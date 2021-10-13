Italy's cloud market to grow by 16% this year - study

·1 min read

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian market for cloud services is set to grow by 16% in 2021 as companies and the public administration strive to build on a digital acceleration brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, an academic study showed.

Research by the Cloud Transformation hub run by Milan's Politecnico University forecast Italian businesses and government agencies would spend 3.84 billion euro this year for cloud-related projects.

The Italian government has earmarked around 1.9 billion euros to promote the online migration of public administration data and services over the next five years under a plan financed through European Union funds to help the economy recover from the pandemic-driven slump.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Valentina Za)

