Italy's coronavirus deaths double to 22 on Monday

FILE PHOTO: A medical staff is seen in a gazebo outside a pharmacy where rapid COVID-19 swab tests are carried out, in Rome
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy reported 22 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, double the day's before figure, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 4,200 from 5,735.

Italy has registered 128,242 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.40 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 2,786 on Monday, up from 2,631 a day earlier.

There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 24 on Sunday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 323 from a previous 299.

Some 102,864 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 203,511, the health ministry said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Sabina Suzzi)

