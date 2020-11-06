Italy's Campari says hackers encrypted and stole data

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian drinks group Campari <CPRI.MI> said on Friday checks conducted after a hacking attack showed data on some of the company's servers had been encrypted and some information had been lost.

Earlier this week the Milan-based group famous for its red aperitif said it had been targeted by hackers around Nov. 1.

The encryption process renders data unreadable for its owners, who are generally asked to pay a ransom by hackers to regain access.

"Together with cyber-security experts we have contained the issue and immediately put in place all possible extra security measures," Campari said in a note.

"We are still investigating the attack and ... determining to what extent there has been any loss of confidentiality. At this stage, we cannot completely exclude that some personal and business data has been taken," it added.

Campari said it had notified all the relevant data protection authorities, as well as the Italian cyber police and the FBI.





(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Gavin Jones)