Italy’s Worsening Political Crisis Sparks Bond, Stock Selloff

(Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds and stocks dropped after Prime Minister Mario Draghi failed to muster sufficient support from his coalition allies, putting the government on the brink of collapse and threatening to unleash a fresh phase of turmoil for the nation’s debt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The latest political crisis sets the stage for snap elections and an extended period of uncertainty. The developments also up the pressure on the European Central Bank, which is just hours away from announcing a new bond-purchase program intended to shield countries such as Italy from market speculation. It’s had to design such a tool as it prepares to increase interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

Investor reaction to the news from Italy was clear, with the yield on the country’s 10-year note jumping as much as 19 basis points to 3.58%, its highest since late June. The spread over equivalent German bonds, a common gauge of risk, rose to 232 basis points. Citi sees the gap reaching 250 to 275 basis points in the event of an election.

There was also a selloff in stocks, with the FTSE MIB falling as much as 2.4%. It was down 2% as of 9:40 a.m. in Milan.

This is “not a good day to be invested in Italy,” said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

The news also adds to the litany of troubles for the European Union, which is already grappling with the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis that’s sent inflation across the region soaring and the threat of a recession. For Italy, it casts doubt over the budget and progress on reforms needed to unlock 200 billion euros ($204 billion) in aid from the EU.

Story continues

Three of Draghi’s coalition partners withdrew their support Wednesday night after he forced a confidence vote by threatening to quit. Draghi told lawmakers that he would meet with the Italian president Thursday morning, when it’s expected he’ll offer his resignation.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said the developments are “adding policy uncertainty to the economic risk posed by the energy crisis.”

Attention now turns to the ECB, set to make a hugely-anticipated policy announcement at 2:15 p.m. in Frankfurt. In addition to an interest-rate hike, the focus will be on its plan to contain the fallout from higher rates on weaker economies in the region. The Italy upheaval complicates the ECB’s task because the instrument is intended to curb unwarranted spikes in sovereign yields as monetary policy shifts, rather than soften the market impact of domestic events.

“This creates a tremendous communications challenge for the ECB,” said Peter Chatwell, head of global macro strategies trading at Mizuho International Plc. “The anti-fragmentation tool arguably has no place to intervene in the market’s valuation of sovereign risk during a political crisis, as the political crisis could turn out to change the credit quality of the sovereign.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.