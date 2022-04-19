Italy's antitrust regulator lifts 2019 ban on Sky Italia

FILE PHOTO: Sky logo is seen at the exterior of the Sky Italia buildings on the outskirts of Milan
·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it would lift a ban on Sky's Italian business related to the distribution of exclusive content on its online service platform.

The three-year ban was imposed in May 2019 after Sky had bought the digital terrestrial pay-TV assets of Mediaset, in a deal which the regulator said would limit competition.

Mediaset is now known as MediaForEurope (MFE).

The regulator said in a statement it had decided to remove the ban given that it would shortly expire and considering the absence of premium content in the remaining period and the changes in the industry due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti)

    Fund manager Reade Griffith bought a minority stake in Spanish broadcaster Mediaset Espana after its parent company MediaForEurope launched a public takeover offer, a filing to the Spanish stock regulator showed. Griffith, who heads Amsterdam-listed investment fund Tetragon's Investment Committee, owns a 1.022% stake in Mediaset Espana through financial instruments since Monday, the regulator said on its website. MediaForEurope, which is controlled by the family of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and formerly known as Mediaset, last month announced a cash and share offer for the 44% stake in Mediaset Espana it does not already own.