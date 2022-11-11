Italy's biggest TV piracy network dismantled - police

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's police said on Friday they had dismantled the country's largest network for online TV piracy, one that accounted for 70% of illegal streaming across the nation.

The network had more than 900,000 users and yielded "millions of euros" in monthly profits, a police statement said.

As part of the operation, premises were searched and material seized in more than 20 cities up and down the country, including Rome, Naples and Catania, the statement added.

The raids were ordered by prosecutors in Catania, Sicily, who were due to give more details in a press conference later on Friday.

In another raid last year, Italian police said they had blocked 1.5 million users who were streaming illegally from providers including Netflix Inc, Comcast's Sky unit, DAZN and domestic broadcaster Mediaset.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by Bradley Perrett)