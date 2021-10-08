Italy widens COVID-19 vaccine booster campaign to frail and over 60s

FILE PHOTO: An elderly man receives a dose of the Moderna vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Music Auditorium in Rome, Italy,
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy has decided to provide a booster shot of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine to frail people regardless of their age as well as people aged 60 and over, the health ministry said on Friday.

The booster dose would be available on condition that at least six months have passed since people completed their primary vaccination cycle, the ministry said in a statement.

The European Union's drugs regulator said on Monday people with weakened immune systems should get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna, but left it to member states to decide if the wider population should have a booster.

Beginning Sept. 20, a third dose had been given in Italy to immunocompromised people, those age 80 or over and to nursing home residents and operators, and health workers over 60 or with comorbidities or other factors leading to increased exposure to possible infection.

Italy's National Health Institute said on Wednesday that seven months after the second dose, there was no reduction in the efficacy of the mRNA vaccines - the technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots - in the general population, while a slight decline was seen for some specific groups.

Italy recorded 30 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, down from 41 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,023 from 2,938.

Hospitalisations for COVID-19 have been steadily declining since early summer in Italy.

Data released on Friday by the National Health Institute showed that the bed occupancy rate in intensive care units due to COVID-19 was at 4.8% and 5.1% in other wards.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, Editing by Valentina Za and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former envoy denounces U.S. deportations to Haiti

    A former U.S. special envoy to Haiti who blasted the Biden administration as he resigned last month over the deportations of hundreds of migrants told U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that Washington must rethink its approach to the Caribbean nation. Foote, a career diplomat named to his post in July, said Haiti was reeling from poverty, crime and other challenges and unable to support the infusion of returning migrants.

  • Malaysia approves Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for booster dose

    Malaysia has granted conditional approval for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech to be used as a booster shot, the health ministry said on Friday. The approval allows the vaccine to be used only on adults aged 18 and above, at least six months after they have received their second dose, the ministry said in a statement. Authorities earlier said booster shots would not be compulsory but were highly recommended for those in vulnerable and high-risk groups.

  • Exclusive-U.S. delegation to meet Taliban in first high-level talks since pullout - officials

    A U.S. delegation will meet with senior Taliban representatives in Doha on Saturday and Sunday in their first face-to-face meeting at a senior level since Washington pulled its troops from Afghanistan and the hardline group took over the country, two senior administration officials told Reuters. The high-level U.S. delegation will include officials from the State Department, USAID and the U.S. intelligence community, will press the Taliban to ensure continued safe passage for U.S. citizens and others out of Afghanistan and to release kidnapped U.S. citizen Mark Frerichs, the officials said.

  • Analysis-Sudan coup drama lays bare distrust between civilian, military leaders

    When Sudanese authorities announced last month that they had averted a coup, alleged ringleaders were swiftly rounded up and daily life continued. Some Sudanese greeted the news with a weary shrug of the shoulders, as public trust wears thin in military and civilian groups' attempts to bring democracy after the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir in 2019. Key areas of contention include justice over Darfur, where the now-imprisoned Bashir stands accused of atrocities in crushing a revolt in which some 300,000 people were killed.

  • Global energy prices surge amid supply crunch

    Crude oil prices jumped to a 7-year high of $80 a barrel in the U.S. Friday… And oil prices are at multi-year highs in Europe as well. China is so worried about higher energy costs that on Friday it ordered an increase in coal production. From country to country, energy demand from a rebounding economy is outstripping supply - leading to a spike in energy bills… and there's growing fear a cold winter in the northern hemisphere could make the supply shortage even worse and drive prices even higher. Adding further upward pricing pressure: OPEC and its allies aren't rushing to open the spigot. This week the group agreed to stick to a plan to only boost supplies by 400,000 barrels per day after a historic supply cut last year. And it's not just oil prices on the move. In Europe, natural gas prices are up more than 300% this year, sparking concerns about inflation and widespread economic angst.Yelena Burmitrova is Export Director General for Russian energy giant Gazprom: "Currently, the European spot market shows a high price volatility and is disorienting both buyers and sellers, (this) brings risks of destabilizing the entire regional economy." But DataTrek Research co-founder Nick Colas doesn't see higher energy costs as anything more than a speed bump for the U.S. economy - unless prices go significantly higher. "There is a historical precedent to say that oil prices go up in recoveries. It's happening again. We think oil prices go back to $95 to $100 in fairly short order, but we're not overly concerned because the history says that is not enough to derail a recovery. Now, if you're talking $120, $140 a barrel, that is a problem." The White House, however, is concerned. The U.S. Department of energy said all "tools are always on the table" as it monitors tight supplies are rising energy costs.

  • Call Taiwan a country, French senator says, angering China

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan should be called a country, a senior French senator said on Friday during a visit to Taipei, doubling down on earlier comments that have angered Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces, not a country. Taiwan's name is a tricky issue. Formally called the Republic of China, it is not recognised by most of the world, which has diplomatic ties with Beijing.

  • Tyson Fury promises knockout finish to epic Wilder trilogy

    Tyson Fury understands that the most memorable boxers are also talented promoters, and he has sold his heavyweight trilogy finale against Deontay Wilder with a showman's flair. The unbeaten British champion has taunted and tweaked Wilder throughout the buildup to their climactic showdown for the WBC title Saturday night in Las Vegas, usually doing it while shirtless in a bespoke suit jacket.

  • Finland joins Sweden and Denmark in limiting Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.

  • Americans fired for ignoring vaccine mandates are posting on GoFundMe to ask for money, and many say they don't regret it

    Insider found two dozen GoFundMe posts from Americans who refused the vaccine and are asking for help to cover their expenses.

  • UCLA anesthesiologist, vocal against COVID vaccine mandates, is escorted out of workplace

    UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher B. Rake was escorted out of his workplace for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Top COVID-19 doctors and scientists privately asked the Biden administration to scrap its booster-shot plan, report says

    The experts said current data did not justify a widespread booster campaign and that those most at risk should be targeted, Politico reported.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 protection against infection may wane in months, but it still prevents hospitalization and death for at least 6, new studies suggest

    Studies from Qatar and Israel found Pfizer less effective overall after a few months, but it's very good at fighting off severe disease and death.

  • On masks for toddlers, U.S. stands alone. Here’s why parents should say: ‘No more’

    If COVID-19 vaccines are effective and widely employed, what risk could an unmasked 2-year-old pose? [Opinion]

  • What your blood group says about your health

    You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.

  • Meg Mathews: The natural remedies that soothe my menopause symptoms

    Truthfully, I didn’t do the menopause naturally. I went straight to HRT as I felt my crippling anxiety caused by a lack of oestrogen meant that this was the right option for me.

  • If You're Eligible For A COVID Booster Shot Right Now, Should You Get It?

    Figuring out when to get a third dose of the vaccine is complicated. Here's what to know about the timing and ethics of getting one.

  • Is It Bad to Take Ibuprofen Every Day?

    Don't pop another pill without reading up on the potential risks of taking ibuprofen daily.

  • Biden suggests he called hospital emergency room to help friend's partner cut the line

    He might not have said, "C'mon, man!" but President Joe Biden admitted he called a hospital emergency room when a pal's significant other was languishing.

  • Lena Dunham says she was body-shamed over her wedding photos: 'When will we learn to stop equating thinness with health?'

    Lena Dunham said she was criticized for her weight gain after photos of her wedding were published by Vogue.

  • Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19

    Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's promising experimental oral antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat moderate COVID-19, a week after Merck said its own trial had succeeded for mild-to-moderate patients. Merck earlier this year suspended its own development of molnupiravir as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients since many of them have reached a phase of the disease that is too late for an antiviral drug to provide much help.