less and less confident about whether Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) wants to strike a legislative deal with President Biden.The lack of negotiations with Manchin since Congress returned from the Christmas recess and Manchin's definitive statements of opposition are raising serious doubts about whether he would be willing to support any version of the Build Back Better Act, which would provide new funding for health care...

  • SALT change on ice in the Senate

    A rollback of the cap on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction is on ice after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) raised broader objections to President Biden's social spending and climate package. Democrats from blue states such as New York and New Jersey have been pushing to include a rollback of the SALT deduction cap in the spending package, though lawmakers have yet to reach an agreement on what such a provision would look like. But Manchin last...

  • Here’s your next congressman, north Fresno. He doesn’t even need your vote

    Hope you like being represented by a carpetbagger, north Fresno. | Opinion

  • Federal agencies prepare to act against unvaccinated employees

    Federal government agencies are preparing to take increasingly harsh steps against unvaccinated employees in order to implement President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers. Some agencies plan to send letters warning of possible suspensions to employees who have not complied with the mandate. Many are also prepared to fire employees who don't follow the rule, though such moves would be further down the road.The rate of...

  • Read the complaint seeking to keep Madison Cawthorn out of Congress, and his response

    A legal challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s reelection eligibility relies on a part of the 14th Amendment originally written to keep Confederate rebels from serving in Congress.

  • DC media makes meal of supposed Sotomayor restaurant sighting

    Newsletter reports supreme court justice dined with Democrats after incorrectly identifying Chuck Schumer’s wife as the justiceTed Cruz seeks to move on from Tucker Carlson mauling Supreme court justice Sonia Sotomayor in 2019. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP The most Washington website of all was forced to issue a diplomatic correction on Saturday, in a second recent iteration of perhaps the most Washington story of all: mistaken reporting about diners at Le Diplomate, a restaurant popular with

  • U.S. insurers must cover eight at-home COVID tests per person monthly -White House

    Insurance companies will be required to cover eight over-the-counter at-home coronavirus tests per person each month starting Saturday, the Biden administration said, expanding access to highly sought-after kits as Americans grapple with a surge in coronavirus cases. The White House also said on Monday that there is no limit to the number of COVID-19 tests, including at-home tests, that insurers must cover if they are ordered or administered by a health care provider. The measures are part of a bid by President Joe Biden to make testing more widely available to Americans facing soaring coronavirus cases due to the highly infectious Omicron variant.

  • New York Mayor Eric Adams faces nepotism claim after reports he appointed his brother to a $240,000 NYPD job

    New York Mayor Eric Adams has tapped his brother for a top NYPD job, per reports. A watchdog group said the appointment might breach nepotism rules.

  • Kevin McCarthy vows to kick Ilhan Omar, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell off of some of their committee assignments

    Top Republicans have publicly discussed multiple ways to retaliate against Democrats if they retake the House.

  • House committee calls for changes to Trump-cited electoral act

    The House Administration Committee — another key player in the building drive to reform the Electoral Count Act — will call for at least four changes to the century-old legislation in a report being released as early as this week, Axios has learned.Why it matters: Calls to update the act, which dates to 1887 and was the vehicle by which former President Trump hoped to reverse his 2020 election loss, have been a rare area of bipartisan interest in both chambers.Stay on top of the latest market tr

  • California loses $200 million a year to recycling fraud, 5 or 10 cents at a time

    The program needs to be overhauled, Thomas Elias writes, because there's no way to even say how much criminals are scamming.

  • FAQs about Florida’s BMAP system: Is it effective? Is there a better system?

    The confusing, complex nature of BMAPs keeps it from the public’s view. That means officials aren’t held accountable for the system’s problems.