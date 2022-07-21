Italy’s Worsening Political Crisis Adds to Bond, Stock Selloff

Alice Gledhill and Allegra Catelli
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Mario Draghi
    Italian economist and banker, Prime Minister of Italy (1947)

(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds and stocks dropped after Mario Draghi resigned as the country’s prime minister, setting the stage for snap elections and threatening to unleash a fresh phase of turmoil for the nation’s debt.

The latest political crisis doesn’t just create uncertainty for Italy. It also ups the pressure on the European Central Bank, which is just hours away from announcing a new bond-purchase program intended to shield countries such as Italy from market speculation. It’s had to design such a tool as it prepares to increase interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Investor reaction to the news from Italy was clear, with the yield on the country’s 10-year note jumping as much as 21 basis points to 3.6%, its highest since June. The spread over equivalent German bonds, a common gauge of risk, rose to 233 basis points. Citi sees the gap reaching 250 to 275 basis points in the event of an election.

There was also a selloff in stocks, with the FTSE MIB falling 2.6%.

This is “not a good day to be invested in Italy,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

Political chaos in Italy could “soften the ECB’s hand” when it comes to rate hikes, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank. Traders stared paring rate bets ahead of the decision, with the odds of a 50-basis-point increase falling to less than 50%. Speculation had been building over the past few days that the ECB could deliver a half-point hike, double what policy makers had previously indicated.

The euro gave up an early gain against the dollar to trade little changed at $1.0184 as of 10:17 a.m.

The news also adds to the litany of troubles for the European Union, which is already grappling with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis that’s sent inflation across the region soaring and the threat of a recession. For Italy, it casts doubt over the budget and progress on reforms needed to unlock 200 billion euros ($204 billion) in aid from the EU.

Three of Draghi’s coalition partners withdrew their support Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit. Draghi announced his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella in a meeting Thursday morning The government will continue as a caretaker to handle ongoing business.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the developments are “adding policy uncertainty to the economic risk posed by the energy crisis.”

Attention now turns to the ECB, set to make a hugely-anticipated policy announcement at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt. In addition to a rate hike, the focus will be on its plan to contain the fallout from higher rates on weaker economies in the region. The Italy upheaval complicates the ECB’s task because the instrument is intended to curb unwarranted spikes in sovereign yields as monetary policy shifts, rather than soften the market impact of domestic events.

“This creates a tremendous communications challenge for the ECB,” said Peter Chatwell, head of global macro strategies trading at Mizuho International Plc. “The anti-fragmentation tool arguably has no place to intervene in the market’s valuation of sovereign risk during a political crisis, as the political crisis could turn out to change the credit quality of the sovereign.”

(Updates with change in rate hike bets in sixth paragraph.)

