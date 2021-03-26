Italy's Campania region signs deal to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

FILE PHOTO: Vial labelled "Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" placed on displayed Sputnik V logo is seen in this illustration picture
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's southern Campania region has signed an agreement to buy Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the regional governor said on Friday, adding that the deal will become effective once the shot's use in Europe becomes authorised.

"We have signed the contract after weeks of negotiations ... pending approval of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Italian regulator (AIFA)," said Vincenzo De Luca.

Campania, which includes Naples, is one of Italy's most populated regions, with some 5.8 million residents. It has been among the worst affected areas since the pandemic took hold in February last year, with over 320,000 confirmed cases.

"Once we have vaccinated our citizens, we will offer the shots we don't need to the rest of Italy," De Luca added.

Earlier in March, EMA started a rolling review of Sputnik V, which was approved in Russia in August 2020 without waiting for full results of clinical trials.

EMA has so far authorized four vaccines in the EU, where supply delays from producers have hampered vaccination campaigns in several of the 27 member states.

"If all goes well, Sputnik won't be available before the second half of the year," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

"I would be careful in signing these contracts," he added, when asked about the Campania deal.

Italy has registered over 106,000 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the health emergency, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain.

(GRAPHIC - COVID-19 Vaccination tracker: https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/vaccination-rollout-and-access/)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia wins rhythm dance to extend command at skating worlds

    Russia extended its dominance at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday when Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took the rhythm dance. Already, the Russians have won pairs — they almost always do — and have the lead in the women's event. Sinitsina and Katsalapov were in front of U.S. champions Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue by 2.10 points, with fellow Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates exactly three points behind the leaders.

  • Mystery remains about Sputnik vaccines seized in Mexico

    Mexican prosecutors said Wednesday they remain unsure about whether the supposed Russian coronavirus vaccines seized in Mexico last week are real or fake. The Attorney General’s Office said the Mexican government's medical safety commission still hasn’t said what was in 1,155 vials found in false bottoms of ice chests aboard a private plane bound for Honduras. Initially, the Russian vaccine’s distributor said they were not real Sputnik V vaccines.

  • Exclusive: India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot, as infections surge

    India has put a temporary hold on all major exports of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's biggest vaccine-maker, to meet domestic demand as infections rise, two sources told Reuters. Deliveries will be delayed in March and April "as the government of India battles a new wave of COVID-19 infections," GAVI, an alliance of countries, companies and charities that promote vaccination, said in a statement https://www.gavi.org/news/media-room/covax-updates-participants-delivery-delays-vaccines-serum-institute-india-sii-az. COVAX was in talks with India to "ensure some supplies are completed during March and April," it said, adding that the SII had supplied 28 million doses to COVAX.

  • Emmanuel Macron backs EU Covid vaccine export ban but is overruled

    Emmanuel Macron on Thursday night backed EU export bans on AstraZeneca vaccines to Britain, saying that no company that broke contracts with Brussels should be allowed to ship jabs out of the bloc. Despite the French president’s support, EU leaders refused to jointly back Ursula von der Leyen’s plans for tougher export controls on vaccines on Thursday night amid fears of sparking a vaccine trade war. The European Commission president has introduced legislation giving Brussels the power to impose vaccine export bans on countries with higher vaccination rates than the EU, such as Britain. “It's the end of naivety,” Mr Macron said, “I support export control mechanisms put in place by the European Commission. I support the fact that we must block all exports for as long as some drug companies don't respect their commitments with Europeans”. “Every day, when I read the press across the Channel, they make a case against us saying that it is the EU that is being selfish. This is false!”, Mr Macron, who vowed Europe would become the world's biggest vaccine producer by the summer, said. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said the bloc had, "absolutely no desire to disturb the global supply chain" but added the EU "had an interest" in ensuring companies like AstraZeneca respected their contractual obligations. France, Italy and Spain had pushed for the European Council to publicly back the new rules, which would also allow Brussels to block exports to countries that manufacture jabs but do not send them to the EU, like the UK. The Netherlands, Belgium, and Ireland warned against the risk of Britain retaliating by blocking exports of raw materials for vaccines to the EU. Despite the lack of support, the rules are already in force through an “implementing regulation”.

  • Lawyer: Colorado shooting suspect needs mental health review

    The suspect in the Colorado supermarket shooting appeared in court for the first time Thursday, and a defense attorney immediately asked that he receive a mental health evaluation before the case against him proceeds. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, did not speak during the brief hearing except to say “yes” to a question from the judge, who advised him that he is charged with murder in the attack that killed 10 people, including a Boulder police officer. Alissa is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at another police officer, who was unhurt.

  • Photos show crowds gathering in Iceland to witness long-dormant volcano eruption

    An official told the Associated Press one person had tried to cook eggs and bacon on the lava but the lava melted the pan.

  • Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

    The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion that began flowing to states this week with the goal of helping schools reopen quickly — with one obstacle being that many of the districts’ problems can’t be solved by money. For some districts that have yet to bring large number of students back to classrooms, no amount of money can help in the near term. The Hillsboro School District, one of Oregon's largest, plans to begin introducing limited in-person learning for some students this month but cannot bring all students back full time because of guidelines on issues such as social distancing and bus transportation, said Beth Graser, a district spokesperson.

  • Russians in position to end pairs’ drought at figure skating worlds; U.S. best in years

    A young pairs' team from Russia is in position to win at the world figure skating championships, potentially ending an eight-year gold-medal drought.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Black Turtleneck in Her Latest Video Call

    She and Prince William spoke about the importance of mental health.

  • Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry

    Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp drew protests Thursday as he signed into law a sweeping Republican-sponsored overhaul of state elections that includes new restrictions on voting by mail and greater legislative control over how elections are run. Democrats and voting rights groups say the law will disproportionately disenfranchise voters of color. It is one of a wave of GOP-backed election bills introduced in states around the country after former President Donald Trump stoked false claims that fraud led to his 2020 election defeat.

  • Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

    It’s been only a week since tornadoes ripped through several states that are again in the path of storms.

  • Search yourself online lately? Why your identity could be at risk

    A quick online search of your name alone can reveal valuable clues that criminal hackers can use to bait you into giving up private, personal information.

  • Lakers stand pat after Kyle Lowry deal falls through

    The Lakers lose their fourth straight, falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 109-101 on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Panthers coach Matt Rhule, GM Scott Fitterer watching Zach Wilson throw today

    Panthers coach Matt Rhule, GM Scott Fitterer watching Zach Wilson throw today.

  • Biden doubles vaccination goal as more states open up access; cheesemakers, dairy farmers help vaccine effort: COVID-19 updates

    The country's three largest states by population will make COVID-19 vaccines available to all adults by no later than mid-April. Latest COVID news.

  • In world women’s short program to leave viewers gasping, Anna Shcherbakova’s breathtaking skating filled the rare air at the top

    There were multiple storylines emerging from the first event of the world championships. There were some breathtakingly beautiful skating moments, too.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • Emails reveal scope of criminal investigation into Trump finances extends to Chicago

    ‘The fact that they’re in Chicago turning over rocks, I’m not surprised, not surprised at all’

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • AP Photos: Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of independence

    It was 50 years ago on the night of March 25, 1971, that Pakistan's military launched a violent crackdown on the city of Dhaka, then part of East Pakistan, to quell a rising nationalist movement seeking independence for what is today known as Bangladesh. Just hours later amid the violence and chaos — early on March 26 — the Bengali nationalist politician Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence for Bangladesh, sparking a nine-month war.