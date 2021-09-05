Italy to transfer its Afghanistan embassy to Qatar - minister

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attends a news conference in Rome
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - Italy plans to move its Afghan embassy to Doha, in Qatar, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, the latest indication of Western diplomats setting up permanently outside Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

The announcement follows earlier signals that Western countries and the European Union, which have closed their missions in Kabul, may use the Gulf state as an offshore hub for their diplomatic relations with Afghanistan.

Many diplomats flew to the Gulf state, which has hosted the Taliban's political office since 2013, after evacuating the Afghan capital late last month.

China, Iran, Pakistan, Russia and Turkey have kept their embassies in the Afghan capital open, increasing their opportunities to directly influence a new government https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghan-taliban-victory-brings-new-challenge-governing-country-crisis-2021-09-03, which is in the process of being formed.

"I will meet today with the Emir of Qatar and then with the foreign minister because it is our intention to relocate the embassy we had in Kabul to Doha," said Di Maio, who was speaking in a video call from Doha to businessmen and politicians attending a business conference in Cernobbio on Lake Como.

"Qatar has become the centre of diplomatic relations with respect to this Afghan government that is being formed," Di Maio said.

Sources within the Taliban have said its co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will lead a new Afghan government set to be announced soon.

The United States suspended operations at its Kabul embassy on Aug. 31, a day after Washington completed the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, ending 20 years of war that culminated in the militant Taliban's return to power.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Philip Pullella and Philippa Fletcher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. defense secretary to travel to Gulf countries next week

    U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait next week, the Pentagon said on Friday, in a "thank you" tour for allies and troops that helped in the massive U.S.-led airlift from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Austin planned to leave on Sunday and meet with regional officials as well as U.S. service members and other government staff. "Throughout his trip, Secretary Austin will meet with regional partners and thank them for their cooperation with the United States as we evacuated Americans, Afghans and citizens from other nations from Afghanistan," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

  • Why the August jobs report missed so big

    The August jobs report just before Labor Day was a major disappointment and underscored that pandemic weaknesses are still very much in play.

  • Biden tells storm-ravaged Louisiana: 'I know you're hurting'

    Less than a week after Hurricane Ida battered the Gulf Coast, President Joe Biden walked the streets of a hardhit Louisiana neighborhood and told local residents, “I know you're hurting, I know you're hurting.” Such a scene likely will be repeated early next week when Biden tours parts of the Northeast that also were battered by flash flooding caused by Ida's soggy remnants. The White House announced Saturday that Biden will visit Manville, New Jersey, and the New York City borough of Queens on Tuesday.

  • 116 of 259 new COVID cases in Singapore unlinked; 3 new clusters

    Singapore on Saturday (4 September) confirmed 259 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total case count to 68,469.

  • Tens of thousands protest in Switzerland to legalize same-sex marriage

    The protests came ahead of a national referendum on Sept. 26 on the legalization of gay marriage.

  • The Latest: Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

    Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control. Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government “as soon as possible.”

  • Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

    The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China last month that it was under investigation for working for foreign interests, an accusation the group denied. “This is a really bad precedent of the national security (police) abusing the power by arbitrarily labeling any civil organization as a foreign agent,” Chow Han Tung, vice chairwoman of the alliance, said at a news conference called to address the police investigation.

  • Everything We Know About The Thing About Pam

    Renée Zellweger will star as convicted murderer Pam Hupp in NBC’s new true crime series.

  • How a Gen Z Activist Is Eliciting Change in Her Youth Community

    Deja Foxx, the former strategist for Kamala Harris' campaign, talks self-care, activism, and more.

  • Pope hopes many countries take Afghan refugees and young are educated

    Pope Francis said on Sunday that he was praying that many countries take Afghan refugees and, in an apparent reference to the Taliban's past restrictions on schooling for women, said it is essential that young Afghans receive an education. Thousands of others are trying to leave via land crossings with neighbouring countries such as Pakistan.

  • New Jersey Republicans push special session to stop unemployment tax increase

    Republican lawmakers want a special session to stop a multimillion dollar tax increase on New Jersey businesses.

  • Afghanistan a wake-up call for Europe on defence, leadership - France

    The challenges to security emerging from the upheaval in Afghanistan should be a wake-up call for the European Union, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday, urging the EU to be more ambitious on defence and on global leadership. "Afghanistan is a wake-up call," he said, adding Europe also faced security threats in the Middle East and in Africa.

  • Taliban control of north Afghanistan is propaganda, former US general charges

    Celebratory gunfire erupted over the skies of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Friday amid reports that the Taliban had finally seized complete control of the country by defeating resistance in the Panjshir Valley.

  • Letters to the Editor: I saw a woman die before Roe vs. Wade. We're going back to a dangerous time

    A reader remembers trying to help a poverty-stricken woman at a clinic in 1965 who later died because she tried to give herself an abortion.

  • Swimmer Becca Meyers, Denied Personal Care Assistant at Paralympics, Says "We Have to Do Better"

    Becca Meyers doesn't understand why others feel like they can, or have to, challenge her own needs as an athlete with disabilities. She struggled with this when trying to get her personal care assistant (PCA) - in this case, her mom - approved to travel alongside her overseas for her third Paralympic Games.

  • U.S. general says most of those evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar are now in Europe, U.S

    The United States has moved most of more than 57,000 people it evacuated from Afghanistan to Qatar out of the Gulf state, with some now in the United States while others are being processed in Europe, a U.S. general said on Saturday. Roughly 124,000 people were evacuated last month from Kabul in a massive U.S.-led airlift of U.S. and other foreign citizens as well as vulnerable Afghans as the Taliban took control there. Many of those, including some with no documentation or pending U.S. visa applications, were evacuated through military bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid in Doha, Qatar.

  • Amazon’s hottest smart home device is $24 for Labor Day – plus, get a $40 credit

    Back on Prime Day earlier this year, the MyQ smart garage door opener was one of the most popular smart home gadgets among our readers. It’s not difficult to see why. This awesome device lets you control your garage doors from your smartphone no matter where you are. You can even use Alexa voice commands … The post Amazon’s hottest smart home device is $24 for Labor Day – plus, get a $40 credit appeared first on BGR.

  • 15 Miami-Dade Public School Staff Members Die Of COVID In Just 10 Days

    "It's a tremendous loss," said one education official of the death of a 30-year teacher.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing