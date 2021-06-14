Italy's AIFA approves using different vaccine for second dose after AstraZeneca jab

ROME (Reuters) - Italians under the age of 60 who received a first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, known as Vaxzevria, can be given a different vaccine when they get their second dose, Italy's medicine agency AIFA said on Monday.

Last week, Italy's government restricted the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to people over the age of 60, after a teenager who had received the shot died from a rare form of blood clotting.

"Based on clinical studies published in the last few weeks, AIFA's scientific committee has decided to approve the vaccine mix," AIFA said in a statement, adding vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna could be administered to people who first got an AstraZeneca jab.

