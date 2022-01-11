Italy tightens restrictions for those unvaccinated
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
"Most of the problems we are facing today are due to the fact that there are unvaccinated people," Prime Minister Mario Draghi says as Italy tightens rules for those who are not jabbed. New restrictions came into force Monday prohibiting those unvaccinated from entering restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, theatres, cinemas, sports events or public transport, with only those who recently recovered from Covid-19 exempt.