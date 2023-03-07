Italy woman charged with stabbing deaths of her three children

Mar. 6—An Italy, Texas mother was charged with stabbing five of her children, leaving three dead and two injured, Friday in Ellis County.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, is charged with three counts of capital murder and was given a $6 million bond.

According to a press release by the Ellis County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, March 3, Texas Child Protective Services came to the 300 block of Harris Street, Italy, to conduct a home visit.

During that visit, the CPS Investigator made the decision to remove the children from the home. The caseworker then called the Ellis County Sheriff 911 dispatch at approximately 4 p.m. The Italy Police Department was dispatched to the residence and arrived on scene at approximately 4:05 p.m.

The Officer discovered five critically injured children inside the home. Three children, ages 6 years old (male), and 5-year-old twins (one male and one female) were deceased in the house. Two children, also in the house, 4 years of age (male) and 13 months old (female) were seriously wounded.

One injured child was transported to Cooks Children's in Fort Worth, the other was transported to Children's Hospital Dallas.

The Ellis County Sheriff's Office arrested Shamaiya Deyonshana Hall, and later transported her to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center where she was charged with three counts of Capital Murder. Justice of the Peace, Judge Dan Cox, Precinct 3, arraigned Hall issuing a $2,000,000 bond on each charge.

The Ellis County Sheriff Office is the lead investigating agency with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety — Texas Rangers.

This is an ongoing investigation and there is no further information at this time.

"We would like to thank the following for their assistance during this difficult investigation: the Italy Police Department, Milford Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ellis County Constable Precinct 2, the Ellis County District Attorney's Office, Italy ISD personnel, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, American Medical Response ambulance service, and Air Evac," stated Deputy Jerry Cozby, Sheriff's Office Media Relations. "We ask for you to keep the family, the community of Italy, and First Responders in your thoughts and prayers during this tragic time."