Italy Wants to Protect Ferrari and Lamborghini From the EU’s 2035 Ban on Combustion Engines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Cormack
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Europe’s widespread ban on combustion engines is scheduled to take effect in 2035, but the Italian government hopes it will come with a supercar-sized exception.

Mario Draghi’s administration is reportedly working with the European Union on a way to protect certain supercar makers, such as Ferrari and Lamborghini, from the proposed restrictions on gas-powered plants.

More from Robb Report

During a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, the country’s Minister for Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, who also happens to be a former Ferrari board member, said there are ongoing discussions with the EU Commission regarding how the new rules would apply (or not apply) to luxury marques.

The idea for the exemption stems from the fact that it’s far more difficult for the top-tier nameplates to pivot to electric powertrains and continue to turn a profit. Italy’s high-end automakers typically sell far fewer cars than mainstream competitors. In fact, the Raging Bull and Prancing Horse collectively produced just 16,500 cars last year. The purebred Italian stallions also require a more complex approach to electrification.

Lamborghini V-12. - Credit: Lamborghini
Lamborghini V-12. - Credit: Lamborghini

Lamborghini

“Those cars need very special technology and they need batteries for the transition,” Cingolani explained. “One important step is that Italy gets autonomous in producing high-performance batteries, and that is why we are now launching the giga-factory program to install in Italy a very large scale production facility for batteries.”

It is worth noting that the two Italian supercar marques are already taking steps toward a greener future. Lamborghini recently announced a $1.8 billion electrification plan to halve its CO2 emissions by the middle of the decade. It’s also set to debut its first EV by 2030. Ferrari, meanwhile, plans to unveil the first electric Prancing Horse in 2025.

If approved, the exemption would allow certain low-volume Italian marques to continue to produce cars with combustion mills past the deadline while setting up the appropriate infrastructure for battery-powered supercars.

The EU is still in the early stages of considering the 2035 ban, but it’s likely that a number of countries will follow’s Italy’s lead and propose amendments to safeguard local industries and manufacturers.

While the EU did not immediately respond to Robb Report’s request for comment, a spokesperson told Bloomberg that “all car manufacturers will have to contribute to this reduction” in emissions.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Italy seeks exemptions as Brussels guns for its high octane supercars

    Italy has asked the EU to allow it to keep producing combustion engines for its famed supercars.

  • Singapore to allow Boeing 737 MAX to return to service

    The approval is based on operators including Singapore Airlines Ltd complying with airworthiness directives and additional flight crew training requirements, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement. Singapore grounded the 737 MAX in March 2019 following two fatal crashes. China is the biggest market in the region that has yet to approve the return of the 737 MAX, though Boeing last month conducted test flights in the country.

  • Modern pentathlon coach who struck horse sent for training

    A German modern pentathlon coach who struck a horse at the Olympics was ordered Monday to undergo training on animal welfare before she can work again at major competitions. TV footage from the Olympics last month showed Kim Raisner leaning over a fence to strike Saint Boy, which refused to jump fences in the show jumping round. Raisner was coaching German athlete Annika Schleu, who lost her chance of a gold medal when the horse, which was assigned to her at random, refused to cooperate.

  • Wisconsin has depth chart changes at RB for Week 2

    Wisconsin updates the Week 2 depth chart at RB:

  • Electric Vehicles Space Moving With Warp Speed

    The EV market keeps expanding with new players joining the race and bringing many innovations such as the Canadian-based tonneau cover manufacturer and recently trading on the Nasdaq Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP). Worksport has a new product development in store after already bringing solar power to the EV table with its soon-to-be-launched TerraVis. Today the company announced its new wholly-owned subsidiary TerraVis Energy Inc. The new Energy subsidiary will focus on harnessing and advancing re

  • Coaches worry about potential positive tests for players returning from mini-bye

    One of the benefits of getting vaccinated comes from the ability to leave town during the regular-season bye and, more immediately, the mini-bye over Labor Day weekend. With the virus still spreading and vaccinated players traveling to and from various places where they may have been exposed to it, they now must be tested upon [more]

  • Black Crowes to Play All of ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ at Two Special Las Vegas Gigs

    Concerts at the House of Blues will follow the band's summer tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album

  • Mexico's Supreme Court rules that abortion is not a crime

    Mexico’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it is unconstitutional to punish abortion, unanimously annulling several provisions of a law from Coahuila — a state on the Texas border — that had made abortion a criminal act. The decision will immediately affect only the northern border state, but it establishes a historic precedent and “obligatory criteria for all of the country’s judges,” compelling them to act the same way in similar cases, said court President Arturo Zaldívar. The decision comes one week after a Texas law took effect prohibiting abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity in the fetus.

  • No more ‘concrete boxes’: Effort to stop demolition of Phil Collins’ former home

    Billionaire Orlando Bravo and his wife Katy Bravo submitted plans to replace the residence at 5800 North Bay Rd. with a new modern house.

  • Kane Brown Brings Daughter Kingsley, 22 Months, on Tour: 'My Angel Got to Come Out This Week'

    "It's so kick-ass to be back on the road," Kane Brown said over the weekend about his Blessed & Free tour

  • Wright tests its 2-megawatt electric engines for passenger planes

    Just like the automotive industry, aerospace has its sights set on going electric — but flying with battery-powered engines is a tougher proposition than rolling. Wright is among the startups looking to change the math and make electrified flight possible at scales beyond small aircraft — and its 2-megawatt engine could power the first generation of large-scale electric passenger planes. Electric planes have been held back by this fundamental conundrum, that the weight of the batteries needed to fly any distance with passengers aboard means the plane is too heavy to fly in the first place.

  • This CEO voiced support for Texas’s controversial abortion law. One day later he was out

    John Gibson is out as CEO of Tripwire Interactive after his comments caused an uproar.

  • Windows 11 is Officially Out – Here’s How to Upgrade for Free

    Microsoft has officially announced that Windows 11 is going live October 5th. The long-awaited update to Windows 10 is available as a free update for certain existing systems, although several products are on the way that are tailor-made for the new OS. While many users gained instant access on October 5th, Microsoft will be rolling …

  • Watch The Phantom ‘Cuda Get Restored

    This is the project some thought would never be finished…

  • Midway across the Atlantic, this pilot was the last to land in North America on 9/11

    “We were running out of places to go, and they ultimately allowed us to be the last plane to land.”

  • Eagles' Jalen Hurts on new offensive system: we just want to go out there and attack

    Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm goes 1-on-1 with the Philadelphia quarterback, who talks about learning a new offensive&nbsp;system under&nbsp;new head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator, Shane Steichen. Hurts also discusses reuniting with his former&nbsp;Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner,&nbsp;Devonta Smith, and how the rookie wide receiver is ready to become one of his most reliable targets. The Eagles' QB and team captain has teamed up with FedEx's Air & Ground Awards, which&nbsp;recognizes the NFL quarterbacks and running backs delivering the best performances for their fans and teammates each week.&nbsp;With support from FedEx, Direct Relief will provide an emergency medical backpack to a local community clinic or health center in the markets of the winning quarterback and running back. The backpack will help them take care of 500 people in the community.

  • Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Quadrupled EV Sales in August. The Stock Soared.

    Cars powered by an internal combustion engine made up just 10% of BYD's sales in August—down from 58% a year ago.

  • GM temporarily shuts down more than half of North American plants

    General Motors will temporarily shut down eight of its 15 North American assembly plants due to a microchip shortage that automakers need to build vehicles.

  • Japanese automakers' China car sales tumbled in August

    Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world's biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a shortage of components. Nissan said it sold 113,166 cars in China in August, down 10.6%, due to "external headwinds including on-going pandemic, material shortage and natural disasters across the country".

  • Daimler presents new all-electric Mercedes

    Mercedes-Benz goes electricParent company Daimler revealed the new Mercedes EQELocation: Munich, GermanyThe fully electric vehicle is part of a new generation of models(Ola Kaellenius, Daimler AG Chairman) "The auto industry is in full transformation towards decarbonisation and also digitalisation of the product, but also the way we make the product. We look at this as an opportunity more than a challenge and this transformation we want to lead from the front."Daimler plans to spend over $47.5 billion by 2030 to electrify carsIt hopes to take on Tesla in an all-electric marketbut warned the shift would lead to job cuts"The question is, what do we need to do to switch the whole system over to electric? The products will be there. We are launching a whole host of products in the next years. And we have decided from 2025 forewords, all architectures, all new architectures for Mercedes will be 100% electric. We also need to build up charging infrastructure, which will be a cooperation between governments around the world and industry. And if we all pull together, we can make the switch happen sooner."