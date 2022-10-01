Italy's Eni says Russia will not supply gas requested for Oct. 1

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's Eni said on Saturday it not would receive any of the gas it had requested from Russian supplier Gazprom for Oct. 1.

Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point will be at zero for Oct. 1 as Gazprom has said it is not possible to supply gas through Austria, the Italian energy major said in a statement on its website.

However, a spokesperson for Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, said that Austria continued to receive gas at the delivery point on its border with Slovakia.

Italy has secured additional gas imports this year from alternative suppliers to make up for a fall in flows from Russia after the start of the war in Ukraine.

Russian gas has come to account for around 10% of total Italian imports of the fuel, down from around 40%, a source close to the matter said, while the share for Algeria and the Nordics has increased.

"We are working to verify with Gazprom whether it is possible to reactivate flows to Italy," the Eni spokesperson said.

No comment was immediately available from Gazprom.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni and Francesca Landini, additional reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Gareth Jones, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine applies for NATO membership as Russia annexes regions

    Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that his country will submit an application for NATO status. The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared that four regions of Ukraine are now part of Russia. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini is at the White House with more.

  • EU chief: New Greece-Bulgaria gas pipeline 'means freedom'

    Speaking at a ceremony in Sofia, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the pipeline as an important contribution to limiting opportunities for Russia to use its gas and oil reserves to blackmail or punish the EU. The European Commission committed nearly 250 million euros to finance the project, von der Leyen said.

  • Ukrainian defenders show first video from liberated Lyman with Ukraines flag at entrance to city

    IRYNA BALACHUK - SATURDAY, 1 OCTOBER 2022, 13:25 A Ukrainian flag has been hoisted at the entrance to the recently liberated city of Lyman, Donetsk Oblast. Source: video from Telegram channel, belonging to Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of President of Ukraine Details: Yermak posted a video of Ukrainian defenders near the stele at the entrance to Lyman.

  • Defence Minister: Dragging Belarus into the war would mean including a third lend-lease for Ukraine

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:26 The defence minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov believes that Belarusian soldiers have no motivation to enter the war with Ukraine, and if ordered by their authorities to fight, they would lay down their weapons.

  • Ukraines Minister of Foreign Affairs on new EU sanctions: Hit Putin harder

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 29 SEPTEMBER 2022, 23:29 Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on the European Union to hand down tougher sanctions against Russia. Kuleba said the sanctions proposed by the Union do not correspond to the scale of the current escalation in the war.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russians Forces Said to be Encircled in Lyman

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27 YearsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsPutin Says Annexation Is Forever, Defends Ukraine Land GrabRussian troops are said to be surrounded by Ukrainian forces in the strategic eastern city of Lyman, a day after President Vladimir Putin

  • Republican Attacks on ESG Will Restrict Impact Investing in US, Adviser Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A wave of political attacks on ESG that have led to changes in legislation across several Republican states will probably “restrict” impact investing in the US, according to hedge fund adviser NorthPeak.Most Read from BloombergMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandMeta to Cut Headcount for First Time, Slash Budgets Across TeamsTop Apple Executive Is Leaving After Making Crude Remarks in TikTok VideoMarjorie Taylor Greene’s Husband Files for Divorce After 27

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock rises despite dismal Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Head of Ukrainian Intelligence predicts Ukraine to come back to Crimea by late spring

    IRYNA BALACHUK - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:19 Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defence Ministry, has claimed that Ukraine is going to come back to occupied Crimea; it will happen militarily and soon enough.

  • E&P Executives See Biden Administration Bent on Destroying Oil and Gas

    Chronic underinvestment will lead to a tighter oil market but most E&P executives see at least some investors returning to the oil and gas market, according to the latest survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

  • Finnish border closed to Russians with tourist visas

    Finland's border with Russia was closed to Russians with tourist visas Friday, curtailing one of the last easily accessible routes to Europe for Russians trying to flee a military mobilization aimed at bolstering the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. Long queues were reported until midnight at the border crossings. Among the last to enter Finland were two cyclists who arrived a little before 11 p.m., Finnish broadcaster YLE reported from Vaalimaa, one of the main border crossings between the Nordic country and Russia.

  • Ukraine's application to join NATO catches Biden administration off guard – Politico

    Ukraine's announcement that it wants to join NATO via a fast-track accession process caught U.S. President Joe Biden's administration off guard, U.S. news outlet Politico has reported, citing two U.S. officials privy to internal White House discussions.

  • Japanese wrestler and politician Antonio Inoki dies at 79

    A popular Japanese professional wrestler and lawmaker Antonio Inoki, who faced a world boxing champion Muhammad Ali in a mixed martial arts match in 1976, has died at 79. Inoki brought Japanese pro-wrestling to fame and pioneered mixed martial arts matches between top wrestlers and champions from other combat sports like judo, karate and boxing. Inoki, who was battling a rare disease called amyloidosis, died earlier Saturday, according to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling Co., of which he was the founding president.

  • Maine officials address state’s worsening opioid epidemic

    More than 100,000 people have died from drug overdoses in the past 12 months, with many due to opiates like the synthetic drug fentanyl. The problem is especially acute in Maine, and officials are attempting to address the worsening epidemic.

  • Tread on us, please. Florida needs a new socialism-friendly slogan after Hurricane Ian

    No more "Don't tread on Florida" messaging as Gov. DeSantis seeks federal aid from Biden administration in wake of Hurricane Ian

  • Further trouble in Russia’s backyard as recent fighting between allies creates new headache for Putin

    As Ukraine steps up counteroffensives to take back occupied territory, other countries in Russia’s backyard are experiencing conflicts of their own.

  • NASA telescopes capture views of asteroid strike

    NASA said on Thursday that two of its Great Observatories captured the effects of Monday’s strike on Dimorphos. The Dart spacecraft rammed the distant asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. (Sept. 29)

  • China dismisses complaints over quarantining US diplomats

    China on Friday dismissed complaints from two U.S. congressmembers over the quarantining of American diplomats and their family members under the country’s strict COVID-19 regulations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China “adopts a science-based and effective epidemic prevention protocol for both Chinese and foreigners coming to China without discrimination.” Regardless of their status, all U.S. visitors accepted China’s epidemic policies, including post-entry medical observation and health monitoring, Mao told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian UAV ground control centre in Kherson Oblast

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 30 SEPTEMBER 2022, 03:05 The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian command post in the Beryslav district and a UAV ground control centre in Davydiv Brid, both in Kherson Oblast, on 29 September.

  • Burkina Faso coup: African Union condemns military takeover

    An army captain has announced the removal of the country's military leader Lt Col Paul-Henri Damiba.