    Italy's economy ministry wants independent ultra-fast broadband network, says source

    ROME (Reuters) - Italy's economy ministry wants a single, independent ultra-fast broadband network that is independent of former phone monopoly Telecom Italia, granting equal access to all market players, a treasury source said on Sunday.

    The state would keep a strong role in the new company, the source added.

    The Italian government is trying to negotiate a deal between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber, which is jointly owned by state lender CDP and utility Enel, to merge assets and create a single national champion. But TIM is reluctant to accept less than 50% of any network.

    The Treasury source said the ministry was open to the participation of qualified institutional investors in the new network unit.

    Earlier this month, TIM postponed to Aug. 31 a decision on the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile grid to U.S. investment firm KKR.

    Under the Treasury-sponsored plan, the single ultra-fast broadband network operator could initially be majority-owned by TIM if the value of the assets folded in the new player justified it, a person close to the matter told Reuters.

    The broadband champion should maintain a network ownership structure open to new players, the source added.


